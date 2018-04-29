s
Warriors off to flying start with 123-101 dismantling of Pelicans in Game 1 of 2nd round

GRANT COHN

PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM | April 28, 2018, 11:35PM

| Updated 13 hours ago.

OAKLAND — What an opening statement.

Not a statement — a shout to the entire NBA: “We’re still the champs, even when we don’t have Stephen Curry.” And he’s probably coming back Tuesday for Game 2. As if the Warriors didn’t have enough talent already.

They beat the New Orleans Pelicans 123-101 Saturday night, beat them in Game 1 of this best-of-seven second-round playoff series.

Kevin Durant had 26 points and 13 rebounds. Klay Thompson had 27 points and six rebounds. The Warriors played with heart and pride while the Pelicans played like a G-League team. They seemed in awe of the Warriors and the moment.

Which was surprising. The Pelicans came into the series hot. They swept the Portland Trail Blazers during the first round of the playoffs, and had won nine games in a row dating back to the regular season.

But they fell apart fast Saturday night. Anthony Davis, their best player and a legitimate MVP candidate, scored just 21 points and shot 45 percent from the field. When he missed a shot, sometimes he drooped his shoulders and trudged back on defense with his head down.

The Warriors made him look sick.

Davis’ counterpart, Draymond Green, had a monster game. The Pelicans couldn’t handle him, simply had no one to guard him. Green often dribbled the ball up the court and initiated the Warriors’ offense himself. Rare for a big man.

“They’re a pretty good defensive team when they get set,” Green said. “But if we can push the tempo and start to get stuff in transition, that’s big for us.”

Green finished with his fourth career postseason triple double. He had 16 points, 11 assists and a game-high 15 rebounds.

Collectively, the Warriors beat the Pelicans on the glass 56-42.

The Pelicans can’t rebound with the Warriors. That’s a big problem. The Pelicans don’t seem as big or as tough as the Warriors. That’s a big problem.

“They came at us hard, and we didn’t respond to it really well,” Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry said. “We’re playing against a great team. And if you’re playing against a great team, you have to be disciplined in what you’re doing. You can’t make it up as you go along, because they’re going to take advantage of you.”

And they did.

Three hours before tipoff, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr announced his decision not to play Curry in Game 1. “He only scrimmaged (Friday),” Kerr said. “When you’ve been out five weeks and we’re playing in the playoffs, I don’t think one scrimmage is enough, even though he feels great and he wants to play and he pleaded his case. But we’re going to sit him tonight. Very likely, he’ll play Game 2.”

What was Curry’s case? “Just that he feels great and he’s ready to go,” Kerr said. “But that’s what I expected. It’s a great sign. It’s a much better answer than, ‘My knee still hurts.’ I liked his answer, but we have to protect him from himself and his own competitive desire.”

Curry has played only 25 minutes since March 8. That’s when he sprained his right ankle during the Warriors’ 110-107 win against the San Antonio Spurs. Curry missed the next six games, returned for the Warriors’ 106-94 win against the Atlanta Hawks on March 23, sprained his left knee during that game and hasn’t played since.

When he returns, he may be rusty or out of basketball shape. And he may not be a starter if he plays in Game 2. “Everything is a possibility,” Kerr said. “If there’s a minutes restriction (for Curry), then maybe we would consider bringing him off the bench, just for the timing purposes.”

For Game 1, the Warriors’ starters were Andre Iguodala, Nick Young, Thompson, Durant and Green. Young made his first start of the playoffs and his ninth start dating back to the regular season. He finished with six points in 20 minutes.

The Warriors started small –—three guards and two forwards. They matched the Pelicans, who used their typical three-guard, two-forward starting lineup, consisting of Rajon Rondo, Jrue Holiday, E’Twaun Moore, Nikola Mirotic and Davis.

Kerr’s lineup change was brilliant.

“It’s a small game with New Orleans,” Kerr said. “They spread you out. We knew without Steph, we were going to have to find some minutes from Nick (Young) and from Quinn (Cook). We liked the idea of starting Nick and putting him out there. It was a good matchup defensively, and he spreads the floor. He did a nice job.”

The Pelicans hung tough early in the game. At the end of the first quarter, they trailed by only one point. And with 10:51 remaining in the first half, they tied the game at 39.

But then, they folded. They gave up 41 points to the Warriors during the second quarter and that was that. By halftime, the Warriors had 76 points — the most they’ve scored in the first half of a playoff game since May 4, 1994 against the Phoenix Suns.

“How could I not enjoy that?” Kerr said after the game.

Just before the game, TNT showed the pregame handshake between Kerr and Gentry. Gentry wished him good luck. Kerr said, “I hope we kill you guys. That’s what I really want.” He was laughing and obviously joking. They are friends and Gentry was his chief bench coach during the first championship season.

But Kerr still got what he wanted. The Warriors killed them.

