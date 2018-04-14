ANAHEIM — Evander Kane — from the moment he came into the NHL as a gifted 18-year-old — had more than eight seasons to think about what it was going to like to play in his first Stanley Cup playoff game.

He couldn’t have dreamed of a better debut, and the Sharks couldn’t have asked for a better start to the postseason.

Kane scored twice in his first NHL playoff game and goalie Martin Jones led a mostly sterling defensive effort with 25 saves for his fifth career postseason shutout as the Sharks beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-0 on Thursday in Game 1 of their opening round series.

Game 2 is Saturday and the Sharks, now owning home ice advantage, have an opportunity to take a stranglehold on the series before it shifts back to San Jose for Games 3 and 4 next week.

“It’s nice to contribute. That’s my job,” Kane said. “Whether that’s the regular season or playoffs, I’ve always felt confident in my abilities. As I said, I don’t think it was my best game, but I’ll never get mad after a playoff victory.”

Brent Burns also scored for the Sharks on Thursday to cap a dominant second period, when Kane scored twice off assists from Joe Pavelski to give his team a 2-0 lead.

The first came on a shot from the slot at the 7:07 mark when San Jose capitalized on a game-changing two-man advantage. Kane struck again with 6:09 to go in the second period, as he took a pass from Pavelski on a 3-on-1 on the left wing, stickhandled back to the middle and beat Anaheim goalie John Gibson with a backhand shot.

“We know he likes to compete and play in these games, and he’s been excited to be here ever since” the trade deadline, Pavelski said. “We’ve definitely welcomed his game and him (being) here, and tonight was confirmation of that.”

The Sharks went 1-for-7 on the power play. Not a great percentage, but the sheer amount of times Anaheim had to spend in the penalty box stunted any possible momentum.

“If we can keep playing in there and keep drawing some penalties, definitely, it’s good for us to get on the power play, get that momentum going,” Pavelski said. “You never bank on something like that, though. You expect to play a team 5-on-5 and try to stay disciplined, and tonight the power play helped us.”

Jones and the Sharks’ defense took care of the rest. Jones made 13 saves through two periods, when San Jose held the Ducks to just five shots on goal at even strength.

Kane, the Sharks’ marquee acquisition before the Feb. 26 trade deadline when he came over from the Buffalo Sabres, had gone 574 regular season games without an appearance in the postseason. Since the trade, he’s been everything the Sharks have wanted him to be, using his size, speed and no-nonsense playing style to record 14 points in 17 regular season games.

Kane said in the lead-up to Thursday’s game that he always felt he was a playoff-type player. Now he was finally getting a chance to reinforce those beliefs.

“He’s a world-class player,” Sharks coach Pete DeBoer said. “I think Buffalo was a tough situation this year for everybody. When he got the opportunity to get into our room and play with Pavelski and Burns and some of those type of guys, he was re-energized.