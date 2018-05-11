North Bay League softball season ends with 3 teams at top

In a wild and bizarre last day in the North Bay League softball season on Thursday, controversy remains as to which team won the regular season league pennant.

While Montgomery, Rancho Cotate and Casa Grande all finished with the same 10-4 league record, the Vikings won the head-to-head meetings by beating both the Cougars and Gauchos twice. The Cougars and Gauchos split their two games against each other.

It was not clear late Thursday night whether there is a three-way tie or the Vikings are the sole holders of the pennant. There was a difference of opinion among coaches of the teams involved and league bylaws were being researched.

Meanwhile, NBL girls athletics commissioner Jan Billings was unable to be reached on Thursday night. A large part of the confusion was a memo Billings sent to coaches on Wednesday morning that laid out all the possible final-standings scenarios that could occur after Thursday’s games except for one scenario — the one that actually occurred.

Billings elaborated on every final combination of wins and losses except if Montgomery and Casa Grande won while Ukiah and Rancho Cotate lost, which is what happened.

So for now, there are three teams with identical NBL records at the top of the standings and league officials will need to weigh in as to whether the Vikings are the sole champions or if the pennant will be shared three ways.

What is known are the two matchups for the NBL postseason tournament that begins on Tuesday. Top-seeded Montgomery hosts No. 4 Ukiah. The Wildcats are 2-0 versus the Vikings this season.

No. 2 Rancho Cotate will host No. 3 Casa Grande. The winner will meet on Friday in the final at Santa Rosa Junior College.

In another twist, according to NBL bylaws cited in Billings’ memo, because of the regular-season NBL tie, the North Coast Section will consider the winner of the NBL postseason tournament the top NBL representative in the sectional playoffs. That means, theoretically, that fourth-place Ukiah could be the top NBL seed in the NCS playoffs if the Wildcats win the next week’s tournament.

MONTGOMERY 14, RANCHO COTATE 2

The visiting Vikings (10-4, 16-5) jumped all over the Cougars (10-4, 14-7) by scoring seven runs in the fourth inning, bracketed by three-spots in both the third and fifth innings.

The Vikings have defeated the Cougars nine of the past 10 meetings over the past three seasons.

“I can’t figure out what is going on with our team when we play Rancho. I don’t have an explanation why we are beating them the last three years. We are getting all of the bounces,” Montgomery coach Mike Malvino said. “For years, Rancho has dominated us. They have a really strong program.”

Montgomery had five defensive errors but Rancho Cotate could not capitalize. Two Cougars were thrown out in plays at the plate.

“The errors didn’t hurt us, luckily,” Malvino said. “Our bats were just hot. In this game, everyone that got on base we were able to drive home. Everyone contributed.”

Anna Zoia-Buescher threw a complete-game five-hitter to earn the win for Montgomery. Rancho Cotate starter Kaylee Drake took the loss.

“Drake was throwing pretty well but the second time around the order, our kids laid off the rise ball. We figured her out after three innings,” Malvino said. “Today, Anna’s fastball was just popping the mitt.”