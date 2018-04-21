High school baseball roundup: Petaluma bests Piner for 1st in SCL

With first place at stake in a crucial Sonoma County League baseball matchup on Friday, the game was no contest as host Petaluma demolished Piner 10-1.

The Trojans’ victory puts them in sole possession of first place and Piner drops to second place.

Petaluma (5-1, 10-4-1) took a 5-1 lead after the third inning and never looked back. The Trojans finished with 12 hits to Piner’s (5-2, 8-9-1) three.

“Piner is a well coached team, but this year we have the horses,” Petaluma coach Jim Selvitella said. “Our hitting philosophy is there is no reason to wait around. I tell the kids, if you see a fastball early in the count, jump on it.”

The big early lead was more than enough for Petaluma starter Nick Andrakin, who went five innings and gave up one run and three hits.

“Nick was solid,” Selvitella said. “He was overpowering with his fastball.”

Piner starter Brennan Carpenter labored for 2⅔ innings, giving up five runs (three earned) and seven hits in his short stint.

“Petaluma hit well,” Piner coach Nick Green said. “Carpenter struggled to throw strikes and our defense struggled.”

Piner won the first meeting 12-4 and Green said his team came out flat in the rematch.

“We just weren’t ready today and Petaluma came out for revenge,” Green said. “Petaluma’s pitcher was working ahead in the count all day.”

The Trojans’ Bradley Smith smashed a 2-run homer and teammates Andrakin and Devon Gottschall both went 2-for-3.

Maria Carrillo 6, Cardinal Newman 5

In a North Bay League matchup, the host fourth-place Pumas (5-2, 11-5) upset the second-place Cardinals (4-2, 6-8). With the game tied 5-5, Maria Carrillo pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning when Connor Charpiot hit a sacrifice fly to score Chris Latorre from third base.

“It was definitely a tough loss,” Cardinal Newman coach Derek DeBenedetti said. “We win today and we stay within one game of Casa Grande. It makes every game after this a little more meaningful.”

The Cardinals have eight NBL games remaining, including two with the first-place Gauchos.

Cardinal Newman starter Sean Flowers had not surrendered an earned run in his previous 13 innings but he had an off game, giving up five runs (two earned) and four hits in four innings.

“It wasn’t one of Sean’s sharpest outings,” DeBenedetti said. “He uncharacteristically had four walks and hit a batter.”

Maria Carrillo starter Cade Sheets (four innings, five runs — three earned, six hits) also wasn’t sharp.

“We got to Sheets a little bit,” DeBenedetti said.

Offensively, the Pumas were led by Charpiot (1-2, 2 RBIs, run), Latorre (1-3, 2 runs), and Cody Kent (1-1, 2 walks, RBI, run).

Cardinal Newman was paced by Jordan Herrfeldt (3-3, 2 RBIs, run), Connor Pedersen (1-3, RBI),and Ryan Miller (1-2, run).

Casa Grande 14, Montgomery 1

The host Gauchos (6-0, 10-4) remain undefeated and atop the NBL after disposing of the fifth-place Vikings (2-5, 5-12) with a barrage of runs.

Casa Grande’s first six batters all reached base in a six-run first inning. A.J. Miller administered the heavy damage in the inning with a three-run homer.