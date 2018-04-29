Sharks top Vegas 4-3 in double overtime to even playoff series

LAS VEGAS — Logan Couture scored his biggest goal of the season Saturday to as the Sharks leveled their second-round playoff series with the Vegas Golden Knights at one win apiece.

With the Sharks on their second power play of the second overtime, Couture took a pass from Kevin Labanc and beat goalie Marc-Andre Fleury at the 5:13 mark as the Sharks earned a heartstopping 4-3 win in Game 2 to even the series, which shifts back to San Jose this week.

Vegas defenseman Shea Theodore took a high-sticking penalty on Mikkel Boedker 1:35 into the second overtime, but the Sharks were unable to take advantage. Their second power-play chance was a different story, with Couture scoring his second of the game and his fourth of the playoffs.

Games 3 and 4 are in San Jose on Monday and Wednesday, respectively. Evander Kane, who was suspended for Game 2 for a cross check to the face of Pierre-Edouard Bellemare on Thursday, will be eligible to play again.

Vegas thought it had the winning goal with 3:02 left in the first overtime as a Jonathan Marchessault shot from the slot found its way past goalie Martin Jones. But after a Sharks challenge and a video review, the NHL’s situation room determined that Jones was interfered with by Marchessault, impeding his ability to make a save. The game continued.

The Golden Knights tied the game 3-3 at the 13:28 mark of the third period as a one-timer from Nate Schmidt from inside the blue line — after a faceoff win by Erik Haula — got past Jones on the low glove side.

The Sharks then killed off a Brenden Dillon delay-of-game penalty when he shot the puck over the glass penalty, late in the third period to send the game into overtime.

Jones and Fleury each made eight saves in the first overtime, with Jones stopping two grade-A chances on Golden Knights forward James Neal with just under six minutes to go.

The Sharks allowed the game’s first two goals, both by William Karlsson, but Brent Burns scored twice and Couture added one in a dominant second period as the Sharks took a 3-2 lead.

Joe Pavelski assisted on both of Burns’ goals, including the go-ahead marker at the 14:07 mark of the second period. After Pavelski won a faceoff in the Vegas zone, Timo Meier tipped it back to Burns, who skated around the end boards for a wraparound goal that gave the Sharks their first lead of the series.

The Golden Knights challenged the goal, believing it was goalie interference as Meier made contact with Fleury. But the NHL’s situation room determined that Vegas’ Colin Miller caused Meier to contact Fleury before the puck crossed the goal line.

With Kane out, the Sharks placed Meier on the top line with Pavelski.

“That’s the playoffs. You’re going to face some adversity,” Meier said Saturday afternoon. “We’re real confident in our group, there’s guys that are going to be stepping up and we’ve been facing adversity all year. That’s the way the playoffs go and you just have to react the right way. All the guys that are dressed tonight have to give their best and play within our system.”