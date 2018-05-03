Giants top Padres 9-4 to win another series

SAN FRANCISCO — This team can hit.

The Giants recorded 14 base hits Wednesday during their 9-4 win against the San Diego Padres. And Buster Posey didn’t even play. The Giants gave him the day off for the final game of a 10-game homestand. Wednesday was their getaway day. Their next game will be Friday on the road against the Atlanta Braves.

During this 10-game homestand, the Giants scored 51 runs — 5.1 per game. They hit .299 with runners in scoring position, and their record was 7-3. They took two out of three games from the Padres and have won four series in a row dating back to April 22, when they took two out of three on the road from the Los Angeles Angels.

The Giants’ record for the season is 16-15. They’re one game over .500.

“I’m seeing what we think we can be,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said after Wednesday’s game. “Keeping the line moving, guys having great at-bats, long at-bats. We have more length to our lineup. You look at what (Austin) Jackson has done this homestand — he has had some huge hits for us. That’s a good thing. Belt is swinging the bat well. Really, everybody.”

Jackson and Belt both went 2 for 3 with a double and two walks on Wednesday. Brandon Crawford also had two hits — he was 2 for 4.

But catcher Nick Hundley was the Giants’ best hitter. He went 4 for 5. He hit a single in the bottom of the first inning, a double in the bottom of the third and a home run in the bottom of the fourth.

When he came to the plate in the bottom of the sixth, he need a triple for the cycle. And he crushed the first pitch he saw. The ball bounced off the centerfield wall.

Did he think he hit the triple?

“Yeah,” Hundley said. “And then I almost got thrown out at second.”

He didn’t get thrown out.

Hundley now has three home runs and his batting average is .326. Posey has two home runs and is batting .286.

“(Hundley) is hot,” said Giants starting pitcher Derek Holland, who got his first win of the season Wednesday. “The offense is picking up.”

The Giants need the offense to pick up, because the pitching hasn’t. They have pitching woes. Madison Bumgarner is nowhere near ready to return from a fractured pitching hand — he hasn’t even started throwing yet. He’ll need four or five rehab starts in the minor leagues before he can return to the Giants, according to Bochy.

And on Tuesday, the team sent Johnny Cueto to the 10-day disabled list with inflammation in his pitching elbow. This is Cueto’s second trip to the DL already this season.

Woes.

“He had an MRI,” Bochy said in the dugout before the game. “The doctor is still looking at stuff there that needs to be evaluated.”

Bochy said the Giants will seek two or three second opinions on Cueto’s elbow and have not ruled out the possibility of an injured UCL. A torn UCL would require Tommy John surgery.