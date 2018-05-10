Press Democrat honors 2018 All-Empire athletes, scholar-athletes

The Press Democrat on Wednesday night presented its All-Empire awards to high school athletes from across Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino counties.

Get to know the winners: ﻿﻿

﻿ATHLETES

Large School

Kirsten Carter

Santa Rosa

Kirsten Carter literally hit the ground running in her high school sports career and never slowed down. She was named the outstanding female performer as a freshman at the Twilight Meet and is the defending North Coast Section champ in the 100-meter dash. With the big track competitions still to come, she already was clocked this season in the 300-meter hurdles with what was at the time the fastest time of any female high school runner in the country. Her interests start with music — she plays saxophone and guitar and also sings — and she is fluent in English and Spanish (and says she’s making progress on Italian and Portuguese). She did volunteer work to aid fire victims and worked at a camp for girls who are interested in sports.

Large School

Beau Barrington

Cardinal Newman

Beau Barrington was the quarterback and a team leader for the Cardinal Newman football squad that earned national attention for putting together a remarkable season in the wake of the tragic October fires that devastated the region and ripped through the school campus. He led the Cardinals to the North Coast Section championship game and was named by Cal-Hi Sports as the quarterback of the year. He’s also a baseball player of note, a first-team all-league performer as a junior who was named a player to watch in Northern California at the Scott Boras Classic. He has been working with second graders at St. Rose and mentoring students whose homes — like his — were destroyed in the fire.

Small School

Alyssa Ferguson

Middletown

Alyssa Ferguson is a standout soccer and softball player who won all-league recognition all four years at Middletown. This past soccer season, her 36 goals were the most scored in all of California in the fall leagues. She made her mark early, winning freshman of the year laurels in soccer and rookie of the year in softball that same year. Away from athletics, she has been a team captain and event coordinator for the Relay For Life, coached youth soccer and softball teams, and worked as a counselor at softball and soccer youth camps. She’s the editor of the school yearbook, president of the Associted Student Body and president of the senior class. She has worked as a lifeguard and spends whatever free time she can find reading.

Small School

Kheva Mann

Sonoma Academy

Kheva Mann has been one of the most impactful runners on the regional cross country and track scene. He’s a three-time qualifier for the CIF state cross country meet, a two-time league MVP and team captain in cross country. In track this year, he has the leading times in the Redwood Empire for the 800 and 1,600-meter runs. And three times he has earned All-Empire recognition. He has been involved in student government at the school and done volunteer work at the Ceres Community Project, preparing meals for cancer victims. He has started his own business by developing an app that allowed users to discover new music and is currently working as a contract software developer for the state of Montana in developing a retirement system for state-employed teachers.