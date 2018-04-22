SAN FRANCISCO — When you get to a baseball stadium early, you see the wheels of service of motion: concession-stand workers punching clocks, ushers receiving instructions, rolling trays of food weaving through the ballpark’s corridors. It’s uneventful bustle, and you quickly tune it out.

On a recent afternoon at AT&T Park, though, the scene crystallized for Gregor Blanco.

“A couple days ago, I was just walking through the hallway, and you see all the bread that’s there,” the veteran outfielder said last week, during the Giants’ most recent homestand. “In my country, there’s no way that’s there. If you see it, people just grab it because they’re so hungry. Little things like that, I’m like, man, we are so blessed here, being here in the greatest country in the world.”

There was a day when bags of sliced hot dog buns wouldn’t have meant much to Blanco. But his homeland, Venezuela, has fallen into a financial and political crisis so deep that it is beginning to absorb the thoughts of even its most high-profile emigrants.

It’s an especially salient point in Major League Baseball, which is heavily infused with Venezuelan players. According to Baseball Almanac, 112 Venezuelans played for the 30 major-league teams in 2017. Other than the United States, only the Dominican Republic (170) had better representation. Puerto Rico was a very distant third with 30 players.

The Venezuelan roster includes some of the brightest stars in the game, like Jose Altuve, Felix Hernandez, Miguel Cabrera and Elvis Andrus. It’s safe to say that baseball is more integral to Venezuelan culture than it is here.

I had been hoping to talk to one of the Bay Area’s Venezuelan ballplayers for a while. Specifically, I wanted to talk to Blanco. The reason was simple. Of our four local candidates — the other three are San Francisco third baseman Pablo Sandoval and outfielder Gorkys Hernandez, and Oakland relief pitcher Yusmeiro Petit — Blanco is the most fluent in English. And my Spanish is weak.

I felt awkward when I approached Blanco at his locker. A major-league clubhouse is open for one hour before games. Some players sit and shoot the breeze with teammates. Others get busy watching film or stretching or running in the outfield. Some simply don’t like to be bothered. And here I was, about to ask Blanco to tackle a complex and distressing subject when he’d soon take his turn in the batting cage. I didn’t know how he’d react when I asked if he’d be willing to talk about what’s going on in Venezuela.

This is how he reacted: “I’m really glad you asked me about that. Because I want to make it more visible.”

So we chatted for a while. Blanco was patient and forthright throughout. And after that game, when most reporters had cleared out of the home clubhouse, I spoke to Hernandez, too. We faced more of a language barrier, but he also was receptive to my questions.

I’m going to say some things about Venezuela here. You may know all of it and more. I don’t mean to condescend. But the truth is that Americans have always been really good at not concerning ourselves with the rest of the planet. Even when intentions are good, the attention span rarely keep pace. It’s a measure of our privilege.