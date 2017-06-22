Israeli native Alon Day will have groundbreaking start in Sonoma race

Note: Gates open at 10 a.m. today, 9 a.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday

Amid the array of colorful corporate patches covering NASCAR driver Alon Day’s firesuit, one is particularly meaningful: The flag of Israel.

Day, 25, wears the blue and white Star of David emblem with the pride of his homeland.

In Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway, Day will become the first driver from Israel to compete in NASCAR’s top series.

Born in Ashdod, outside Tel Aviv, Day feels the weight of this momentous journey.

“This weekend in Sonoma I’m making history for Israel,” he said in a telephone interview from his BK Racing team headquarters in North Carolina. “It’s a big thing. I’m pretty sure people in Israel are proud of me. I’ve been getting a lot of messages from people in Israel.”

Describing the top-level race as a dream come true, Day is especially mindful of its significance because just a few years ago, it would have been unthinkable.

When he was growing up, motorsports were illegal in Israel.

After a lengthy effort that started more than a decade ago, new laws were passed and the Knesset’s Education, Culture and Sports Committee approved regulations allowing certain types of auto racing.

The appetite for speed was undoubtedly there.

The Jewish state’s first Formula One road show, which took place in June 2011, attracted 100,000 spectators.

“In Israel there was not motorsports at all when I was grow up ... So I started in go karts, the only thing that was legal,” he said. “In terms of motorsports in Israel, we are kind of babies.”

In a country that still doesn’t have the infrastructure support for a true raceway, it’s a battle to find sponsors, even for an athlete who is now a champion in other countries.

Day was fortunate in that his family had resources to pursue Alon’s passion.

His father, Avi Day, who owns a geological engineering company, sent him to Europe to hone his driving skills. He graduated to true race cars at age 15 and raced in Britain, Holland and Germany.

The dream of competing professionally in Formula racing began to look real.

Day then traveled to China with the help of an Israeli businessman who offered to underwrite Day so he could try out for Formula Renault competitions.

“Every two months I’d go to China for two or three weeks,” Day told Haaretz Newspaper in Israel. “I’d train from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to get prepared for the official competition.”

A day of training in Europe costs 4,000 euros, Avi Day said, whereas in China it’s only $1,000.

“This doesn’t include flights, hotels and living expenses. After you reach a certain level, teams start chasing after you but this happens only when you reach the really highest levels, Formula 1,” he said. “Until then you need to cover the expenses yourself, and not everyone can afford it.”

In 2009, Day won the Asia Championship in the 14-race Formula Renault series, starting eight times from the pole, reaching the podium in 13 and winning 6 races.

He then returned to Europe to drive in the German Formula 3 championship before switching from single-seaters to GTs in the GT World Championship.