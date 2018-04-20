High school softball roundup: Montgomery rises in NBL standings

Montgomery scored two runs in the sixth inning to break open a 2-2 stalemate and forge a hard-fought 4-2 road victory at Casa Grande on Thursday to move into sole possession of second place in the North Bay League softball standings.

Vikings (6-2, 11-3) starting pitcher Anna Zoia-Buescher went the distance and gave up two runs and seven hits and struck out eight. She also had a prosperous day at the plate, reaching base four times with two hits and two walks.

“This is the best game Anna has thrown all year,” Montgomery coach Mike Malvino said. “Her off-speed pitch was right on today. She really had the Casa batters off balance.”

Casa Grande (5-3, 8-5) drops to third place and Katie Machado took the loss in a complete-game effort. She gave up 11 hits and four runs.

“We have been outhitting every team this year except for our two games against Montgomery and the game against Marin Catholic,” Casa Grande coach Scott Sievers said. “We made some great plays on defense that kept us in it.”

In particular, Gauchos outfield Regan Laubscher had three running catches in the right-center-field gap to stymie three Vikings rallies.

“She (Regan) made three tremendous catches. Every one of those hits would have scored runs. She saved at least three runs, maybe four,” Malvino said. “Casa’s pitcher (Machado) did a good job for a young pitcher. She kept the middle of our lineup in check.”

Sierra Shanoff hit a solo homer and went 2-3 with a run and an RBI for Montgomery. Teammate Olivia Gabrial hit a 2-run double with two outs in the second inning.

Casa Grande was led by Laubscher (2-3, triple, RBI, run) and Sam Dedrickson (2-3, RBI).

Rancho Cotate 7, Windsor 3

The host Cougars (6-1, 9-3) built a 6-1 buffer after three innings and coasted to victory. The win keeps Rancho Cotate a half game ahead of Montgomery in the standings. Windsor (1-6, 4-9) remains in a last-place tie with Santa Rosa.

“We played really good defense today. We kept it clean,” Rancho Cotate coach Tracy Guerrero said. “Offensively, we hit the ball down and hard.”

The Cougars’ pitching combo of starter Izzy Luevano (1 run, 3 hits) and reliever Carmen Haugen (2 runs, 3 hits) kept the Jaguars at bay.

Windsor continues to have a depleted pitching staff due to injuries. Freshman starter Savanna Cordova made her third varsity start and went five innings, surrendering six runs and nine hits.

“I’m happy with how Savanna pitched,” Windsor coach Morgan Rasmason said. “She has found her way (on the varsity team) and adjusted well.”

Rancho Cotate scored three runs in the third inning on four hits. Windsor scored two late runs on passed balls but it wasn’t enough for a comeback.

The Cougars were led by Tatum Maytorena (3-4, 2 RBIs, run) and Makayla Barnes (2-4, 2 RBIs).

Maria Carrillo 12, Cardinal Newman 2

A six-run third inning by the host Pumas (4-3, 6-5-1) and an 18-hit barrage propelled Maria Carrillo to a runaway win against the Cardinals (2-3, 7-5). The Pumas are in fourth place in the NBL and Cardinal Newman is in sixth.