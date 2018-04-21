SAN ANTONIO — Warriors guard Stephen Curry could return as early as the beginning of the Western Conference semifinals, but that hinges on two variables:

When will the Western Conference semifinals start?

How well does Curry progress in his rehab on his Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee?

The Warriors will have more clarity on both of those questions within the next week. The Warriors cleared Curry on Friday to participate in “modified team practices” beginning today. The Warriors will play Game 4 of their first-round series against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday with a chance to sweep them for the second consecutive year.

If both the Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans sweep the Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers, respectively, the NBA could move up the start date of the Western Conference semifinals to next weekend, April 28 or 29. The Warriors plan to reevaluate Curry on April 27, making it possible he could return just in time for the Warriors’ second-round playoff series.

Though the Warriors determined that Curry has made “consistent, functional progress” since injuring his left knee on March 23, it is not yet clear when Curry can advance to five-on-five full-court contact drills. But if Curry progresses with the intensity of his on-court rehab without any setbacks this week, it is possible Curry could begin participating in full practices before the Warriors re-evaluate him next Friday.

If the Warriors-Spurs and/or Pelicans-Trail Blazers series unexpectedly go longer than four games, the second round could begin as late as either April 30 or May 1.

The Pelicans play a potentially series-clinching Game 4 today against Portland. If the Trail Blazers fight off elimination, New Orleans and Portland could play Games 5 (Tuesday), 6 (Thursday) and 7 (Saturday).

The Warriors would have the same schedule for Games 6 and 7, if the Spurs avoid elimination. Though those scenarios could give Curry more time to progress with his practice regimen, it remains to be seen how that might influence both the pace he increases his workload and the timing of his return.

Curry has been with the Warriors on their five-day trip in San Antonio, both to advance with his rehab and to be with the team. He has spent the past week completing various shooting, running and lateral movement drills.

Following practices and shootarounds, Curry has worked on exercises with an elastic band.