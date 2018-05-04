Saturday's Kentucky Derby field seen as strongest in years

(He can draw into the field should a horse be scratched before Friday at 6 a.m. Pacific.)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky — If galumphing through the barns in search of wisdom at this starry, loaded Kentucky Derby, one might brush by Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott telling a TV interviewer, “We’re all guessing.” One might listen to Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert noting the recession of patience in 21st-century horse buying, or saying of the sport, “We don’t have a draft.” (Why not? It might boost TV ratings.) One might hear the Hall of Fame certainty Todd Pletcher speak of the hard, rare art of attempting to watch his own multiple entries — four, this time — in a Kentucky Derby.

In real time, he says he discerns almost nothing.

For understanding, he must watch the tape repeatedly.

He sounds like a football coach, yet believable.

For a sport alleged to have spent all our lives languishing, horse racing has yielded a Kentucky Derby chockablock with contenders and stardom. For one thing, enough Hall of Fame trainers lurk around that there’s even this 82-year-old marvel atop a horse, and if you’ve never seen an 82-year-old marvel atop a horse, you really should see an 82-year-old marvel atop a horse.

The four-time Derby winner D. Wayne Lukas has Calumet Farms’s 50-1 shot Bravazo, which gives him the chance to relay to listeners that he still rides “four or five hours every day,” and that he considers proximity to the horses his secret because, for one thing, “I feel more comfortable out there (on the track) than I would be standing (around), talking about my golf score or who I slept with or something.”

Let the man, then, assess the uncertainty born of wide quality: “I think it’s the deepest field we’ve had in a long time. It’s really deep. I think usually we have one or two horses that kind of catch your fancy and you feel good about, but this year, you could probably go as far as eight deep.”

Elaborating: “When you start getting a couple of undefeated horses (Justify and Magnum Moon), and then you get two or three Grade I winners of these major races that they dominated (Mendelssohn, Audible, Vino Rosso) … that gives you a depth that you want to see and everything.” He stressed the “good riders, good trainers, and that’s important,” and said, “Most of these horses have got good people managing them.”

Pletcher has the four, following his 24 entries over the previous eight years with winners in 2017 and 2010. Baffert, a four-time winner, has Justify, who has gone from zero to marvel to Kentucky Derby favorite in 10-1/2 weeks. Mott, that paragon of patience, has Hofburg, raced only on Sept. 2, March 3 and March 31, but deemed curious because of the 64-year-old Mott’s general lack of neediness with the Kentucky Derby, his entries coming only in 1984, 1998 (two entries), 2002, 2008 (two entries) and 2009.

There’s a Mott element, a Baffert favorite, a Pletcher mass and then the second favorite Mendelssohn sitting over unseen and mysterious in his barn, quarantine process ongoing, after another of his globe-trotting trips. His earlier wins in California at the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf in November and in Dubai at the UAE Derby by 18-1/2 lengths have wowed people beyond their capacity to suppress it.