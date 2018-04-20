s
High school softball roundup: Montgomery rises in NBL standings

RICHARD J. MARCUS

FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | April 19, 2018

Montgomery scored two runs in the sixth inning to break open a 2-2 stalemate and forge a hard-fought 4-2 road victory at Casa Grande on Thursday to move into sole possession of second place in the North Bay League softball standings.

Vikings (6-2, 11-3) starting pitcher Anna Zoia-Buescher went the distance and gave up two runs and seven hits and struck out eight. She also had a prosperous day at the plate, reaching base four times with two hits and two walks.

“This is the best game Anna has thrown all year,” Montgomery coach Mike Malvino said. “Her off-speed pitch was right on today. She really had the Casa batters off balance.”

Casa Grande (5-3, 8-5) drops to third place and Katie Machado took the loss in a complete-game effort. She gave up 11 hits and four runs.

“We have been outhitting every team this year except for our two games against Montgomery and the game against Marin Catholic,” Casa Grande coach Scott Sievers said. “We made some great plays on defense that kept us in it.”

In particular, Gauchos outfield Regan Laubscher had three running catches in the right-center-field gap to stymie three Vikings rallies.

“She (Regan) made three tremendous catches. Every one of those hits would have scored runs. She saved at least three runs, maybe four,” Malvino said. “Casa’s pitcher (Machado) did a good job for a young pitcher. She kept the middle of our lineup in check.”

Sierra Shanoff hit a solo homer and went 2-3 with a run and an RBI for Montgomery. Teammate Olivia Gabrial hit a 2-run double with two outs in the second inning.

Casa Grande was led by Laubscher (2-3, triple, RBI, run) and Sam Dedrickson (2-3, RBI).

Rancho Cotate 7, Windsor 3

The host Cougars (6-1, 9-3) built a 6-1 buffer after three innings and coasted to victory. The win keeps Rancho Cotate a half game ahead of Montgomery in the standings. Windsor (1-6, 4-9) remains in a last-place tie with Santa Rosa.

“We played really good defense today. We kept it clean,” Rancho Cotate coach Tracy Guerrero said. “Offensively, we hit the ball down and hard.”

The Cougars’ pitching combo of starter Izzy Luevano (1 run, 3 hits) and reliever Carmen Haugen (2 runs, 3 hits) kept the Jaguars at bay.

Windsor continues to have a depleted pitching staff due to injuries. Freshman starter Savanna Cordova made her third varsity start and went five innings, surrendering six runs and nine hits.

“I’m happy with how Savanna pitched,” Windsor coach Morgan Rasmason said. “She has found her way (on the varsity team) and adjusted well.”

Rancho Cotate scored three runs in the third inning on four hits. Windsor scored two late runs on passed balls but it wasn’t enough for a comeback.

The Cougars were led by Tatum Maytorena (3-4, 2 RBIs, run) and Makayla Barnes (2-4, 2 RBIs).

Maria Carrillo 12, Cardinal Newman 2

A six-run third inning by the host Pumas (4-3, 6-5-1) and an 18-hit barrage propelled Maria Carrillo to a runaway win against the Cardinals (2-3, 7-5). The Pumas are in fourth place in the NBL and Cardinal Newman is in sixth.

“Maria Carillo hit well. They put a lot of balls in play,” Cardinal Newman coach Bill Vreeland said. “Maria’s pitchers did a good job of keeping us off balance.”

Cardinal Newman led 2-0 after the first inning but only had six hits for the game.

“We had a good start, but it’s not how you start that matters; it is how you finish. Maria finished today,” Vreeland said. “We didn’t respond well to adversity. We didn’t put pressure on their defense.”

Maria Carrillo starter Makena Goldbeck earned the win, lasting four innings.

Cardinal Newman starter Keegan Smith took the loss in a five-inning outing.

Leah Twyman hit a solo home run to lead the Pumas at the plate.

Ukiah 4, Santa Rosa 1

Becky Pedersen tossed a complete game for the host fifth-place Wildcats (3-3, 5-4), giving up one run and two hits to throttle the Panthers’ offense.

“Becky has been pitching really well,” Ukiah coach Gary Venturi said. “She gets an out when she needs one, so opponents can’t break out with a big inning.”

The Panthers (1-6, 4-7) committed three infield errors in the bottom of the fourth inning — gift-wrapping four unearned runs for the Wildcats.

“That helped us. Their three errors in the inning opened the gates,” Venturi said. “We will take any help we can get at this stage.”

Sonoma Valley 9, Analy 4

The visiting Dragons take over first place by half a game in the Sonoma County League with the win against the Tigers (4-1, 10-5), who are in a tie for second place with Petaluma.

Sonoma (5-1, 5-9) outhit Analy 10-5.

“Most of our hitting was spread out throughout our team,” Sonoma co-coach Mike Fanucchi said. “This was a huge win for us.”

The Dragons were led on offense by Kaliyah Hensic (2-4, home run, RBI), Ally Alcayaga (2-5, 2 RBIs), and Kayla Beals (2-5, double, 2 RBIs).

Sonoma starter Kennedy Midgley went the distance and gave up four runs and five hits in seven innings.

El Molino 13, Elsie Allen 1

The visiting Lions (2-4, 3-11) roared back nicely from their 24-0 shellacking by Sonoma on Tuesday. El Molino rapped out 10 hits while the Lobos (0-6, 0-6) had just one. Both teams are in the lower tier of the SCL standings.

“Today helped out, as our morale was low,” El Molino coach Steve Newcomb said. “This was a very good bounce-back game for us. We had a huge offensive game, finally.”

El Molino’s Erica Olson pitched five innings for the win, giving up one run and one hit while fanning eight.

“Erica’s dropball and fastball were working for her,” Newcomb said.

Bridget Niclaes (3-3, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs), Lacy Alderigi (2-3, 2 RBIs) and Mel DeLeon (1-1, 3 walks, 2 runs) led the Lions on offense.

