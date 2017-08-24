s
Barber: From Splendid Splinter to Panda, all about the nicknames in MLB

PHIL BARBER

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | August 24, 2017, 9:25PM

| Updated 19 hours ago.

SAN FRANCISCO

Pablo Sandoval is back where everybody knows his name. And it isn’t “Mr. Sandoval” or even “Pablo,” not when he’s spotted in public in the Bay Area.

“Yes. ‘Panda, Panda.’ I’m Panda now, not Pablo,” Sandoval said before facing the Brewers on Tuesday.

Tonight, Saturday and Sunday, he and his Major League Baseball brethren finally will get a chance to celebrate the monikers the world has awarded them. As part of Players Weekend, our diamond stars will take the field all over the country with nicknames, rather than family names, printed across their shoulder blades.

Thus, Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano will be identified as “DON’T YOU KNOW,” Orioles catcher Welington Castillo as “BEEF,” Cubs pitcher Carl Edwards as “CARL’S JR.” and Phillies outfielder Aaron Altherr as “A-A-RON” (see Key & Peele for reference). Seattle third baseman Kyle Seager will cement his legend with a shirt that reads “COREY’S BROTHER.”

It’s not an entirely original concept. The XFL, that short-lived football league that tried to bring professional-wrestling bombast to the football field, allowed players to put just about whatever they wanted on their jerseys. The poster boy was “He Hate Me,” also known as Rod Smart, the running back who later broke into the NFL before his career died in Raiders training camp in 2006.

Really, though, it was always baseball that should have jumped on this promotion, because baseball claims the best nicknames. Don’t get me wrong, Elroy “Crazy Legs” Hirsch and Darryl “Chocolate Thunder” Dawkins are fabulous calling cards. But the quantity and creativity of baseball nicknames are unmatched. From the Sultan of Swat to the Splendid Splinter to the Say Hey Kid to the Big Hurt to the Freak, this is a game built on aliases.

Maybe there are reasons.

“Baseball players, I think more than any other professional athletes, they can laugh at themselves,” said Mike Krukow, the former pitcher and longtime Giants broadcast analyst. “I just think that’s really a big thing when you’re playing in a game of failure. You have to find a way to deal with it.”

The Giants open a three-game series at Arizona tonight, while the A’s will host the Rangers. The featured nicknames range from witty to predictable to not-even-trying.

At the bottom of the food chain are a handful of players who selected their real last names as nicknames. Their equipment managers won’t have to change a letter. San Francisco’s Joe Panik, Brandon Belt, Josh Osich, Cody Gearrin and Conor Gillaspie, and Oakland’s Mark Canha, Dustin Garneau and Dustin Fowler all opted for nickname cowardice.

That Belt would go with “Belt” instead of “Baby Giraffe” seems unthinkable, and made me wonder whether the first baseman secretly hates the sobriquet that Giants fans love.

“No, he did like it,” Duane Kuiper, Krukow’s on-air partner, informed me. “He also liked Sparky.”

A’s infielder Jed Lowrie will wear “JED,” and Giants catcher Buster Posey will sport “BUSTER,” a nickname that Gerald Dempsey Posey has owned since early childhood.

Slightly more palatable are players who fiddled with their names just enough to appear sporty. This list comprises most of our local ballplayers, including the likes of Kyle “Cricky” Crick, Aaron “Hilly” Hill and Ryder “Jonesy” Jones in San Francisco, and Matt “Chappy” Chapman, Ryon “Heals” Healy and Jaycob “Bruggy” Brugman in Oakland.

Tweaking last names in this way is an ancient baseball tradition. Giants manager Bruce Bochy is the king of the diminutive. I don’t know that I’ve ever heard him use a player’s actual name when talking to reporters. It’s always “Craw” or “Huddy” or “Strick.”

Bochy, by the way, will wear “BOCH” on his uniform this weekend, though he admits that veteran third baseman Enos Cabell hung a different tag on him when Bochy joined the Astros as a rookie in 1978: “Headly.” And anyone who has seen the manager’s eclipse-triggering cranium understands the origin.

In any case, Bochy is not alone in his use of diminutives.

“I think I know about 60 percent of guys’ first names on this team,” Giants catcher Nick “Hundo” Hundley said. “You always use a nickname. Anything that ends in O or Y works pretty well.”

Some of our local Players Weekend offerings are better than that. Giants outfielder Gorkys Hernandez is “Cazador,” the Spanish word for hunter, while relief pitcher Albert Suarez, for some reason, is “Chiguire,” the Spanish word for capybara, the world’s largest rodent. Jae-Gyun Hwang, if he hadn’t been sent to the minors, would be sporting his name in Korean characters.

The A’s have some good ones. Among their pitchers, Jharel Cotton is “Squeaky,” Ryan Dull is “Dullsnacks” and injured starter Andrew Triggs was set to go by “Triggonometry.” A trip to the disabled list also wrecked catcher Josh Phegley’s chance to demonstrate his brilliance. Phegley had planned to put “PTBNL” on his back. As in Player to Be Named Later.

Giants outfielder Austin Slater informed me that he’s called “AC” after the “AC Slater” character from the TV series “Saved by the Bell.” I was wrong about Mark Melancon’s nickname. I figured he was called “Stretch” because, as a relief pitcher, he rarely got to pitch from a windup. But no, it’s a nod to his long arms.

“You look at him, and his arm is practically scraping the ground when he throws,” Hundley said. “He can stand up straight and pick strawberries.”

Good stuff, but the totality of MLB jerseys featured this weekend confirm the sad truth, that baseball’s nickname heyday is behind us.

The further you reach back into time, as you travel from polyester to wool uniforms, the richer and more colorful the monikers.

In whole, the role call is spectacular. It includes Joe “Wagon Tongue” Adams and Cap “The Marshalltown Infant” Anson and Luke “Old Aches and Pains” Appling and Joe “The Immortal Azcue.” And that’s just the first letter of the alphabet.

Giants pitcher Matt Moore, a.k.a. “Matty Moe,” thinks nicknames played a more important role in the past. He describes them as rites of passage, passed down from veterans to younger players almost as certificates of membership during the endless downtime of a simpler era.

“Plane rides, bus trips, all that stuff,” Moore said. “I really think the social construct was just a tad bit different, which might have provided a few more opportunities for nicknames.”

Through the years, players have been named for their distinguishing physical features (Mordecai “Three-Finger” Brown and Antonio “El Pulpo” Alfonseca), for their speed (Jack “Death to Flying Things” Chapman and Vince “Vincent Van Go” Coleman) or their lack thereof (Ron “Penguin” Cey), for their ethnicity (Al “The Mad Hungarian” Hrabosky and Shane “Flyin’ Hawaiian” Victorino), for their tongue-twisting proper names (Doug “Eyechart” Gwosdz and Marc “Scrabble” Rzepczyski) and for reasons lost entirely to time (George “Old Wax Figger” Hemming and Joe “Ubbo Ubbo” Hornung”).

“I think one of my favorites was when we got Al Oliver (in 1984),” Kuiper said. “His nickname was Scoop. So we just assumed that meant that he could dig everything out of the dirt and that he was an all-around great first baseman. And we figured after about a week that that nickname was like a tall guy being called Shorty. He was terrible.”

But Oliver didn’t know it.

“He had this big gold necklace that said ‘Scoop.’ He actually believed it,” Kuiper said.

Kuiper spoke as we walked from the AT&T Field during Giants batting practice. When we got to the press-box elevator, his broadcast partner Krukow caught up with us. The conversation continued in the elevator, in the hallway and in the KNBR radio booth as the two men prepared for Game 128 of the 2017 season.

“Will the Thrill, that’s a good one,” Krukow said, speaking of former Giants first baseman Will Clark. “The Caveman, Donny Robinson. Because he is a caveman. I mean, he was like a man and a half. Ratso — Steve Nicosia. From ‘Midnight Cowboy.’ He was kind of that guy, buttons (undone) down to (his navel), gold chains.”

“HacMan was good,” Kuiper added, a reference to Jeffrey Leonard.

“Yeah, Hac,” Krukow said. “Woody was a good one. (Kirk Rueter) looked like Woody from ‘Toy Story.’ He kind of was Woody.”

After a little more give and take, Krukow added: “A good nickname, you hit it and it’s immediate. You don’t have to work hard to make it stick. It’s funny. Daryl Hamilton: ‘Hambone.’ Boom.”

During his pitching days, Krukow was known as Otter. Like so many others, he can thank ageless Giants clubhouse manager Mike Murphy, who has bestowed hundreds of nicknames on ballplayers home and away.

But why? Why can’t an Oakland pitcher like Daniel Coulombe just be a Daniel? Why does he have to become a Frenchie? Because using someone’s given name is too formal for the world of chewing tobacco, dirt-stained pants and snot rockets.

“It’s like a family,” Hundley said. “You don’t call your family by their first name.”

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

