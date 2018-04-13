High school softball roundup: Rancho Cotate tops Casa Grande

In Thursday’s showdown between undefeated North Bay League softball teams, host Rancho Cotate triumphed behind a four-run third inning that propelled the Cougars to a 7-4 win against Casa Grande.

The victory for Rancho Cotate (5-0, 8-2) gives it sole possession of first place while Casa Grande (4-1, 7-3) drops to second place.

“This was a solid win for our girls, especially against an undefeated Casa team. We are a young team but we are playing really well right now. The girls are really clicking,” Rancho Cotate coach Tracy Guerrero said. “Casa played well and they got eight hits against our No. 1 pitcher.”

That pitcher, Kaylee Drake, got the complete-game victory, giving up four runs and striking out six.

“It was not Kaylee’s best showing,” Guerrero said. “She was struggling a little bit, but it was a true show of character because she pushed through and threw a complete game.”

Drake and the Cougars were buoyed by the four-run third inning to erase a 1-0 deficit. The four runs came via six singles and a walk against Casa Grande starter Katie Machado.

The Gauchos came back with solo runs in the fourth and fifth innings to trail only 4-3 in the top of the fifth.

Casa Grande had the bases loaded with one out in the fifth when a Gauchos batter hit a liner to Rancho Cotate shortstop Faith Cincera, who flipped to third base for the double play to end the threat.

“That was a huge play,” Guerrero said. “Faith has been solid for us all year making plays.”

The Cougars’ Tatum Maytorena smashed a solo homer to right field in the bottom of the fifth inning and Rancho Cotate tacked on two insurance runs in the sixth for the 7-4 win.

“We were proud of our bats against a very good Rancho pitcher,” Casa Grande assistant coach Cara Parlato said. “It was great to keep the game close, maintain solid defense and stay in it until the end.”

Makayla Barnes (2-4, 3 RBIs), Kilie Nixon (1-1, 2 walks, 2 runs, steal), and Cincera (2-3, 2 runs) led Rancho Cotate on offense.

Regan Laubscher (2-4, run) and Presley Ruoff (2-4, triple, RBI) led the Gauchos.

Montgomery 10, Windsor 7 (8 innings)

The visiting Vikings (3-2, 8-3) won in dramatic fashion as Maddie Larson launched a three-run homer over the left-center-field wall in the top of the eighth inning to give Montgomery the victory, ending a two-game skid and keeping the Vikings in the top half of the NBL standings.

“We were reeling before this game. This was a big game for us,” Montgomery coach Mike Malvino said. “We have been struggling. Today was do or die.”

The Vikings lost their last two games 8-5 to Ukiah and 23-3 to Cardinal Newman. Against Windsor (1-4, 3-6), the Vikings trailed 5-1 after the first inning after the Jaguars rapped out five hits and added two walks in their first time up at bat.

“I thought, ‘Here we go again,’” Malvino said of Windsor’s big first inning.

“We made a big deal that this was a big game,” he said. “We have the bats in our lineup to overcome that kind of deficit. The bottom of our lineup picked us up today. We are finally starting to get hits from the seven-through-nine batters.”