Paul Maytorena, who became an Empire high school legend for his success as baseball coach at Casa Grande, has resigned to pursue a full-time job that can provide economic stability for himself and his two daughters.

“It was the hardest decision I have made in my adult life,” said Maytorena, 47. “Everything was good at Casa. It was very difficult because I loved Casa and I loved coaching the kids.”

In the 20 years he was head coach at Casa Grande, Maytorena worked a variety of jobs to accommodate the odd hours he needed to fulfill his coaching obligations. He will begin working for a plumbing company, Slakey Brothers in Santa Rosa, in their training program.

“Paul was one of the most respected extended family members at Casa,” Casa principal Eric Backman said. “Casa’s baseball program was truly exceptional. He led with passion, expertise and integrity.”

In the 23 years he was coaching baseball at the Petaluma high school — 20 of them as head coach — Maytorena amassed a 406-136 win-loss record. He won eight Sonoma County League championships and three North Bay League titles. Maytorena’s Gauchos made it to the North Coast Section final 10 times, winning six.

Just two days before he announced his decision to his team last Saturday, Maytorena received his latest trophy. He was named the 2017 Regional Coach of the Year for Division II by the American Baseball Coaches Association. His 2017 team went 24-5 and made it to the final game of the NCS playoffs before losing.

“It wasn’t a job for me,” said Maytorena, a second baseman at Colorado State and Sonoma State. “It was my love.”

The Gauchos went to the playoffs every year with Maytorena as their head coach. He was NBL Coach of the Year once and SCL Coach of the Year four times. Two of his teams went 26-3 during a season while another went 27-3.

His 2016 team had four players who now are in college on baseball scholarships — Spencer Torkelson at Arizona, John Green at Pacific, Chris Joaquin at UNLV and Han Smith at Cal. A fifth player, A.J. Miller, a senior, will be going to Oregon next year.

Three ex-Gauchos are in Major League Baseball’s farm system. Francis Christy is with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Justin Bruihl is with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Kevin George is with the Chicago White Sox.