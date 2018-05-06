s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Barber: Warriors' Draymond Green vs. Pelicans' Rajon Rondo in psychological combat

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | May 5, 2018, 7:59PM
| Updated 2 minutes ago.

NEW ORLEANS — Rajon Rondo has two primary missions in the Warriors-Pelicans playoff series: hand out assists as if they were Mardi Gras beads, and drive Draymond Green crazy. I’m not sure how Rondo would prioritize the two assignments.

Rondo vs. Draymond has become the weirdest, most intriguing and most delightful subplot in this series, which has the Warriors clinging to a 2-1 lead as the teams prepare for Game 4 at the Smoothie King Center on Sunday.

“I’m not an idiot, that’s for sure,” Green said after Game 3 on Friday night. “I see what they’re trying to accomplish a mile away.”

He said “they,” but “he” probably would have been more appropriate, because Rondo seems to be on a one-man quest to elevate Green’s blood pressure.

It started in Game 1 at Oakland, when Rondo comically reached out to slap hands with Green after the latter missed a free throw. Green managed to swerve his hand above Rondo’s and connect with teammate Andre Iguodala’s.

Rondo picked up the pace in Game 2 at Oracle Arena. When Golden State’s Klay Thompson banked in a 3-point attempt to beat the halftime buzzer, Green celebrated by yelling defiantly under the basket. Rondo approached him and put an insistent forearm in the Warrior’s solar plexus. The two opponents then spent about 10 seconds engaged in lively debate, chest to chest, before they headed to their separate locker rooms.

That was mere prelude to what happened with 28 seconds left in Game 2, as Green toed the line for a pair of free throws. This is where Rondo took his antagonism to the level of performance art. He briefly delayed the first shot by walking back and forth between Green and referee Sean Wright, preventing the shooter from receiving the ball. Then, when Green hit his first attempt, Rondo caught the ball on a bounce and proceeded to rub it with the sweat from his forehead and cheek. It was bizarre, the act of a particularly quirky middle schooler.

In Game 3 here, Rondo resorted to more physical tactics. When Warriors coach Steve Kerr called time out with 4:58 left in the second quarter and Green began his slow walk toward the bench, Rondo stepped on his foot and caused him to stumble a bit. The act was clearly deliberate. In a flash, Green and Rondo were jawing again.

That last offense is the only one that has bugged Kerr.

“He can’t do that,” Kerr said Saturday. “I’m all for getting underneath a guy’s skin, but you can’t try to step on a guy’s foot or try to swipe a guy underneath his feet when he’s shooting (as the Warriors believe Rondo did to Stephen Curry in Game 3). Those are dangerous plays. Other than that, I like the competition.”

Rondo, in fact, is honoring a timeless tradition in sports — sticking in the other guy’s craw. Cocky defensive backs do it to wide receivers, and hitters do it to impatient pitchers. But there is something about basketball that elevates the tactic to its highest form. This is a game built on trash talk, and it occasionally goes beyond talk.

Think of Lance Stephenson blowing a puff of air into LeBron James’ ear or, as Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown reminded me Saturday, loosening the lace on James’ sneaker at the free-throw line.

Most Popular Stories
One dead, four injured in Valley Ford Road collision
Two-alarm fire damages Santa Rosa Seafood store, restaurant
Sonoma man ID'd as driver in fatal Hwy. 12 crash released
Man arrested with replica gun in Santa Rosa’s Courthouse Square
Video: Hawaii volcano eruption hits close to home for ex-Sonoma County man

Think of Dennis Rodman grabbing, bumping and tripping, say, Karl Malone until the opponent finally tackles him.

“I mean, it happened all the time,” said Kerr, who played with Rodman in Chicago. “Dennis trying to get under guys’ skin, and them retaliating, picking up a foul. And there’s been plenty others in the league’s history. It’s been a fairly common tactic.”

In short, there have always been instigators.

“Like, we had one of the best guys in the world at it when I was in San Antonio, in Bruce Bowen,” Brown told me. “Bruce Bowen was fantastic at trying to get under guys’ skin. And not only was he fantastic, he was obviously extremely effective. That’s why his number is up in the ceiling in the Alamodome, or AT&T Center, down in San Antonio, because he was phenomenal in that regard.”

“Even in practice,” Brown added with a laugh.

And if there are players renowned for pushing buttons, the flip side is equally true. Some athletes are the buttons. Poke them enough, and they will explode. Rondo must believe Green falls into that category, and he has some evidence to back it up. Green rode a fine emotional edge in the 2016 playoffs, and it ultimately helped cost his team a championship when he was suspended for Game 5 of the NBA Finals against Cleveland — a loss that started the Warriors on an infamous slide.

How is Green holding up now? It’s kind of hard to say. He hasn’t shoved or otherwise physically confronted Rondo, and he says none of the Pelicans’ antics have bothered him. As Kerr noted Friday, Green has yet to incur a technical foul this postseason.

Related Stories
Barber: 'Invasion of the Warriors Snatchers' strikes again
Warriors blown out by Pelicans

But Green is not one to absorb such provocation quietly. He has been quite happy to state his argument directly into Rondo’s face. And he has grown impatient with questions on the subject. After Friday’s game, he angrily refuted a suggestion that he and Rondo have been “baiting” one another.

“When have I went up to him and tried to bait him?” he asked, his voice rising. “Ya’ll hate the storyline of somebody trying to bait me. I just got, like, ‘Oh, Draymond’s doing this.’ At some point, somebody gotta tell the truth.”

Green’s emotional response must trouble the Warriors. Like Rondo, he insists nothing out of the ordinary has occurred. It’s “just basketball.” But his tone says otherwise. You can be sure that Rondo will keep up the assault. It’s less certain that Green will maintain his composure. And considering that he has averaged 15.7 points, 12 rebounds and 10.7 assists per game in this series, his continued presence on the court is crucial for the Warriors.

The crazy part is that Rondo and Green seem genuinely to admire one another. Green called Rondo one of the smartest players he’s ever been around. Rondo called Green a “great competitor,” and said he was just trying to match his foe’s intensity.

They have different builds and play different positions, even have different demeanors. But in their competitiveness, they occupy the same high rung. Green can still tell you, in order, the 34 men drafted ahead of him in 2012. Rondo, according to a recent story by VICE Sports, insists on shuffling and dealing cards on team flights, and offers advice on what time the team bus should leave the hotel for the arena.

“He’s trying to bait me to get a technical foul,” Green said Saturday. “At the end of the day, that’s still him trying to win a basketball game. So ya’ll create these narratives of somebody crossing the line. There is no crossing the line to win.”

It’s probably this mutual respect that makes it impossible for either Green or Rondo to back down, or even to walk away. Each recognizes a bulldog when he sees one; each is convinced he can’t show weakness.

As Warriors assistant coach Jarron Collins said: “Wiping the sweat on the ball is probably a unique one. But look, at the end of the day you just got two guys that are trying to lead their teams. … The gamesmanship and all that stuff, it’s what’s gonna result when you have two guys that competitive going at it.”

And we are the beneficiaries. It will be fun to see whether Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson bounce back from poor shooting nights, and whether the Warriors can figure out a way to stop Anthony Davis in the paint. But Rondo vs. Draymond has become, by far, the most entertaining element of this series.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

Most Popular Stories
Two-alarm fire damages Santa Rosa Seafood store, restaurant
One dead, four injured in Valley Ford Road collision
Man arrested with replica gun in Santa Rosa’s Courthouse Square
Sonoma man ID'd as driver in fatal Hwy. 12 crash released
Sun Country Airlines to launch Sonoma County to Las Vegas flights with $59 fares
Outlandish hats on display at Kentucky Derby
SMART receives $21 million for Windsor extension
Video: Hawaii volcano eruption hits close to home for ex-Sonoma County man
Show Comment