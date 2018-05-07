NEW ORLEANS

Steve Kerr went to the nuclear option against the Pelicans. He went to the Hamptons 5. And it was fearsome to behold in a 118-92 win.

You probably know about the Hamptons 5. Bay Area columnist Tim Kawakami, now with The Athletic, hatched the nickname in 2016, after the Warriors had signed superstar Kevin Durant. It refers to the five-man lineup made up of Durant and the four Warriors who had traveled to a retreat on Long Island, New York — in the Hamptons — to recruit him as a free agent: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala.

“I just feel strange as a coach saying, ‘Well, the Hamptons Five played really well tonight,’ ” Kerr said in response to a question after the game, shaking his head and grinning. “I can’t say that. You can.”

Yet the coach was free to acknowledge the truth about this quintet. “Obviously, it is our best five players,” he said.

Kerr talked a little about Curry’s progression back from a knee injury, then added: “You’re on the road, you’re threatened, you put your best five guys out there.”

And there’s no question that this is Golden State’s best five. Four of them are All-Stars, and Iguodala is one of the top reserves in the game.

Here’s the crazy part: Curry, Durant, Green, Thompson and Iguodala had never started a game together before. Not in the regular season, not in the postseason. They are an iconic combo, yet this was their NBA debut.

To which Warriors Social Media will collectively shout: What took you so long? Why did you subject us to so many starts by plodding Zaza Pachulia in the fall and early winter, and by inconsistent JaVale McGee in February, by defense-averse Nick Young in Games 1 and 2 of this Western Conference semifinal series, and by McGee again in Game 3, when we could have had the Hamptons all along?

Kerr has his reasons. Primary among them is that he loves to bring Iguodala off the bench. In fact, Kerr is convinced (and he isn’t the only one) that the willingness of Iguodala, a former All-Star, to accept a supporting role with the Warriors is one of the biggest factors in the team’s four-year run of excellence. Iguodala provides stability, versatility and athleticism off the bench, anchoring Golden State’s second unit. Kerr has been hesitant to shake that up.

But his hand may be forced now. The Hamptons were so superior to other starting lineups in this series that it will be hard for Kerr to reverse course without inviting torches and pitchforks in Oakland.

The Warriors had a 2-1 lead before Sunday, but they had been anything but dominant at the start of halves, when it’s mostly starters vs. starters on the court. The Pelicans actually outscored the higher seed by 10 points in the first quarter of Games 1-3, and by four points in the third quarter of those games.

You can’t entirely blame Young and McGee for those numbers, but they weren’t great. In Game 1, Young had a plus-minus of negative-7 while starting in place of Curry; the four other Warriors starters ranged from plus-11 to plus-28. In Game 2, Young was at minus-11. Curry finally returned to the starting lineup in Game 3, but Kerr went with McGee at center and moved Green down to power forward. McGee wasn’t nearly as effective guarding New Orleans’ Anthony Davis, and the Warriors lost by 19 points here.