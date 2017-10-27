Analy continues SCL dominance with big win against El Molino

(1 of ) Analy’s Sam Ballenger (21), left, pushes down El Molino’s Sam Wilson-Mietz (18) on a catch and run during the first half of a varsity football game between El Molino and Analy high schools in Sebastopol, California on Friday, October 27, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(2 of ) Analy’s Shaun Elledge (22), left, breaks up a pass intended for El Molino’s Andy Junge (8), during the first half of a varsity football game between El Molino and Analy high schools in Sebastopol, California on Friday, October 27, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) Analy’s Bennett Simpson (40), left, tries to leap past El Molino’s Sam Wilson-Mietz (18) during the first half of a varsity football game between El Molino and Analy high schools in Sebastopol, California on Friday, October 27, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(4 of ) Analy quarterback Brenden Medina (12), looks to pass during the first half of a varsity football game between El Molino and Analy high schools in Sebastopol, California on Friday, October 27, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(5 of ) Analy’s Nic Visser (15), right, juggles a catch but can't maintain control before going out of bounds, while covered by El Molino’s Sam Wilson-Mietz (18), during the first half of a varsity football game between El Molino and Analy high schools in Sebastopol, California on Friday, October 27, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(6 of ) El Molino quarterback Jacob Sani (4), left, looses his footing while trying to avoid Analy’s Austin Burnham (11) during the first half of a varsity football game between El Molino and Analy high schools in Sebastopol, California on Friday, October 27, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(7 of ) Analy’s Brenden Medina (12), left, and Jacob Ponzo (3) celebrate Ponzo's touchdown after catching a pass from Medina during the first half of a varsity football game between El Molino and Analy high schools in Sebastopol, California on Friday, October 27, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(8 of ) Analy’s Shaun Elledge (22), left, breaks up a pass intended for El Molino’s Andy Junge (8), during the first half of a varsity football game between El Molino and Analy high schools in Sebastopol, California on Friday, October 27, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(9 of ) Carson Pforsich's sister Kelsey, 16, holds a portrait of her brother while between their father Andy Pforsich, left, and quarterback Brenden Medina's father Ben Medina, after the Tigers senior players were recognized before a varsity football game between El Molino and Analy high schools in Sebastopol, California on Friday, October 27, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(10 of ) Analy’s Sam Ballenger (21) makes a catch while covered by El Molino’s Jordan Hamner (5) during the first half of a varsity football game between El Molino and Analy high schools in Sebastopol, California on Friday, October 27, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(11 of ) Analy quarterback Brenden Medina (12), center, scrambles up the middle during the first half of a varsity football game between El Molino and Analy high schools in Sebastopol, California on Friday, October 27, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(12 of ) El Molino quarterback Jacob Sani (4), left, throws a short pass to Sam Wilson-Mietz (18) during the first half of a varsity football game between El Molino and Analy high schools in Sebastopol, California on Friday, October 27, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(13 of ) El Molino’s Carmelo Salas (27), left, gets shoestrung by Analy’s Toren Callison (45) during the first half of a varsity football game between El Molino and Analy high schools in Sebastopol, California on Friday, October 27, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(14 of ) Analy’s Nic Visser (15), right, juggles a catch but can't maintain control before going out of bounds, while covered by El Molino’s Sam Wilson-Mietz (18), during the first half of a varsity football game between El Molino and Analy high schools in Sebastopol, California on Friday, October 27, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(15 of ) Analy’s Nic Visser (15), right, juggles a catch but can't maintain control before going out of bounds, while covered by El Molino’s Sam Wilson-Mietz (18), during the first half of a varsity football game between El Molino and Analy high schools in Sebastopol, California on Friday, October 27, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(16 of ) El Molino’s Andy Junge (8) manages to hang onto an end zone catch while being taken down by Analy’s Bennett Simpson (40) during the first half of a varsity football game between El Molino and Analy high schools in Sebastopol, California on Friday, October 27, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(17 of ) From left to right, El Molino’s Chase Nicholls (68), Andy Junge (8) and Sam Wilson-Mietz (18) celebrate Junge's touchdown catch during the first half of a varsity football game between El Molino and Analy high schools in Sebastopol, California on Friday, October 27, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(18 of ) Analy’s Bennett Simpson (40) rubs the Golden Apple Game trophy as he walks by its place on the bench during the first half of a varsity football game between El Molino and Analy high schools in Sebastopol, California on Friday, October 27, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(19 of ) El Molino’s Andy Junge (8) tackles Analy’s Nic Visser (15) as he tries to run with the ball during the first half of a varsity football game between El Molino and Analy high schools in Sebastopol, California on Friday, October 27, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(20 of ) An end zone pass comes down just out of reach from Analy’s Nic Visser (15) while he is covered by El Molino’s Sam Wilson-Mietz (18) during the first half of a varsity football game between El Molino and Analy high schools in Sebastopol, California on Friday, October 27, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(21 of ) Analy’s Bennett Simpson (40) makes a catch during the first half of a varsity football game between El Molino and Analy high schools in Sebastopol, California on Friday, October 27, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(22 of ) El Molino’s Wyatt Stringfellow (80), far left, gets tackled by a quartet of Analy defenders during the first half of a varsity football game between El Molino and Analy high schools in Sebastopol, California on Friday, October 27, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(23 of ) Analy’s Theo Kolybakos (25), right, tries to fend off El Molino’s Curtis Lewis (52) during the first half of a varsity football game between El Molino and Analy high schools in Sebastopol, California on Friday, October 27, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(24 of ) Analy’s Nic Visser (15), center, tries to get between El Molino’s Jalen Hall (2), left, and Jacob Sani (4) after making a catch during the first half of a varsity football game between El Molino and Analy high schools in Sebastopol, California on Friday, October 27, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(25 of ) Analy’s Nic Visser (15), left, loses his grip on a pass while covered by El Molino’s Jalen Hall (2) during the first half of a varsity football game between El Molino and Analy high schools in Sebastopol, California on Friday, October 27, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)