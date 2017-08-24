Barber: From Splendid Splinter to Panda, all about the nicknames in MLB

SAN FRANCISCO

Pablo Sandoval is back where everybody knows his name. And it isn’t “Mr. Sandoval” or even “Pablo,” not when he’s spotted in public in the Bay Area.

“Yes. ‘Panda, Panda.’ I’m Panda now, not Pablo,” Sandoval said before facing the Brewers on Tuesday.

Tonight, Saturday and Sunday, he and his Major League Baseball brethren finally will get a chance to celebrate the monikers the world has awarded them. As part of Players Weekend, our diamond stars will take the field all over the country with nicknames, rather than family names, printed across their shoulder blades.

Thus, Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano will be identified as “DON’T YOU KNOW,” Orioles catcher Welington Castillo as “BEEF,” Cubs pitcher Carl Edwards as “CARL’S JR.” and Phillies outfielder Aaron Altherr as “A-A-RON” (see Key & Peele for reference). Seattle third baseman Kyle Seager will cement his legend with a shirt that reads “COREY’S BROTHER.”

It’s not an entirely original concept. The XFL, that short-lived football league that tried to bring professional-wrestling bombast to the football field, allowed players to put just about whatever they wanted on their jerseys. The poster boy was “He Hate Me,” also known as Rod Smart, the running back who later broke into the NFL before his career died in Raiders training camp in 2006.

Really, though, it was always baseball that should have jumped on this promotion, because baseball claims the best nicknames. Don’t get me wrong, Elroy “Crazy Legs” Hirsch and Darryl “Chocolate Thunder” Dawkins are fabulous calling cards. But the quantity and creativity of baseball nicknames are unmatched. From the Sultan of Swat to the Splendid Splinter to the Say Hey Kid to the Big Hurt to the Freak, this is a game built on aliases.

Maybe there are reasons.

“Baseball players, I think more than any other professional athletes, they can laugh at themselves,” said Mike Krukow, the former pitcher and longtime Giants broadcast analyst. “I just think that’s really a big thing when you’re playing in a game of failure. You have to find a way to deal with it.”

The Giants open a three-game series at Arizona tonight, while the A’s will host the Rangers. The featured nicknames range from witty to predictable to not-even-trying.

At the bottom of the food chain are a handful of players who selected their real last names as nicknames. Their equipment managers won’t have to change a letter. San Francisco’s Joe Panik, Brandon Belt, Josh Osich, Cody Gearrin and Conor Gillaspie, and Oakland’s Mark Canha, Dustin Garneau and Dustin Fowler all opted for nickname cowardice.

That Belt would go with “Belt” instead of “Baby Giraffe” seems unthinkable, and made me wonder whether the first baseman secretly hates the sobriquet that Giants fans love.

“No, he did like it,” Duane Kuiper, Krukow’s on-air partner, informed me. “He also liked Sparky.”

A’s infielder Jed Lowrie will wear “JED,” and Giants catcher Buster Posey will sport “BUSTER,” a nickname that Gerald Dempsey Posey has owned since early childhood.

Slightly more palatable are players who fiddled with their names just enough to appear sporty. This list comprises most of our local ballplayers, including the likes of Kyle “Cricky” Crick, Aaron “Hilly” Hill and Ryder “Jonesy” Jones in San Francisco, and Matt “Chappy” Chapman, Ryon “Heals” Healy and Jaycob “Bruggy” Brugman in Oakland.