Analysis: It's gut-check time for Sharks in NHL playoffs

SAN JOSE — It’s gut-check time for the Sharks.

San Jose has put up an admirable fight since their Game 1 beatdown at the hands of the rowdy (and successful) gang of castaways from Sin City, but after Monday’s Game 3 overtime loss, the Sharks are going to have to take it to find another level if they want their season to continue.

One could argue that the Sharks deserved to win Game 3 of their second-round series with Vegas on Monday — they dominated five-on-five play and came back from a two-goal deficit in the third period — but their mistakes came back to haunt them as the opportunistic Knights claimed a 4-3 overtime win to take a 2-1 series lead.

This Sharks team is good enough to play for the Stanley Cup — I still believe that, even though the team is trailing an expansion team in a playoff series — and frankly, San Jose is playing well, but the team will have to find another gear ahead of an all-important Game 4 Wednesday at SAP Center.

This is a moment of truth for this team — we’re about to find out what these Sharks are made of.

Game 3 was a missed opportunity for the Sharks. There’s no other way to chalk it up.

San Jose dominated large swathes of the game — coming out of the contest blazing, putting 32 shots on Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury in the first two periods.

Only the Sharks, after taking a well-deserved 1-0 lead in the second, conceded three second-period goals in the blink of an eye to Vegas, with two coming on the power play.

The game seemed to have slipped away from the Sharks in that less-than-five-minute stretch of the second — Fleury’s incredible saves kept Vegas in the game early, and the Sharks’ lack of discipline and lazy defensive-zone effort handed the Knights the game in due time.

Only San Jose fought back — even though the Knights locked down defensively in the third and put 12 shots on net to San Jose’s seven, the Sharks tied the game with a bit of skill and the kind of mucky goal that only looks beautiful in the postseason.

Evander Kane fired off an incredible short-side wrist shot that Fleury could no doubt hear, just as a power play expired just shy of eight minutes into the period, and then Tomas Hertl fought through a scrum to put home a loose puck in front of the net with less than two minutes remaining.

The momentum, once entirely in San Jose’s favor and then squandered in the second, returned to the Sharks.

But when it comes to overtime in the NHL playoffs, there’s really no such thing as momentum — especially when Fleury is in net and William Karlsson is flying the other way on an odd-man rush (where the Sharks have the advantage).

You need three things to win in the NHL playoffs: 5-on-5 scoring, a strong penalty kill and a goalie who can steal you a game.

The Sharks simply didn’t make the most of their 5-on-5 situations Monday, they failed to lock down the Knights when Vegas had a man advantage, and while Sharks goalie Martin Jones was good, Fleury was otherworldly.