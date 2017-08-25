Barber: 49ers’ Eric Reid thriving in new defense

SANTA CLARA

Graph the performance of an NFL player over his first four seasons, and you would expect to see a steady line. That’s more or less what you get with 49ers safety Eric Reid, yet his graph is an anomaly. The line doesn’t ascend. It sinks toward oblivion.

The eye test told me that Reid was one of the best rookies in the league in 2013, when he started all 16 games at free safety as a 22-year-old out of LSU. I thought he was pretty solid in 2014, too, even though the team fell to 8-8 in Jim Harbaugh’s final year. Reid regressed in his third year, though, and seemed to struggle in every phase of the game in 2016 before a torn biceps muscle knocked him out of the final six games.

That’s just my opinion. But Pro Football Focus, the subscription service that charts every NFL player on every play, mostly agrees.

PFF gave Reid a grade of 80.6 as a rookie, which ranked him 15th out of 54 safeties with enough snaps to qualify. Pretty good for a young guy. But his grade dropped to 75.6 (34th out of 61) in 2014, and to 72.6 (38th out of 72) in 2015. Reid had descended to the mean, or slightly past it. And his grade of 50.5 last year ranked 71st out of 90 safeties.

Like so many other things in Santa Clara, Eric Reid’s magic was gone.

So you can imagine how happy it has made the 49ers coaching staff, their hard-core fans and Reid himself to watch tape of San Francisco’s first two preseason games. A lot went wrong on both sides of the ball in those games against the Chiefs and Broncos; the Kyle Shanahan experiment is still in its infancy. But Reid has been a standout in virtually every series he’s been on the field.

The Niners hope for more of the same against the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday.

If Reid looks rejuvenated, he can thank the 49ers’ new defensive coordinator. Robert Saleh has him thinking inside the box.

For most of Reid’s tenure here, whether the defense was being guided by Vic Fangio, Eric Mangini or Jim O’Neil, the 49ers tended not to differentiate their safeties much. That’s sort of the trend around the NFL. Rather than designating a strong safety to jam the tight end and a free safety to roam the deep zone like a center fielder, teams are asking guys to do some of both, based on offensive alignment and defensive play call.

But Saleh spent three formative seasons in Seattle before another three in Jacksonville, and when he looked at Reid he saw a reasonable facsimile of Kam Chancellor, the Seahawks’ powerful, run-destroying strong safety.

“As soon as Robert got here, and we started talking about the defense, it was pretty easy to see that that would be a good spot for him,” 49ers defensive backs coach Jeff Hafley, who preceded Saleh by a year, told me. “Big guy, athletic guy, physical, tough, smart. … Eric’s definitely one of the smarter players I’ve been around.”

In essence, Saleh has asked Reid to crowd the line of scrimmage a lot more. Or at least he has so far this August. And Reid has never looked better. PFF charts preseason games, too, and they have graded him at 83.9, ninth among all NFL safeties.