NEW ORLEANS — Rajon Rondo has two primary missions in the Warriors-Pelicans playoff series: hand out assists as if they were Mardi Gras beads, and drive Draymond Green crazy. I’m not sure how Rondo would prioritize the two assignments.

Rondo vs. Draymond has become the weirdest, most intriguing and most delightful subplot in this series, which has the Warriors clinging to a 2-1 lead as the teams prepare for Game 4 at the Smoothie King Center on Sunday.

“I’m not an idiot, that’s for sure,” Green said after Game 3 on Friday night. “I see what they’re trying to accomplish a mile away.”

He said “they,” but “he” probably would have been more appropriate, because Rondo seems to be on a one-man quest to elevate Green’s blood pressure.

It started in Game 1 at Oakland, when Rondo comically reached out to slap hands with Green after the latter missed a free throw. Green managed to swerve his hand above Rondo’s and connect with teammate Andre Iguodala’s.

Rondo picked up the pace in Game 2 at Oracle Arena. When Golden State’s Klay Thompson banked in a 3-point attempt to beat the halftime buzzer, Green celebrated by yelling defiantly under the basket. Rondo approached him and put an insistent forearm in the Warrior’s solar plexus. The two opponents then spent about 10 seconds engaged in lively debate, chest to chest, before they headed to their separate locker rooms.

That was mere prelude to what happened with 28 seconds left in Game 2, as Green toed the line for a pair of free throws. This is where Rondo took his antagonism to the level of performance art. He briefly delayed the first shot by walking back and forth between Green and referee Sean Wright, preventing the shooter from receiving the ball. Then, when Green hit his first attempt, Rondo caught the ball on a bounce and proceeded to rub it with the sweat from his forehead and cheek. It was bizarre, the act of a particularly quirky middle schooler.

In Game 3 here, Rondo resorted to more physical tactics. When Warriors coach Steve Kerr called time out with 4:58 left in the second quarter and Green began his slow walk toward the bench, Rondo stepped on his foot and caused him to stumble a bit. The act was clearly deliberate. In a flash, Green and Rondo were jawing again.

That last offense is the only one that has bugged Kerr.

“He can’t do that,” Kerr said Saturday. “I’m all for getting underneath a guy’s skin, but you can’t try to step on a guy’s foot or try to swipe a guy underneath his feet when he’s shooting (as the Warriors believe Rondo did to Stephen Curry in Game 3). Those are dangerous plays. Other than that, I like the competition.”

Rondo, in fact, is honoring a timeless tradition in sports — sticking in the other guy’s craw. Cocky defensive backs do it to wide receivers, and hitters do it to impatient pitchers. But there is something about basketball that elevates the tactic to its highest form. This is a game built on trash talk, and it occasionally goes beyond talk.

Think of Lance Stephenson blowing a puff of air into LeBron James’ ear or, as Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown reminded me Saturday, loosening the lace on James’ sneaker at the free-throw line.