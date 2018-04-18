s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

High school lacrosse roundup: Sonoma Academy girls best Windsor

RICHARD J. MARCUS

FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | April 17, 2018, 11:09PM

In a fitting ending on Tuesday night, four-year stalwart Sonoma Bates scored the winning goal with two minutes to play on senior night to give the Sonoma Academy girls lacrosse team a 6-5 victory against visiting Windsor.

Bates scored on a free-position shot starting at the 8-meter arc after a Jaguars penalty gave the Coyotes a one-player advantage. Bates took one-step and smashed a hard overhand goal past Windsor goalkeeper Paige Dieckmann.

“Sonoma has been one of our best goal scorers for her four years here so I wasn’t surprised she scored,” Sonoma Academy coach Mac Sweeney said.

Windsor (3-3-1, 8-4-1) is in third place in the North Bay League but has lost three in a row. Sonoma Academy (2-4, 4-7) is in fifth place.

The Jaguars led 5-4 with 4:15 to play when Sonoma Academy’s Kate Roney tied it after a 30-yard run down the sideline ended with a goal.

“We have a really young team. This was a big confidence booster for us,” Sweeney said. “I saw huge strides in our second-half execution.”

Bates led Sonoma Academy with two goals.

Windsor was led by Ashley McBride with two goals.

“We always play close games with Sonoma Academy,” Windsor coach Kirstin Piotter said. “Our last two shots were shot very poorly right at the goalie and we had a silly penalty that gave them a player advantage at the end.”

Casa Grande 13, Newman 12

After not losing in the NBL regular season for the past three years, the powerhouse Cardinals (5-2, 10-6) lost to the host Gauchos (5-1, 7-1) for the second time this season. The victory pushes Casa Grande into first place and drops Cardinal Newman to second place.

“To beat Cardinal Newman twice, a team that has a history of dominating the NBL, it is quite a thrill,” Casa Grande coach Bob Merwin said. “We were fortunate that the clock ended and we were on top.”

Cardinal Newman led 5-0 just 14 minutes into the game before Casa Grande turned it around.

“Cardinal Newman came ready to play. I think they were upset by their first loss to us. They were fired up,” Merwin said. “But then we started winning some of the draws and we made some personnel adjustments. We go the momentum back.”

Trinity Merwin and Sophia Gardea each had three goals for Casa Grande.

Maddie Foster (four goals), Division I-bound Kasey Braun (three goals) and Mimi Almy (three goals) led Cardinal Newman.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for us. We fought until the very end,” Cardinal Newman coach Wendy Holland said. “The Casa goalie (Ashley Bosch) had a couple of big saves in the end.”

Bosch had eight saves and Cardinal Newman goalie Olivia Almy had 12 saves.

Petaluma 11, Rancho Cotate 5

The host fourth-place Trojans (4-3, 9-3) won after a sluggish start against the last-place Cougars (0-7, 1-9).

“I think because it was senior night my girls were nervous. Rancho came out pretty strong in the first half. They are a physical team in general,” Petaluma coach Sarah Shada said. “By the second half everything was clicking for us. Our passes were connecting.”

Most Popular Stories
Will economy fuel post-fire recovery?
For alumni of destroyed private school, reunion is about ‘healing’
Local retailers thrive despite chains
Newsom says homeless problem ‘out of control,’ urges state action
Friends, families and dogs rally for good cause at the Human Race

Liz Manka led Petaluma with three goals.

In boys action:

Casa Grande 16, Cardinal Newman 4

The host Cardinals (3-11, 2-4) got swamped early and trailed 9-0 after the first quarter as the second-place Gauchos (4-2, 15-3) came out offensive-minded.

“We couldn’t control the face-offs or Casa’s off-ball cutters,” Cardinal Newman coach Joel Holland said. “On the offensive side, we didn’t take advantage of our opportunities.”

John Grant led Cardinal Newman with two goals.

Most Popular Stories
For alumni of destroyed private school, reunion is about ‘healing’
Will economy fuel post-fire recovery?
Local retailers thrive despite chains
The history of Bodega Bay: So much more than 'The Birds'
Newsom says homeless problem ‘out of control,’ urges state action
Friends, families and dogs rally for good cause at the Human Race
Santa Rosa man dies from crash injuries
Co-founder of Burning Man dies
Show Comment