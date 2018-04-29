OAKLAND — What an opening statement.

Not a statement — a shout to the entire NBA: “We’re still the champs, even when we don’t have Stephen Curry.” And he’s probably coming back Tuesday for Game 2. As if the Warriors didn’t have enough talent already.

They beat the New Orleans Pelicans 123-101 Saturday night, beat them in Game 1 of this best-of-seven second-round playoff series.

Kevin Durant had 26 points and 13 rebounds. Klay Thompson had 27 points and six rebounds. The Warriors played with heart and pride while the Pelicans played like a G-League team. They seemed in awe of the Warriors and the moment.

Which was surprising. The Pelicans came into the series hot. They swept the Portland Trail Blazers during the first round of the playoffs, and had won nine games in a row dating back to the regular season.

But they fell apart fast Saturday night. Anthony Davis, their best player and a legitimate MVP candidate, scored just 21 points and shot 45 percent from the field. When he missed a shot, sometimes he drooped his shoulders and trudged back on defense with his head down.

The Warriors made him look sick.

Davis’ counterpart, Draymond Green, had a monster game. The Pelicans couldn’t handle him, simply had no one to guard him. Green often dribbled the ball up the court and initiated the Warriors’ offense himself. Rare for a big man.

“They’re a pretty good defensive team when they get set,” Green said. “But if we can push the tempo and start to get stuff in transition, that’s big for us.”

Green finished with his fourth career postseason triple double. He had 16 points, 11 assists and a game-high 15 rebounds.

Collectively, the Warriors beat the Pelicans on the glass 56-42.

The Pelicans can’t rebound with the Warriors. That’s a big problem. The Pelicans don’t seem as big or as tough as the Warriors. That’s a big problem.

“They came at us hard, and we didn’t respond to it really well,” Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry said. “We’re playing against a great team. And if you’re playing against a great team, you have to be disciplined in what you’re doing. You can’t make it up as you go along, because they’re going to take advantage of you.”

And they did.

Three hours before tipoff, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr announced his decision not to play Curry in Game 1. “He only scrimmaged (Friday),” Kerr said. “When you’ve been out five weeks and we’re playing in the playoffs, I don’t think one scrimmage is enough, even though he feels great and he wants to play and he pleaded his case. But we’re going to sit him tonight. Very likely, he’ll play Game 2.”

What was Curry’s case? “Just that he feels great and he’s ready to go,” Kerr said. “But that’s what I expected. It’s a great sign. It’s a much better answer than, ‘My knee still hurts.’ I liked his answer, but we have to protect him from himself and his own competitive desire.”

Curry has played only 25 minutes since March 8. That’s when he sprained his right ankle during the Warriors’ 110-107 win against the San Antonio Spurs. Curry missed the next six games, returned for the Warriors’ 106-94 win against the Atlanta Hawks on March 23, sprained his left knee during that game and hasn’t played since.