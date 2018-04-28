Cardinal Newman hands Casa Grande its first league loss

Casa Grande’s run at an undefeated North Bay League baseball season is over. The host Gauchos fell to rival Cardinal Newman 2-0 on Friday afternoon to tighten the race in the NBL.

“It was a big win because it was a must win and we answered the call,” Cardinal Newman coach Derek DeBenedetti said. “Everyone is making a bid for a league championship and it was important to stay close to Casa.”

Casa Grande (8-1, 13-5) is alone in first place but second place Maria Carrillo (6-2, 12-5 going into Friday) and Cardinal Newman both are only a game behind in the loss column.

“This loss creates a log-jam at the top (of the NBL),” Casa Grande coach Chad Fillinger said. “We have our work cut out for us.”

Cardinal Newman (6-2, 8-9) scored solo runs in the fourth and fifth innings. The Cardinals had five hits to Casa Grande’s one hit.

“Our team played a great game. We played clean defense, had timely hitting and great pitching,” DeBenedetti said. “We continue to improve how we play the game and today was another step forward.”

In the fourth, the Cardinals scored courtesy of an infield error on a Gauchos overthrow to third base trying to pick off a runner who overshot the bag. In the fifth, Casa Grande’s Wes Larson led off with a double and Ryan Miller drove him in with a one-out single.

Offensively, Casa Grande had a single by Joe Lampe to lead off the game and that was it for Gauchos’ hits. Lampe was thrown out trying to steal second base. The Gauchos, however, had six other baserunners throughout the game (four via walks, two hit by pitch) but cashed in none of them.

“It’s hard to convert if you don’t have any hits,” Fillinger said. “We ran up against a good pitcher and couldn’t convert opportunities.”

Cardinal Newman starter Sean Flowers threw a complete game and struck out five.

“For a junior, Flowers showed great composure and maturity. He mixed his pitches and threw strikes and trusted his defense,” DeBenedetti said. “The defense played spectacular behind him. Flowers and our defense were un-phased by any baserunners.”

Fillinger concurred that Flowers was dominant.

“He threw really well, it was impressive,” Fillinger said. “He changed speeds really well. We didn’t have a hard hit ball all game. He kept us off balance.”

Gauchos starter Nick Kamages gave up five hits, one earned run and had seven strike outs.

“Nick was sharp, they just got a couple of big hits,” Fillinger said. “It was a well-played game by both teams.”

Cardinal Newman was led in hitting by Dylan Tarnutzer (2-3, double, run), Larson (1-2, double, walk, run), and Miller (1-3, RBI).

With at least a half-dozen league games left to play per team, competition for the NBL title is heating up. The rematch between the Cardinals and Gauchos is next Saturday either at Cardinal Newman or a neutral site.

“To go into Casa’s house and beat them is a big accomplishment,” DeBenedetti said of the round one win.

Rancho Cotate 4, Ukiah 1

The Cougars (7-3, 12-8) remain in fourth place in the NBL with the win while the visiting Wildcats (3-6, 6-12) stay in fifth place with the loss.