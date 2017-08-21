SANTA CLARA — Kyle Shanahan said he won’t be looking at dollar signs when making roster decisions later this month.

“I don’t even know what their salaries are,” the 49ers coach said. “I try not to even look at that because I want to make the right decision. And I don’t want anything to skew me on that type of stuff. I try to go off of what I see at practice.”

The topic was raised after Shanahan revealed Saturday that Eli Harold has a shot at unseating Ahmad Brooks as the 49ers’ starting strong-side linebacker spot. Brooks has been a starter on the edge of the team’s defense since 2011, and he’s the second longest tenured 49er after left tackle Joe Staley.

Brooks either has led the 49ers in sacks or tied for the team lead in that category every season since 2013. He has 53½ career sacks; Harold has three.

No other players competing for the same spot, however, have nearly as wide a discrepancy in their salaries.

Brooks, who is entering his 12th season, is San Francisco’s fourth highest paid player, and his $6.1 million salary-cap figure dwarfs that of Harold — $823,000 — who is in the third season of his four-year rookie deal.

Brooks, 33, also is a decade older than Harold and is on the last year of his contract.

While Brooks started the first preseason game, Harold was with the first-string unit during Saturday’s 33-14 home loss to the Denver Broncos. Neither was very visible with Brooks recording a quarterback hurry against Denver’s second-team offense and Harold failing to appear on the statistic sheet.

Shanahan noted that Harold, a third-round pick in 2015, missed practice with a foot injury in the spring and a concussion early in training camp. But he’s been performing well over the last week, Shanahan said, and coaches particularly like how the former defensive end holds his ground against the run, which is the strong-side linebacker’s primary responsibility.

Last year Harold bulked up to 270 pounds, a weight he called “outrageous.” He said he now is a more comfortable 252 pounds.

“I feel like I’m not only fast and quick but stronger as well,” he said. “Like I said, learning leverage and knowing you don’t have to weigh a lot to be strong — that was something that I had to learn.”

Shanahan also noted that free-agent acquisition Dekoda Watson is in the mix at strong-side linebacker. Watson is a regular on the team’s special teams coverage units.

Shanahan said he asks himself one question when winnowing the roster: Which players will help the most in 2017?

“I try to simplify my thoughts in that way,” he said. “That’s why I don’t really find out about salaries until I’ve already made a decision.”

Teams must trim rosters from 90 to 53 players by Sept. 2. According to the NFL players union, the 49ers currently have $65 million in salary-cap space, the most in the league.