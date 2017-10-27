Analy continues SCL dominance with big win against El Molino

On Friday night Analy continued its 2017 season resurgence, winning its fourth consecutive Sonoma County League game by defeating overmatched El Molino 55-13 to further cement the Tigers’ dominance of league opponents.

“That is kind of how it has turned out on the scoreboard,” Analy coach James Foster said. “We are a much different team than we were the first few games of the season.”

The winning ways for the Tigers (4-0, 5-3) came after they lost their first three games of the season to non-league opponents.

“We have improved a lot,” Foster said. “Little by little we are gaining more experience and hopefully that momentum will carry into the playoffs.”

The defense for the Lions (2-2, 4-4) had no answer for Analy’s high-powered offense led by quarterback Brenden Medina, who threw five touchdown passes.

Meanwhile, the Tigers defense but a stop to several long first half El Molino drives without giving points that set the tone of the game early.

“Early on El Molino was getting some yards on us but we were able to adjust in the second quarter,” Foster said. “We bent but did not break.”

Sonoma Valley 22, Healdsburg 0

The host Dragons (2-2, 2-4) defeated the Greyhounds (2-2, 3-5) in a battle of two middle-of-the-pack SCL schools. Running back Josef Marenac did the damage for Sonoma, scoring on runs of 4 and 10 yards and catching a 10-yard scoring pass.

“Healdsburg loaded the box inside on defense so we ran outside with Marenac,” Dragons coach Bob Midgley said. “Our quarterback Rocco Wetzel was also able to get healthy with the time off after the fires and our kids are super confident with him at quarterback.”

Healdsburg was listless on offense and trailed 16-0 at halftime. The Greyhounds, who lost several starters to injuries in the game, were unable to mount a comeback in the second half.

“We played with no fire,” Healdsburg coach Dave Stine said.

“The worst effort I’ve had by a team I’ve coached in my 40 years of coaching.”

Casa Grande 20, Windsor 14

The host Gauchos (1-3, 2-6) got their first league win in comeback fashion.

Trailing 14-6 at halftime, Casa Grande rallied and scored on a 5-yard run by Jack Leonetti with 3:25 to play in the fourth quarter to trail 14-13.

The Gauchos then caused a Jaguars (1-3, 2-5) turnover at the 50-yard line, giving them the opportunity to win, which they seized upon.

“That was a huge turnover,” Casa Grande coach Denis Brunk said. “We marched down and scored with 12 seconds left.”

Kenneth Fitzgerald scored on the 1-yard run for the Gauchos to give them the improbable win.

“Our defense was the difference, they came up big in the second half,” Brunk said. “Windsor only had 60 yards of total offense in the second half, that was the difference in the game right there.”

Ukiah 35, Montgomery 28

The Wildcats (3-1, 5-3) utilized a quick start to break out to a 21-7 halftime lead and then held on against the Vikings (1-3, 3-4) in the second half for the victory.