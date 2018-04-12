High school baseball roundup: Cardinal Newman tops Windsor in rain-shortened game

On a rain-soaked Windsor baseball field on Wednesday afternoon, the visiting Cardinals defeated the Jaguars 3-1 in a game shortened to six innings due to the inclement weather that affected visibility and playing conditions.

With Windsor (2-3, 6-6) leading 1-0 in the top of the fifth inning, Cardinal Newman (2-1, 4-6) was the benefactor of a two-out, two-run throwing error by the Jaguars shortstop to give the Cardinals a 2-1 lead.

“That was a key error due to a wet ball,” Windsor coach Dave Avila said. “It was a very well-pitched game in some very difficult conditions with the rain falling.”

Cardinal Newman starter Sean Flowers went the distance and gave up four hits and no earned runs in six innings. He fanned seven batters.

Windsor starter Eric Begley was a tough-luck loser, going 5⅔ innings and surrendering seven hits and three runs (one earned).

Cardinal Newman tacked on an insurance run in the top of the sixth as Will Larson connected on a two-out, two-strike pitch for a base hit to drive in a runner from second.

Trailing 3-1, Windsor got runners on first and second base with one out when the fourth Jaguars batter of the inning hit a sinking liner to center field, which Cardinals outfielder Ryan Miller speared below his knees for the out. Miller then threw to second to double up the runner and end the inning. Moments later, the game was called for weather.

“If that ball gets down and by Ryan, both of Windsor’s guys would have scored,” Cardinal Newman coach Derek DeBenedetti said. “Ryan got a great jump. I think everybody in the park thought it would be a base hit.”

Both teams are in the middle of the pack in the standings with a quarter of the North Bay League season complete.

Casa Grande 3, Maria Carrillo 2

The first place Gauchos (4-0, 8-4) were the recipients of a controversial balk call that scored the game’s winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The visiting fifth-place Pumas (2-2, 7-5) were leading 2-0 when Maria Carrillo starter Cade Sheets ran into trouble in the sixth, walking the first three Gauchos batters before being lifted for reliever Zeke Brockley.

“Cade was pitching a great game, but in the sixth he came out and was a little wild and he was tired. He was missing the zone,” Maria Carrillo coach Sam Bruno said. “Zeke was put into a tough situation to come in with the bases loaded and no outs.”

Brockley coaxed an out via a pop-up but then hit a batter for a Casa Grande run. He then induced a fielder’s choice groundout play at the plate to keep the Pumas on top 2-1.

A passed ball then plated another Gauchos run to tie the score 2-2. Brockley was then called for a balk by the field umpire to force in a run, giving Casa Grande a 3-2 lead. The next Gauchos batter popped out to end the inning.

Bruno said he did not agree that Brockley balked and, in addition, was surprised a warning was not issued for the first balk offense.

“That call hurt; it decided the game. It seemed like an unnecessary balk call,” Bruno said. “I like to see the kids decide the game in crucial moments.”