Barber: 49ers’ Eric Reid thriving in new defense

| August 25, 2017, 7:51PM

SANTA CLARA

Graph the performance of an NFL player over his first four seasons, and you would expect to see a steady line. That’s more or less what you get with 49ers safety Eric Reid, yet his graph is an anomaly. The line doesn’t ascend. It sinks toward oblivion.

The eye test told me that Reid was one of the best rookies in the league in 2013, when he started all 16 games at free safety as a 22-year-old out of LSU. I thought he was pretty solid in 2014, too, even though the team fell to 8-8 in Jim Harbaugh’s final year. Reid regressed in his third year, though, and seemed to struggle in every phase of the game in 2016 before a torn biceps muscle knocked him out of the final six games.

That’s just my opinion. But Pro Football Focus, the subscription service that charts every NFL player on every play, mostly agrees.

PFF gave Reid a grade of 80.6 as a rookie, which ranked him 15th out of 54 safeties with enough snaps to qualify. Pretty good for a young guy. But his grade dropped to 75.6 (34th out of 61) in 2014, and to 72.6 (38th out of 72) in 2015. Reid had descended to the mean, or slightly past it. And his grade of 50.5 last year ranked 71st out of 90 safeties.

Like so many other things in Santa Clara, Eric Reid’s magic was gone.

So you can imagine how happy it has made the 49ers coaching staff, their hard-core fans and Reid himself to watch tape of San Francisco’s first two preseason games. A lot went wrong on both sides of the ball in those games against the Chiefs and Broncos; the Kyle Shanahan experiment is still in its infancy. But Reid has been a standout in virtually every series he’s been on the field.

The Niners hope for more of the same against the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday.

If Reid looks rejuvenated, he can thank the 49ers’ new defensive coordinator. Robert Saleh has him thinking inside the box.

For most of Reid’s tenure here, whether the defense was being guided by Vic Fangio, Eric Mangini or Jim O’Neil, the 49ers tended not to differentiate their safeties much. That’s sort of the trend around the NFL. Rather than designating a strong safety to jam the tight end and a free safety to roam the deep zone like a center fielder, teams are asking guys to do some of both, based on offensive alignment and defensive play call.

But Saleh spent three formative seasons in Seattle before another three in Jacksonville, and when he looked at Reid he saw a reasonable facsimile of Kam Chancellor, the Seahawks’ powerful, run-destroying strong safety.

“As soon as Robert got here, and we started talking about the defense, it was pretty easy to see that that would be a good spot for him,” 49ers defensive backs coach Jeff Hafley, who preceded Saleh by a year, told me. “Big guy, athletic guy, physical, tough, smart. … Eric’s definitely one of the smarter players I’ve been around.”

In essence, Saleh has asked Reid to crowd the line of scrimmage a lot more. Or at least he has so far this August. And Reid has never looked better. PFF charts preseason games, too, and they have graded him at 83.9, ninth among all NFL safeties.

I spoke to Hafley in a shady spot just off the 49ers practice field on Friday. He had a lot of nice things to say about Reid, but he downplayed the change in the safety’s deployment.

“He’s gonna cover. He’s gonna be in zones,” Hafley said. “You’re still gonna see him all over the place. This isn’t like Eric’s down in the box playing linebacker.”

Except it’s a little like that. My former Press Democrat colleague Eric Branch, now the San Francisco Chronicle’s 49ers beat writer, broke down film of last weekend’s Broncos game and noted that Reid lined up within 8 yards of the line of scrimmage on 16 of 23 snaps. Five times he was pretty much right on the line.

Reid stood out from the start. Like when Denver quarterback Paxton Lynch faked a handoff and rolled to his left. Reid wasn’t fooled, and he planted running back Bennie Fowler after minimal 4-yard gain. In both games so far, Reid has hit with authority.

“It definitely fits his attributes, and his mindset,” cornerback Keith Reaser said, referring to Saleh’s defense.

“I love it,” Reid had said in June when the 49ers wrapped up their offseason program. “Being around the ball more, I anticipate making more tackles and hopefully making more plays. I feel like I was made for this position with my body type, being a bigger safety. So I’m excited about this year.”

Reid didn’t show up in the locker room Friday. But I talked to several of his defensive teammates, and a couple of themes popped up repeatedly. One is the simplicity of Saleh’s scheme. Players feel their assignments are clear on every snap. They aren’t asked to interpret much, but rather to react quickly and attack.

The other thing I kept hearing is that this defense, more than some others, is built to funnel tackles to specific players. Shanahan, the head coach, said as much.

“When you play an eight-man front, almost every play is going to be designed to go to a certain person,” he said. “If a team doesn’t block the backside end, if you play your gap sound, that ball is probably going to go to the backside D-end. When you man-block the backside, that’s probably going to go to a safety filling up there in the gaps. So you need guys who are stout enough to meet them at the line of scrimmage, that don’t have to just shoot their guns to go do it so then they get beat on all play-actions.”

Reid had six tackles against the Broncos, second only to fellow safety Jaquiski Tartt. But as Shanahan suggested, he should have a lot of tackles. Ball carriers are being routed his way. What has the 49ers happy is that Reid has consistently executed those stops. The football isn’t getting past him.

This role is much better suited to Reid’s abilities. Over the past couple seasons, he frequently appeared to take poor angles to the ball when racing up from the deep safety position.

But one-on-one in close quarters, the guy is a physical barrier.

“I mean, look at his arms. You see his arms, you know this guy is pretty physical,” Tartt said, drawing attention to Reid’s well-stocked gun show. “You look at his college tape (at LSU). He’s always been a physical player.”

Reid’s arms probably aren’t big enough to carry the entire 49ers defense. But his sudden re-emergence as a playmaker is a meaningful step on the way back to respectability.

You can reach staff writer Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post. His blog “110 Percent” is at http://110percent.blogs.pressdemocrat.com.

