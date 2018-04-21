ALAMEDA — Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie subjected himself to a pre-draft media grilling on Friday, but offered up nothing of real substance. We might have predicted this, for a couple of reasons.

Reason One: Reggie McKenzie is an NFL GM, and this time of year, NFL GMs elevate blandness to an art form. As a group, they are notoriously close-lipped any time of year. But the minute they hear the Cleveland Browns are on the clock, the execs become downright paranoid. They leave the impression that if they were to divulge, for example, that this year’s class of interior linemen is better than most, or that they need an outside linebacker slightly more than an inside linebacker, it would be akin to handing the Russians your nuclear codes.

Reason Two: Reggie McKenzie is Reggie McKenzie. Unflappable and placid to the point of sleepiness, he is always hard to read and never guilty of oversharing.

This year, though, there is another good explanation for McKenzie’s secrecy. He may not be qualified to state the Raiders’ intentions next Thursday, Friday and Saturday, because he is no longer the one making the ultimate decisions.

That would be Jon Gruden, the great white whale that Raiders team owner Mark Davis finally harpooned after years of pursuit.

McKenzie’s world got a shakeup when Davis introduced Gruden as head coach in early January. Most of the talk since then has been about “collaboration.” But when the coach is set to make an unprecedented $100 million over 10 years, you can bet he’ll get whatever toy he covets. Perhaps even a new general manager to work with, if it comes to that.

No one in Alameda has stated anything that extreme. But Davis confirmed Gruden’s consolidation of power when he spoke at the NFL owners meetings in March.

“Jon’s the head coach and he’s going to be here a while, so it’s important that he gets the players he wants and builds a team he wants to build,” Davis said, as quoted by NBC Sports Bay Area. “Reggie is there with his staff to find the players, and also to keep the cap and everything else in order.”

In other words, McKenzie used to be the guy with the bigger rubber stamp; no draft choice was made without his seal of approval. Now he’s more or less Jon Gruden’s waiter, bringing him a menu of potential players from which to order, than tallying the bill afterward.

Davis appears to have true affection for McKenzie, who lent dignity to the organization in the vacuum of Al Davis’ death. But this wasn’t the first step in the erosion of McKenzie’s influence. He had full power over personnel when the Raiders hired — when he hired — Dennis Allen as head coach in 2012. But Davis had a much stronger hand in hiring Jack Del Rio in 2015, and McKenzie and Del Rio had more of a power-sharing arrangement.

Now McKenzie is clearly riding shotgun. And it makes you wonder about the answers he gave to draft questions on Friday.

Like when someone asked McKenzie what sort of player he and Gruden are looking for, and the general manager replied with a knowing smile: “Raiders. The characteristics of that is just being good football players. It’s not about height, weight, speed or where they come from. It’s about who they are as players. Do they love playing football?”