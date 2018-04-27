SANTA CLARA — The 49ers filled a need that wasn’t a need, or didn’t seem like one before the draft.

With the ninth pick in Round 1, the 49ers took Notre Dame offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey. They took him to help their 12th-rated offense from last season instead of someone to help their 24th-rated defense.

Coming into the draft, the 49ers already had two starting offensive tackles — Joe Staley and Trent Brown. Brown is the best right tackle in the NFL, according to Denver Broncos All Pro outside linebacker Von Miller. And Staley is a six-time Pro-Bowl left tackle whom the 49ers gave a $6.4-million raise on April 17.

Drafting McGlinchey seemed excessive.

Here’s how general manager John Lynch explained the pick Thursday night: “If you look at our tackle situation, Trent’s contract is up after this year. And Staley, in two seasons his contract is up. We believe both in the short term and long term that this was a wise decision.”

Other issues exist besides the contracts. Staley’s issue is age — he turns 34 in August. And Brown’s issues are many. He struggles to stay in shape — he weighs more than 350 pounds. And he’s recovering from labrum surgery on his right shoulder. He will not play until training camp.

“I have not spoken to (Brown),” Shanahan said. “His status is that he’s on our team. When Trent gets back here in training camp, I think it’s going to be a heck of a battle. I think it’s going to be a very good problem for the 49ers to have.”

If Brown loses the battle with McGlinchey, which is likely, the 49ers may trade Brown before the season starts. “Never say never,” Lynch said. “But, right now, we’re pleased to have great competition at that spot. They don’t make a whole lot of (offensive tackles). And the ones that are out there are signed. That was something Kyle and I talked about at the end of last year, the need to strengthen this position. And we had an avenue to do that, and we’re very pleased that we have.”

McGlinchey, 23, was a two-time captain at Notre Dame and an All American in 2017. He started 39 games in a row to finish his collegiate career. “This guy has it all,” Shanahan said. “That’s what makes it not only a safe pick, but a very exciting pick, because you’re getting that talented of a guy.

“In a perfect world, for our run game, since we’re running outside zone the majority of the time, we would love a guy who can run a little bit faster and chase people down. It’s very hard to be a tackle in this league. Lots of people are looking for tackles and they’re very hard to find. We felt that we had an opportunity to get the best tackle in the draft.

“I think a lot of people in the league felt that way. A lot of people are desperate for (tackles), and that’s why you’ve got to keep it somewhat of a secret. People will jump you and take them. They’re limited. You don’t find many sleepers later on in the draft when you’re talking that position.”