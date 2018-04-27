s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

49ers go for offense, grab OT Mike McGlinchey with 9th pick

GRANT COHN

PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM | April 26, 2018, 11:29PM

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers filled a need that wasn’t a need, or didn’t seem like one before the draft.

With the ninth pick in Round 1, the 49ers took Notre Dame offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey. They took him to help their 12th-rated offense from last season instead of someone to help their 24th-rated defense.

Coming into the draft, the 49ers already had two starting offensive tackles — Joe Staley and Trent Brown. Brown is the best right tackle in the NFL, according to Denver Broncos All Pro outside linebacker Von Miller. And Staley is a six-time Pro-Bowl left tackle whom the 49ers gave a $6.4-million raise on April 17.

Drafting McGlinchey seemed excessive.

Here’s how general manager John Lynch explained the pick Thursday night: “If you look at our tackle situation, Trent’s contract is up after this year. And Staley, in two seasons his contract is up. We believe both in the short term and long term that this was a wise decision.”

Other issues exist besides the contracts. Staley’s issue is age — he turns 34 in August. And Brown’s issues are many. He struggles to stay in shape — he weighs more than 350 pounds. And he’s recovering from labrum surgery on his right shoulder. He will not play until training camp.

“I have not spoken to (Brown),” Shanahan said. “His status is that he’s on our team. When Trent gets back here in training camp, I think it’s going to be a heck of a battle. I think it’s going to be a very good problem for the 49ers to have.”

If Brown loses the battle with McGlinchey, which is likely, the 49ers may trade Brown before the season starts. “Never say never,” Lynch said. “But, right now, we’re pleased to have great competition at that spot. They don’t make a whole lot of (offensive tackles). And the ones that are out there are signed. That was something Kyle and I talked about at the end of last year, the need to strengthen this position. And we had an avenue to do that, and we’re very pleased that we have.”

McGlinchey, 23, was a two-time captain at Notre Dame and an All American in 2017. He started 39 games in a row to finish his collegiate career. “This guy has it all,” Shanahan said. “That’s what makes it not only a safe pick, but a very exciting pick, because you’re getting that talented of a guy.

“In a perfect world, for our run game, since we’re running outside zone the majority of the time, we would love a guy who can run a little bit faster and chase people down. It’s very hard to be a tackle in this league. Lots of people are looking for tackles and they’re very hard to find. We felt that we had an opportunity to get the best tackle in the draft.

“I think a lot of people in the league felt that way. A lot of people are desperate for (tackles), and that’s why you’ve got to keep it somewhat of a secret. People will jump you and take them. They’re limited. You don’t find many sleepers later on in the draft when you’re talking that position.”

Most Popular Stories
Santa Rosa man dies from crash injuries
49ers draft WR Pettis out of Washington
New allegations of inappropriate behavior surface against John Lasseter
Sonoma County jail inmate apprehended after brief escape
Probation check leads to standoff, arrest in Santa Rosa neighborhood

Clearly, Shanahan admires McGlinchey. And the feeling is mutual. “I have heard quite a bit about Kyle,” McGlinchey said on a conference call with Bay Area reporters. “He has done a great job, both with the Falcons and 49ers. My cousin (Falcons quarterback) Matt (Ryan) has said nothing but great things about Kyle.”

That’s right, Matt Ryan is McGlinchey’s first cousin. And Ryan played for Shanahan from 2015 to 2016. That’s two degrees of separation.

Did Shanahan tell Ryan the 49ers planned to draft McGlinchey? “No, I didn’t,” Shanahan said. “I didn’t want to blow our cover. I definitely would have checked in with Matt if I was worried about something, but we felt very good about the guy. I got a text from Matt right after we drafted him. I’ve got to return his call. But I didn’t trust Matt to keep it a secret.”

The 49ers wanted to stay under the radar. They didn’t want to lose their top target.

“Every time Kyle and I watched him, he kept getting better,” Lynch said. “He’s one of the smartest players in the draft. Off the charts in terms of his presence. And he’s healthy.”

Health is important. Last season, Brown missed six games, Staley missed one game and backup tackle Garry Gilliam missed eight games. By Week 17, the 49ers starting offensive line was decimated. It consisted of Staley at left tackle, Laken Tomlinson at left guard, Daniel Kilgore at center, Brandon Fusco at right guard and Zane Beadles at right tackle.

Now, the 49ers starting offensive line consists of Staley and McGlinchey at the tackle spots, free-agent-addition Weston Richburg at center, free-agent-addition Jonathan Cooper at left guard and former 49ers first-round pick Joshua Garnett at right guard. Garnett missed all of 2017 with a knee injury.

That’s four new starting linemen.

“We have some depth now,” Shanahan said. “We have a lot of guys who are capable of being starters in this league. I know our O-line is in a much better position now than it was a few hours ago.”

The defense, though — that’s another story.

Most Popular Stories
Santa Rosa man dies from crash injuries
New allegations of inappropriate behavior surface against John Lasseter
Newsom says homeless problem ‘out of control,’ urges state action
Sonoma County jail inmate apprehended after brief escape
Probation check leads to standoff, arrest in Santa Rosa neighborhood
Vehicle crash knocks out power west of Petaluma
49ers draft WR Pettis out of Washington
Suspected Santa Rosa gang member arrested on child porn charge
Show Comment