High school baseball roundup: Casa Grande wins to stay ahead in NBL

The home stretch of the North Bay League baseball season is getting interesting.

On Wednesday, first-place Casa Grande defeated visiting fourth-place Rancho Cotate 4-3 to remain one game ahead of second-place Maria Carrillo in the win column.

The Gauchos (11-2, 16-6) have one NBL game remaining, at Windsor on Friday.

The Gauchos won in walk-off fashion. With the game tied in the bottom of the seventh inning, Casa Grande loaded the bases with one out before Joey Loveless singled into right field to plate teammate Aaron Van Tighem with the winning run.

“We got the big hit at the right time and we haven’t done that the last couple of games,” Casa Grande coach Chad Fillinger said.

“It is a huge win for us. We control our own destiny.”

Casa Grande starter Travis Morgan went the distance for the victory, giving up three runs and nine hits.

“Travis doesn’t overpower anybody. He keeps coming at you and keeps the ball down,” Fillinger said. “He got a lot of one-pitch outs. He was very efficient.”

Starter Joey Kramer lasted 6⅓ innings for Rancho Cotate (8-5, 13-10) but got tagged for the loss.

“I am impressed with Kramer. I knew facing him we would have our work cut out for us,” Fillinger said. “But today we battled and wore Kramer down.”

Cole Santander (3-3, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs) and Loveless (2-4, double, RBI, run) led the Gauchos.

Kramer (3-4, 2 doubles) led the Cougars.

MARIA CARRILLO 20, UKIAH 2

The visiting Pumas (10-2, 17-5) won their 10th consecutive game to keep the pressure on the Gauchos. Maria Carrillo has two remaining NBL games — Friday at home against Santa Rosa and Saturday versus Cardinal Newman at Santa Rosa Junior College.

After a 0-3 mark to start the season, the Pumas have won 17 of their last 19 games.

“We are really playing well right now. We are peaking at the right time at the end of the season,” Maria Carrillo coach Sam Bruno said. “We have had the injury bug, but it hasn’t affected us at all. We are very deep.”

Against overmatched sixth-place Ukiah (4-9, 7-16), the Pumas smashed the ball all over the park. A handful of Wildcats errors and walks issued didn’t help Ukiah’s cause.

“We really hit the ball well, one through nine hitters and our backups — it was contagious,” Bruno said.

“We played very conservative (with a large lead) and played station-to-station baseball.”

Maria Carrillo starter Max Harrison pitched five innings for the victory.

“Max threw a lot of strikes,” Bruno said. “He was pitching to contact and we made a lot of good defensive plays behind him.”

Kody Kent and Bryce Beler both batted 4-for-5 for the Pumas.

CARDINAL NEWMAN 7, SANTA ROSA 3

The third-place visiting Cardinals (8-4, 11-11) remain in good position to qualify for the four-team postseason NBL tournament with the win.

Cardinal Newman has two league games remaining — Friday at SRJC against Ukiah and Saturday at SRJC versus Maria Carrillo.

Last-place Santa Rosa (1-12, 1-22) led 3-2 after four innings but couldn’t put the Cardinals away. Cardinal Newman scored three runs in the fifth and two more in the seventh to seal the deal.