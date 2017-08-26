Rancho Cotate hands big win to Gehrig Hotaling in coaching debut

The Cougars gave Gehrig Hotaling, Rancho Cotate’s new coach, a debut to remember.

Rancho Cotate took visiting St. Mary’s of Albany out of the game early with a 21-0 first quarter blitz and Rancho never looked back, winning 62-0 (although the game was technical a forfeit by the Panthers).

“We just played our brand of football tonight,” said Hotaling after his first game as a head football coach.

“We had a comfortable lead in the first quarter. The start of the game was as good as you could ask for.”

Rancho added 34 points in the second quarter for a 55-0 halftime lead even as the Cougars emptied their bench and put in reserves midway through the second quarter.

“I was pleased with our effort. We tackled well. We played good on special teams and our quarterback (Jake Simmons) played phenomenally,” Hotaling said.

Simmons played only the first half and completed 15-19 for 377 yards and four touchdowns.

He added an 8-yard scoring run.

Rancho receiver Logan Reese had three catches for 117 yards and three scores.

The only disappointment for Rancho came with 11 minutes to play when the overmatched Panthers suddenly and unexpectedly forfeited the game and walked off the field without shaking hands, according to Hotaling.

“It was a bittersweet ending to a really good football game. We played very well,” Hotaling said. “They refused to shake our hands.

“It was a phenomenal game for three quarters and change and then it had a disappointing ending.”

Hotaling said he absolutely did not intend to run up the score and he wished the game would have ended in a more sportsmanlike manner.

“I’m never going to tell our kids to stop playing hard,” Hotaling said.

“It’s regrettable; I wish it would have ended differently.”

Even with the controversial ending, it was a banner night for the Cougars and a memorable beginning to the Hotaling era at Rancho.

Cardinal Newman 42, Fortuna 18

The host and heavily-favored Cardinals faced little resistance from the outmanned Huskies and rolled to the victory.

Tanner Mendoza led the way for the Cardinals with 150 yards on the ground on 13 carries for three touchdowns.

“We ran the ball really well, as expected,” Cardinal Newman coach Paul Cronin said. “Our defense played really well and only gave up 68 yards rushing. For game one, it was a good game for us.”

Analy 42, Maria Carrillo 14

Under new head coach James Foster, Analy wasted little time serving notice to the Redwood Empire that its powerhouse football program is back for 2017.

The visiting Tigers spoiled Maria Carrillo’s hopes of payback for the 2016 opener (a 40-14 Analy victory) with a resounding 42-14 win against the host Pumas at Santa Rosa Junior College’s Bailey Field.

Analy scored one touchdown in the first quarter and three in the second quarter to take 28-0 halftime lead. A blocked punt on special teams set up one of the Tigers scores in the second quarter.

“Our defense was solid all game and our offense started to click in the second quarter,” Foster said.