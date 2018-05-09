LOS ANGELES — Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Donald Penn will not be charged with a crime after an investigation into an alleged domestic-violence incident last month in Los Angeles.

The city attorney’s spokesman Frank Mateljan said Wednesday that there wasn’t enough evidence to bring charges against the 35-year-old Penn.

Mateljan said the case was based on an alleged incident in April between Penn and his wife. He didn’t have additional details.

Penn, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, played for the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before joining the Raiders in 2014. He signed a two-year, $21 million contract extension in 2017.