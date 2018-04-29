OAKLAND — On Saturday night, the Warriors got their most important win since the playoffs started, drubbing the New Orleans Pelicans 121-103. In fact, when the final buzzer sounds in June, we might look back at this one as their biggest game of the 2018 postseason.

The Warriors beat a good team without Stephen Curry.

They had breezed past the San Antonio Spurs without Curry in Round 1 of the Western Conference playoffs. But the Spurs’ engine was running purely on pride and experience. Without Kawhi Leonard, they didn’t have the firepower to hang with the Warriors, not even close. In retrospect, it’s kind of amazing the Spurs won one of the five games.

The Pelicans are a different animal. They are young, fast, athletic and aggressive. They have a great player in Anthony Davis. They had beaten Golden State at Oracle Arena just three weeks earlier, on a night when the Warriors played pretty well. And unlike the Spurs, the Pelicans actually believed they could beat the defending champions.

They couldn’t, at least not on Saturday. And that result recalibrates this semifinal series. It went from troublesome to “we got this” in a single night. Or really, a single quarter.

The second quarter of Game 1 was the platonic ideal of Warriors basketball. It began with the home team nursing a one-point lead. By the time we got to halftime and the 12-year old violinist, this game was on ice. The Warriors had harried, confused and blitzed the Pelicans to the tune of 41-21 in the span of a quarter. And it was that close only because New Orleans’ Darius Miller sank a desperation 73-footer as the clock went to zeroes.

“How could I not enjoy that?” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of his team’s second-quarter performance, which included a 37-9 breakaway. “That’s an amazing run in that 12 minutes. Combination of offense and defense. I think we had one turnover in the whole quarter, and 10 assists and the ball was moving. But it all started with our defense.”

The first quarter was closer to what we had expected — two flowing, up-tempo teams trading baskets. Pelicans center Anthony Davis scored on half of the Warriors’ roster and even lesser options like forward E’Twaun Moore made Golden State pay for open looks. Man, it was entertaining.

But the Pelicans were overwhelmed in the second period. They looked like the toddling team that the Warriors swept in the first round three years ago, not the team that did the sweeping against Portland a week ago.

“Well, that didn’t go as planned,” New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry said as he sat down at the postgame podium.

The Warriors’ defense was stifling in that second quarter. They blocked five shots and affected many others. And they ran, ran, ran after making stops, finding the legs that had abandoned them in the late stretches of the regular season.

Here’s a sequence that epitomized the run: Early in the quarter, Warriors up 41-39. New Orleans point guard Rajon Rondo, who might be a warlock, drives past two defenders to the rim. But Kevon Looney comes off his man, Davis, to block Rondo’s shot, and seconds later, Quinn Cook is scoring at the other end. Then the Pelicans turn it over, and Shaun Livingston winds up with a quick dunk. Time out New Orleans, with the Warriors up 45-39.