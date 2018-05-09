Giants fall to Phillies 4-2

PHILADELPHIA — Aaron Nola struck out a career-high 12 batters in seven stellar innings, Odubel Herrera had two hits to extend his career-best on-base streak to 37 games, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Francisco Giants 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Aaron Altherr, Carlos Santana and Jorge Alfaro hit solo home runs for Philadelphia.

Nola (5-1) allowed one run and five hits while walking none.

Hector Neris got the last two outs, striking out both batters, for his seventh save in nine chances. Manager Gabe Kapler elected to leave Tommy Hunter in for the first batter in the ninth rather than go to Neris, who blew a save in Sunday’s 5-4 loss at Washington.

Pablo Sandoval homered off reliever Edubray Ramos for the Giants while pinch-hitting in the eighth.

The Giants took a 1-0 lead in the second on Brandon Crawford’s RBI grounder. The run halted Nola’s scoreless streak at 14⅓ innings, but that is all San Francisco got off the Phillies’ ace.

Nola went at least seven innings for the fourth consecutive start, improving to 4-0 with a 1.91 ERA in that stretch. The Giants went down swinging on nine of Nola’s Ks. The right-hander recorded nine consecutive outs via strikeout between the second and fifth innings, ending with a pickoff of Gregor Blanco at first for the final out in the fifth.

The Phillies tied it in the bottom of the second when Altherr hit an 82-mph slider from Derek Holland (1-4) to deep left.

Philadelphia went ahead an inning later with a pair of runs. Alfaro drove a 79-mph slider from Holland over the fence in left, and Herrera’s single up the middle drove in Cesar Hernandez to make it 3-1.

Herrera’s streak is Philadelphia’s longest since Jimmy Rollins reached base in 38 consecutive games overlapping the 2005 and 2006 seasons.

Santana, robbed of hits during his first two at-bats, made sure no one could catch the ball in his third trip, leading off the sixth with a homer to right off Cory Gearrin to make it 4-1.

Third baseman Evan Longoria made a diving snare of Santana’s liner in the second and Austin Jackson made a leaping catch in center in the fourth on Santana’s fly ball.

Jackson made an error in the third when he failed to pick up the ball cleanly on the warning track, allowing Hernandez to reach third on a double and giving the center fielder 11 miscues in the last five games for San Francisco. The Giants entered second in the majors behind Texas with 28 errors this season.

Holland gave up three runs and six hits with three strikeouts and two walks in five innings.

San Francisco’s Buster Posey went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts to end his 23-game hitting streak against the Phillies. In 40 career games against Philadelphia, Posey is batting .388 (62 for 160).

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Jerad Eickhoff (strained right lat) threw in an extended spring game on Tuesday. Eickhoff has been out all season and Kapler indicated he couldn’t guarantee Eickhoff’s spot in the rotation upon his return. ... SS J.P. Crawford (right forearm strain) hit off a tee on Tuesday.