Giants top Padres 9-4 to win another series

GRANT COHN

PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM | May 2, 2018, 8:03PM

| Updated 1 hour ago.

SAN FRANCISCO — This team can hit.

The Giants recorded 14 base hits Wednesday during their 9-4 win against the San Diego Padres. And Buster Posey didn’t even play. The Giants gave him the day off for the final game of a 10-game homestand. Wednesday was their getaway day. Their next game will be Friday on the road against the Atlanta Braves.

During this 10-game homestand, the Giants scored 51 runs — 5.1 per game. They hit .299 with runners in scoring position, and their record was 7-3. They took two out of three games from the Padres and have won four series in a row dating back to April 22, when they took two out of three on the road from the Los Angeles Angels.

The Giants’ record for the season is 16-15. They’re one game over .500.

“I’m seeing what we think we can be,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said after Wednesday’s game. “Keeping the line moving, guys having great at-bats, long at-bats. We have more length to our lineup. You look at what (Austin) Jackson has done this homestand — he has had some huge hits for us. That’s a good thing. Belt is swinging the bat well. Really, everybody.”

Jackson and Belt both went 2 for 3 with a double and two walks on Wednesday. Brandon Crawford also had two hits — he was 2 for 4.

But catcher Nick Hundley was the Giants’ best hitter. He went 4 for 5. He hit a single in the bottom of the first inning, a double in the bottom of the third and a home run in the bottom of the fourth.

When he came to the plate in the bottom of the sixth, he need a triple for the cycle. And he crushed the first pitch he saw. The ball bounced off the centerfield wall.

Did he think he hit the triple?

“Yeah,” Hundley said. “And then I almost got thrown out at second.”

He didn’t get thrown out.

Hundley now has three home runs and his batting average is .326. Posey has two home runs and is batting .286.

“(Hundley) is hot,” said Giants starting pitcher Derek Holland, who got his first win of the season Wednesday. “The offense is picking up.”

The Giants need the offense to pick up, because the pitching hasn’t. They have pitching woes. Madison Bumgarner is nowhere near ready to return from a fractured pitching hand — he hasn’t even started throwing yet. He’ll need four or five rehab starts in the minor leagues before he can return to the Giants, according to Bochy.

And on Tuesday, the team sent Johnny Cueto to the 10-day disabled list with inflammation in his pitching elbow. This is Cueto’s second trip to the DL already this season.

Woes.

“He had an MRI,” Bochy said in the dugout before the game. “The doctor is still looking at stuff there that needs to be evaluated.”

Bochy said the Giants will seek two or three second opinions on Cueto’s elbow and have not ruled out the possibility of an injured UCL. A torn UCL would require Tommy John surgery.

For the time being, the Giants won’t have their top two starting pitchers.

On Wednesday, they had their fifth starter, Holland. He gave up just four hits and three earned runs in five innings. His record is 1-3. He beat Padres starting pitcher Clayton Richard, who gave up eight hits and six earned runs in four innings. He took the loss.

“To get the first win, I finally got that over with,” Holland said. “Now, I’ve just got to get that touchdown ERA down.”

Holland’s ERA is 5.70. Not quite the full touchdown.

His ERA was a whopping 10.80 in the first inning of games coming into this matinee. But on Wednesday, Holland retired the Padres 1-2-3 in the top of the first.

Giants fall to Padres 3-2

Richard almost did the same to the Giants in the bottom of the first. With one out and Andrew McCutchen on first base, Evan Longoria hit a weak ground ball to third baseman Christian Villanueva, who had time to turn a 5-4-3 double play. But he let the ball roll under his glove, and everyone was safe.

The next batter, Hundley, hit an RBI single to left — McCutchen scored from second base. The Giants took a 1-0 lead.

The next batter, Belt, walked.

The next batter, Jackson, hit a double to the leftfield corner and knocked in Longoria and Hundley. The Giants led 3-0. They scored three runs before they made two outs.

That’s the kind of day the Giants had.

Except for McCutchen. He did not have a good day.

In the bottom of the second inning, he came to the plate and tried to spin away from a 91-mile-an-hour fastball, but couldn’t avoid it. The ball hit him in the left elbow. “He has a contusion,” Bochy said. “It caught him pretty good. Sounded like it hit the bat. The X-rays are negative. He tried to keep going, but couldn’t straighten out his arm. We think he’s going to be fine come Friday.”

The Giants now have three injured outfielders: McCutchen, Hunter Pence (sprained right thumb) and Mac Williamson (concussion).

Woes.

But things could be worse. “We could have gotten buried without Bumgarner and some of the other injuries we’ve had to deal with,” Bochy said.

They aren’t buried. Hold off on the undertaker. The Giants are still alive.

