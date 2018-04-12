High school baseball roundup: Cardinal Newman tops Windsor in rain-shortened game

(1 of ) Cardinal Newman's Will Larson (2), left, tags out Windsor's Chris Torres (5) as he slides into second base during a varsity baseball game between Cardinal Newman and Windsor high schools, in Windsor, California, on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(2 of ) Windsor's Tanner Tobon (2), second from left, glances back while scrambling back toward second base after getting caught in a rundown by Cardinal Newman's Will Larson (2), left, during a varsity baseball game between Cardinal Newman and Windsor high schools, in Windsor, California, on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) Windsor shortstop Carson Ramocinski (4), left, catches a late throw at second base as Cardinal Newman's Ryan Miller (12) slides in safely, during a varsity baseball game between Cardinal Newman and Windsor high schools, in Windsor, California, on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(4 of ) Cardinal Newman's Sean Flowers (24) pitches during the bottom of the first inning of a varsity baseball game between Cardinal Newman and Windsor high schools, in Windsor, California, on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(5 of ) Cardinal Newman's Sean Flowers (24) pitches during the bottom of the second inning of a varsity baseball game between Cardinal Newman and Windsor high schools, in Windsor, California, on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(6 of ) Windsor's Eric Begley (7) pitches during the top of the second inning of a varsity baseball game between Cardinal Newman and Windsor high schools, in Windsor, California, on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(7 of ) Windsor's Eric Begley (7) pitches during a varsity baseball game between Cardinal Newman and Windsor high schools, in Windsor, California, on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(8 of ) Cardinal Newman's Jordan Herrfeldt (19), right, cringes as he is tagged out on his way to third base by Windsor's Tyler Hellums (11) during a varsity baseball game between Cardinal Newman and Windsor high schools, in Windsor, California, on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(9 of ) Cardinal Newman's Sean Flowers (24) pitches during the bottom of the second inning of a varsity baseball game between Cardinal Newman and Windsor high schools, in Windsor, California, on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(10 of ) Cardinal Newman third baseman Dylan Tarnutzer (10) reaches back but is unable to catch a pop fly ball during a varsity baseball game between Cardinal Newman and Windsor high schools, in Windsor, California, on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(11 of ) Cardinal Newman pitcher Sean Flowers (24) catches a pop fly ball during a varsity baseball game between Cardinal Newman and Windsor high schools, in Windsor, California, on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(12 of ) Windsor shortstop Carson Ramocinski (4) snags a grounder during a varsity baseball game between Cardinal Newman and Windsor high schools, in Windsor, California, on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(13 of ) Cardinal Newman shortstop Will Larson (2), right, grabs a ground ball on the run while backed up by second baseman Beau Barrington (7) during a varsity baseball game between Cardinal Newman and Windsor high schools, in Windsor, California, on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(14 of ) Cardinal Newman shortstop Will Larson (2), right, is unable to catch a hopping ground ball, while second baseman Beau Barrington (7) looks on, during a varsity baseball game between Cardinal Newman and Windsor high schools, in Windsor, California, on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(15 of ) Cardinal Newman shortstop Will Larson (2) is unable to trap a hopping ground ball during a varsity baseball game between Cardinal Newman and Windsor high schools, in Windsor, California, on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(16 of ) Windsor's Cyrus Soltanizadeh (29) practices his swing out of the batter's box during a varsity baseball game between Cardinal Newman and Windsor high schools, in Windsor, California, on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(17 of ) Windsor outfielder Tanner Tobon (2) runs up to catch a fly ball in shallow left field during a varsity baseball game between Cardinal Newman and Windsor high schools, in Windsor, California, on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(18 of ) Windsor's Tanner Tobon (2) bunts during a varsity baseball game between Cardinal Newman and Windsor high schools, in Windsor, California, on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(19 of ) Windsor's Tanner Tobon (2) celebrates making it to second base due to a Cardinal Newman throwing error after his bunt during a varsity baseball game between Cardinal Newman and Windsor high schools, in Windsor, California, on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(20 of ) Windsor's Tanner Tobon (2), left, returns to the dugout for a rain delay and gets a fist bump from teammate Austin Sedeno (14) for a double Tobon made on a bunt during a varsity baseball game between Cardinal Newman and Windsor high schools, in Windsor, California, on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(21 of ) Windsor's Tanner Tobon (2), left, gets tagged out in a rundown by Cardinal Newman shortstop Will Larson (2) during a varsity baseball game between Cardinal Newman and Windsor high schools, in Windsor, California, on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(22 of ) Cardinal Newman's Chris Chandler (6), left, dives back to first base just before Windsor's Cyrus Soltanizadeh (29) catches the ball, during a varsity baseball game between Cardinal Newman and Windsor high schools, in Windsor, California, on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(23 of ) The bat flies out of the hands of Cardinal Newman's Caleb Vice (4) as the rain falls during a varsity baseball game between Cardinal Newman and Windsor high schools, in Windsor, California, on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)