High school baseball roundup: Cardinal Newman tops Windsor in rain-shortened game

RICHARD J. MARCUS

FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | April 11, 2018

On a rain-soaked Windsor baseball field on Wednesday afternoon, the visiting Cardinals defeated the Jaguars 3-1 in a game shortened to six innings due to the inclement weather that affected visibility and playing conditions.

With Windsor (2-3, 6-6) leading 1-0 in the top of the fifth inning, Cardinal Newman (2-1, 4-6) was the benefactor of a two-out, two-run throwing error by the Jaguars shortstop to give the Cardinals a 2-1 lead.

“That was a key error due to a wet ball,” Windsor coach Dave Avila said. “It was a very well-pitched game in some very difficult conditions with the rain falling.”

Cardinal Newman starter Sean Flowers went the distance and gave up four hits and no earned runs in six innings. He fanned seven batters.

Windsor starter Eric Begley was a tough-luck loser, going 5⅔ innings and surrendering seven hits and three runs (one earned).

Cardinal Newman tacked on an insurance run in the top of the sixth as Will Larson connected on a two-out, two-strike pitch for a base hit to drive in a runner from second.

Trailing 3-1, Windsor got runners on first and second base with one out when the fourth Jaguars batter of the inning hit a sinking liner to center field, which Cardinals outfielder Ryan Miller speared below his knees for the out. Miller then threw to second to double up the runner and end the inning. Moments later, the game was called for weather.

“If that ball gets down and by Ryan, both of Windsor’s guys would have scored,” Cardinal Newman coach Derek DeBenedetti said. “Ryan got a great jump. I think everybody in the park thought it would be a base hit.”

Both teams are in the middle of the pack in the standings with a quarter of the North Bay League season complete.

Casa Grande 3, Maria Carrillo 2

The first place Gauchos (4-0, 8-4) were the recipients of a controversial balk call that scored the game’s winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The visiting fifth-place Pumas (2-2, 7-5) were leading 2-0 when Maria Carrillo starter Cade Sheets ran into trouble in the sixth, walking the first three Gauchos batters before being lifted for reliever Zeke Brockley.

“Cade was pitching a great game, but in the sixth he came out and was a little wild and he was tired. He was missing the zone,” Maria Carrillo coach Sam Bruno said. “Zeke was put into a tough situation to come in with the bases loaded and no outs.”

Brockley coaxed an out via a pop-up but then hit a batter for a Casa Grande run. He then induced a fielder’s choice groundout play at the plate to keep the Pumas on top 2-1.

A passed ball then plated another Gauchos run to tie the score 2-2. Brockley was then called for a balk by the field umpire to force in a run, giving Casa Grande a 3-2 lead. The next Gauchos batter popped out to end the inning.

Bruno said he did not agree that Brockley balked and, in addition, was surprised a warning was not issued for the first balk offense.

“That call hurt; it decided the game. It seemed like an unnecessary balk call,” Bruno said. “I like to see the kids decide the game in crucial moments.”

Maria Carrillo went down quickly in the top of the seventh inning for the loss.

The Pumas left two runners in scoring position in the sixth inning, which they paid for dearly. With no score, the Pumas loaded the bases with one out and then a throwing error on a tailor-made double-play ball by Casa Grande starting pitcher Nik Kamages gave the Pumas a 2-0 lead. On the error, runners ended up at second and third with one out, but the next two Maria Carrillo batters grounded out.

“It was a golden opportunity to pile on and get two more runs and we didn’t take advantage of our opportunity,” Bruno said. “We were hitting the ball hard all game long, but hitting into lineouts.”

Both pitchers surrendered only three hits. Kamages got the win in a complete game while giving up no earned runs, but the two unearned runs were via his throwing error.

Ukiah-Montgomery postponed due to rain

At Ukiah, the game was tied 1-1 with two outs in the bottom of the second inning when it was called due to heavy rain.

The game will be made up on a date to be determined and will likely be restarted from the beginning, according to Ukiah coach Stephen Summers and Montgomery coach Zac Ward.

