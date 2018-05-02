OAKLAND — You never know where the inspiration is going to originate after the game tips off.

The Warriors had a built-in emotional boost Tuesday night at Oracle Arena. Stephen Curry, out since March 23 with a knee injury, made his return in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinal series. The crowd began to murmur when he stood up with about 5 minutes to go in the first quarter, and rose to a full-throated roar when the PA announcer formally introduced him at the 4:20 mark.

Curry provided a real spark, too. He should have been the sappy plotline to this 121-116 win against the New Orleans Pelicans. Maybe in Game 3. Because Game 2 belonged to Draymond Green.

It’s hard to guess precisely what was going on in Green’s mind Tuesday. He’s a complicated man, and he derives motivation in places where most of us would never see it. Maybe Green was tired of questions about guarding Anthony Davis, the Pelicans’ brilliant young big man. Maybe he was mildly annoyed at the idea that the Warriors’ hopes revolved around Curry, considering they had played quite well in his absence. Maybe Green just had a toothache.

Whatever the roots, he played as if possessed against the Pelicans. In the first half, as the Warriors fought back from a nine-point deficit to take a 58-55 lead at halftime, Green was everywhere. He tipped rebounds out to teammates. He got his hands on balls in the passing lanes. And repeatedly, he charged down the lane for running jams.

These contributions were vital for the Warriors. But what really stood out was Green’s fury.

With 6:44 on the clock in the second period, he got loose for a huge dunk and rewarded himself by screaming at Jrue Holiday, the New Orleans guard, as he headed down the court with the Oracle crowd frantic. At 2:08, Green got the ball on the run, laid it up past the Pelicans’ Nikola Mirotic and got fouled by Mirotic for a plus-one. The two opponents wound up under the basket stanchion, face to face. As Mirotic stared down at Green, the Warrior tilted his face upward and flat-out roared in Mirotic’s grille.

Green sneered at Anthony Davis after scoring on the Pelicans star, and he gave Darius Miller a frosty look when they bumped into each other after yet another Green jam. When the half ended, Green and Rajon Rondo, the Pelicans point guard, spent several seconds in animated debate, practically nose to nose, before they finally vacated the court.

“I just had to bring some force,” Green explained afterward. “We were playing soft. That second quarter, we needed to bring some intensity to the game. And that’s my job. Had to bring some force and a competitive spirit to the game. After that, things took off for us.”

The world notices Green’s demeanor, and reaction is perpetually mixed.

Late in the game, Chuck D, the creative force behind the legendary rap group Public Enemy, tweeted: “@Money23Green plays like he plays for the Philadelphia @warriors #OldSchool.”

But Charles Barkley, the Basketball Hall of Famer who now does studio work for TNT, and who is known in some circles as a Warrior basher, had a less admiring take. “I want someone to punch him in the face,” Barkley said of Green at halftime. “I do. I want someone to punch him in the face.”