Fewer than two weeks until the 49ers begin Offseason Training Activities ‑ OTAs. That’s when they’ll start to sort out their depth chart.

Here’s how I predict they’ll sort it out for offense and defense.

OFFENSE

RUNNING BACK

1. Jerick McKinnon

2. Matt Breida

3. Joe Williams

McKinnon replaced Carlos Hyde, the 49ers’ starter the past three seasons. Hyde averaged 18.7 touches per game in 2017. McKinnon never averaged more than 13.5 touches per game and never was a starter before signing with the 49ers. And he’s small. He’ll need Breida and Williams to share the workload with him.

FULLBACK

1. Kyle Juszczyk

Juszczyk arguably is the best fullback in the NFL. The 49ers don’t even bother to carry a backup, even though Juszczyk had a concussion and a back injury last season and missed two games. The 49ers couldn’t use entire sections of their playbook without him.

WIDE RECEIVER

1. Pierre Garcon

2. Marquise Goodwin

3. Trent Taylor

4. Dante Pettis

5. Kendrick Bourne

6. Richie James

Garcon technically is the No. 1 receiver on the team, but he’s not a real No. 1. He’s a No. 2 who’s declining. Goodwin is another No. 2. And Taylor is a slot receiver who can’t play outside. Those three are role players. The Niners don’t have a go-to receiver, someone who can beat excellent man-to-man coverage with the game on the line. They hope Pettis can become that guy in two or three years, but for now he’s a punt returner. He won’t play much on offense next season unless one of the top three receivers is injured.

TIGHT END

1. George Kittle

2. Garrett Celek

3. Cole Hikutini

Kittle might be the best receiver on the 49ers when healthy, but he wasn’t healthy much last season. He had a hamstring, a hip and an ankle, as coaches say. Kittle may be the kind of player who always has an ankle or a hip or something.

QUARTERBACK

1. Jimmy Garoppolo

2. C.J. Beathard

The 49ers didn’t draft a quarterback to challenge Beathard. They handed him the backup job, even though his passer rating in seven games last season was 69.2.

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

1. Joe Staley

2. Mike McGlinchey

3. Garry Gilliam

4. Darrell Williams Jr.

This is the best position group on the 49ers offense. It’s talented and deep. Staley will start on the left and McGlinchey will start on the right. Gilliam will be the swing tackle, and backup both Staley and McGlinchey. And Williams Jr. probably will be inactive for games.

GUARD

1. Laken Tomlinson

2. Jonathan Cooper

3. Joshua Garnett

When Laken Tomlinson is the best guard on your team, your guards aren’t good. This is by far the weakest position group on the 49ers offense.

CENTER

1. Weston Richburg

2. Erik Magnuson

Richburg missed 12 games with a concussion in 2017. And yet, this offseason the 49ers made him the second-highest paid center in the NFL in terms of total guaranteed money. They can’t afford him to miss any games.