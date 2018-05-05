OAKLAND — Jed Lowrie hit a tiebreaking two-out single in the sixth, Khris Davis launched an earlier three-run homer and the Oakland Athletics beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-4 on Friday night.

After Davis connected in the first for his eighth homer, Matt Olson followed with a solo drive, but the A’s bullpen couldn’t hold a three-run lead for Daniel Mengden.

Lowrie singled against Brad Brach (0-2) into the shift in right, scoring Jonathan Lucroy from third. It was Lowrie’s 10th go-ahead RBI this season.

On the previous play, Orioles second baseman Jace Peterson fielded a grounder by Marcus Semien and threw out a sliding Stephen Piscotty at home with the infield in.

Baltimore had tied the game at 4 in the top half of the sixth, getting RBI singles from Chris Davis, Mark Trumbo and Danny Valencia.

Lou Trivino (2-0) induced Peterson’s inning-ending double play in the sixth for the win. Blake Treinen finished for his fourth save in six chances after Semien’s RBI single in the eighth provided insurance.

Lucroy played his 1,000th career game and had three hits for the A’s, who had lost four of five.

Oakland didn’t take batting practice after a late arrival home from Seattle and three consecutive days of pregame hitting at Safeco Field.

Adam Jones homered for Baltimore in the first to give starter Andrew Cashner his first run of support all season in seven starts.

Mengden — just 1-10 in 16 career starts pitching at home in the Coliseum — struck out five over five innings, allowing three hits and one run before Yusmeiro Petit gave it up in his third appearance since his mother’s death.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: 2B Jonathan Schoop, on the disabled list since April 14 with a strained right oblique muscle, will continue his rehab assignment this weekend perhaps going from Double-A Bowie to Triple-A Norfolk given potential weather issues and a better chance to play in top conditions. ... LHP closer Zach Britton, recovering from surgery on his right Achilles tendon, threw Friday and was scheduled to do pitcher fielding practice Saturday.

Athletics: RHP Paul Blackburn, on the DL since March 26 with a strained pitching forearm, threw off flat ground and is expected to pitch off a mound sometime this homestand. Manager Bob Melvin said it’s too soon to know whether Blackburn will be ready to be activated when eligible May 25. ... LHP Ryan Buchter, dealing with a strained throwing shoulder, is not yet back to playing catch. He’s still in the strengthening phase. ... RHP Liam Hendriks (strained right groin) is playing catch but is yet to throw off the mound.