NEW ORLEANS — Cut the Warriors some slack. They’re not the first people you know who couldn’t find their IDs after waking up face-down on Bourbon Street. I mean, I can’t confirm that they drank Sazeracs all Thursday night in the French Quarter. But the Warriors definitely forgot who they were on Friday as they lost to the Pelicans, 119-100, in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal series.

It’s a strange recurring disorder for this team. The Warriors were very good in the 2017-18 regular season. And they’ve been better than that in the postseason. But every once in a while, they black out, enter a state of temporary amnesia and wake up believing they’re the Phoenix Suns or the Santa Cruz Warriors.

I don’t know who they thought they were Friday, but it certainly wasn’t the Two-Time World-Champion, Light-Years-Ahead-of-the-Rest-of-the-NBA Golden State Warriors.

The squad that took the floor at Smoothie King Center looked like the anti-Warriors, in so many ways.

Most fundamental was the lack of ball movement. Remember the guys who ran the Pelicans off the court in Game 1 and outlasted them in Game 2 at Oracle Arena? If you see them, please call the missing player hotline at (555) WAR-RIOR. Because they were nowhere to be found in Game 3.

The Warriors led the NBA in assists this year, at 29.3 per game. They were above 30 for most of the campaign, until a late-season swoon. Unselfish and creative passing is a hallmark of the Steve Kerr era — the system got a huge jump-start from Kerr’s former assistant, Alvin Gentry, now the Pelicans head coach — and it was on display, in its highest form, in Oakland recently.

In the first two games of the series, the Warriors had assists on 79.3 percent of their made field goals (69 of 87). In Game 3, it was 62.9 percent (22 of 35), and the rate was lower than that in the first three quarters, before things got out of hand. Gone was the flow that has made Warriors basketball a joy to watch over the past four years. Gone was the extra pass that elevates an offensive set from a good shot to a great one.

Well, perhaps it wasn’t gone entirely, because the Pelicans were zipping perfect passes all over the court. Rajon Rondo, their veteran point guard, had nearly as many assists (21) as the Warriors. These aren’t hollow statistics, either. They’re indicative of how much the ball is moving, and how effectively.

Kerr credited the Pelicans rather than admitting his team had been body-snatched.

“Their defense was great, they were the aggressors,” he said. “I thought they brought the necessary force to the game on their home floor. And these are the ebbs and flows of a playoff series — especially when you get past the first round, everybody’s really good. A team that just swept Portland in Round 1, and on their home floor down 2-0, it’s kind of what you would expect.”

Speak for yourself, Coach. Vegas had the Warriors as four-point favorites for the game.

The Warriors’ collective memory loss was not limited to their stars, either. In fact, it was more obvious when the substitutions started coming.

Everyone knew that Davis would be almost impossible to guard, and that shooting guard Jrue Holiday and forward Nikola Mirotic were red hot coming into the series. But Golden State had several major advantages on paper, and one of them was the two benches. The Warriors’ reserves have been a major part of their title runs, and should dominate New Orleans’.