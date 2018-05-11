s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Experienced Warriors face new-look Rockets for shot at NBA Finals

GRANT COHN

PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM | May 10, 2018, 8:51PM

| Updated 30 minutes ago.

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

GAME 1: Monday at Houston, 6 p.m.

GAME 2: Wednesday at Houston, 6 p.m.

GAME 3: Sunday, May 20 at Golden State, 5 p.m.

GAME 4: Tuesday, May 22 at Golden State, 6 p.m.

GAME 5: Thursday, May 24 at Houston, 6 p.m. *

GAME 6: Saturday, May 26 at Golden State, 6 p.m. *

GAME 7: Monday, May 28 at Houston, 6 p.m. *

* - if necessary﻿

OAKLAND — These aren’t the old Houston Rockets. These are the new Houston Rockets.

The old Rockets fell apart in the playoffs last year against the San Antonio Spurs. The old Rockets got destroyed by the Warriors in the playoffs twice — 2015 and 2016. The old Rockets didn’t play defense and never were a real threat.

The new Rockets play defense. The new Rockets beat the Warriors two out of three times during the regular season. The new Rockets have Chris Paul.

This is the team the Warriors will face Monday in Houston for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. “Chris is the obvious difference in their team now,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Thursday after practice. “(Paul) gives (the Rockets) a new dimension they haven’t had.

“He’s a great player, one of the best in the league and a future Hall of Famer. He is different from (Rockets shooting guard) James (Harden). They attack in different ways. Both are ball-dominant and very effective with what they do.”

Harden is the front-runner to win the MVP award, and he’s effective at shooting 3-pointers and drawing fouls. During the regular season, he shot a league-high 722 3s and a league-high 727 free throws.

“Chris is more midrange,” Kerr said. “Houston has gone to this 3-point barrage the last few years, but Chris has made them better because he’s shooting those 15-, 17-footers that they didn’t have before. In the past, it was all or nothing — either attacking the rim or shooting 3s. Chris finds those gaps.”

He also shoots 3s, although not nearly as many as Harden. Paul shot 379 3-pointers during the regular season. And he made a bunch of them against the Warriors.

On Jan. 4, Paul made 5 of 10 3s against Golden State, and had 28 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists. On Jan. 20, Paul made 6 of 11 3s against the Warriors, and had 33 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists.

How can the Warriors defend Paul better?

“Can’t do it individually,” said Klay Thompson, one of the best defenders in the league. “Got to do it collectively as a team. Those two guards, there’s no stopping them by yourself. They’re going to get their numbers, but you don’t want Paul or Harden having huge games, because that usually indicates they’re going to win. You try to hold them to a low field-goal percentage. Easier said than done.”

Even if the Warriors contain Paul and Harden, they still have to worry about Clint Capela, the Rockets center. He averaged 13.9 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks during the regular season, and shot a league-best 65.2 percent from the field. He will be a finalist for the Most Improved Player of the Year Award.

“We played (the Rockets) in the conference finals in ’15, and he was Dwight (Howard’s) backup,” Kerr said. “(Capela) got in occasionally, but didn’t make much of an impact. He’s getting better and better. Good modern-day big. He just dives (toward the basket), doesn’t ask for the ball in the block and allows James and Chris to do their thing while giving them a lob threat, which gives them more space.”

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

GAME 1: Monday at Houston, 6 p.m.

GAME 2: Wednesday at Houston, 6 p.m.

GAME 3: Sunday, May 20 at Golden State, 5 p.m.

GAME 4: Tuesday, May 22 at Golden State, 6 p.m.

GAME 5: Thursday, May 24 at Houston, 6 p.m. *

GAME 6: Saturday, May 26 at Golden State, 6 p.m. *

GAME 7: Monday, May 28 at Houston, 6 p.m. *

* - if necessary﻿

Most Popular Stories
Hwy. 12 reopened outside Sebastopol; structure fire under control
Police detain suspects in fatal Santa Rosa stabbing
Jeans, a shoe and human remains found near Hart family crash site
Santa Rosa nightclub attacker given 30-year prison term
Press Democrat honors 2018 All-Empire athletes, scholar-athletes

Through 10 playoff games this season, Capela is averaging 14.4 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.8 blocks. He is still improving. He’s only 23.

Even if the Warriors contain Capela, Paul and Harden, Golden State still needs to deal with the Rockets’ defense.

It’s better than the Warriors’ defense.

Houston’s defensive rating during the regular season was 106.1, which ranked sixth in the NBA. The Warriors defensive rating was 107.7, which ranked 11th.

Related Stories
Warriors-Rockets the playoff series everyone's been waiting to see

“(The Rockets) changed their focus,” Kerr said. “They’re better defensively. I thought they had a great offseason. It was smart that they went after defensive-minded guys who were decent 3-point shooters instead of great 3-point shooters who were decent defenders.”

Kerr was referring to P.J. Tucker and Luc Richard Mbah a Moute, two forwards the Rockets signed during the offseason. Tucker now is their starting power forward, and Mbah a Moute is one of their key bench players.

Both shot higher than 36 percent from behind the 3-point line during the regular season.

“The thing with Mbah a Moute and P.J.,” Kerr said, “is they can switch (on defense). (The Rockets) are switching everything like we do.”

Tucker and Mbah a Moute can defend centers, forwards and guards. Their versatility is similar to Draymond Green’s and Andre Iguodala’s.

These new Rockets have talent. And these new Rockets have home-court advantage — a rare edge over the Warriors, who have never started a playoff series on the road since Kerr became their head coach in 2014.

Kerr said he’s not concerned about playing in Houston, or the Rockets’ recent improvements, or the fact that a seventh game gets played in Houston. “Our guys have rings. That’s a good position to be in. To me, the hardest championship is the first one, as an individual player, and as a team, because you don’t know. You don’t quite know if you can do it. Once you get one, you want it again because it’s an unbelievable feeling.”

Neither Paul, nor Harden, nor Capela, nor Tucker, nor Mbah a Moute has ever experienced that.

Most Popular Stories
Hwy. 12 reopened outside Sebastopol; structure fire under control
Santa Rosa nightclub attacker given 30-year prison term
Police detain suspects in fatal Santa Rosa stabbing
Jeans, a shoe and human remains found near Hart family crash site
Dear Abby: Help! My wife breastfeeds our preschooler
Officials hope new Ironman Santa Rosa route means no 'hellish backups,' traffic troubles this year
Press Democrat honors 2018 All-Empire athletes, scholar-athletes
Why has teen pregnancy in Sonoma County dropped to record low?
Show Comment