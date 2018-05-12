OAKLAND — The moment will not make Jordan Bell’s highlight reel. It will stay fresh in the Warriors’ memory bank, though.

Bell stepped on the court for what appeared to be a forgettable 35.6 seconds left in the first quarter of the Warriors’ eventual Game 3 loss last week to New Orleans. Nearly 11 seconds later, Bell set up veteran teammate David West for an assist. That small snapshot convinced Warriors coach Steve Kerr that Bell understood the big picture.

“I appreciate that you’re ready,” Kerr told Bell. “It really shows that you’ve been a professional about everything and maturing.”

The 23-year-old Bell has become that way after experiencing what he called “a lot of ups and downs and a lot of changing roles” during his rookie year.

After the Warriors paid the Chicago Bulls $3.5 million to buy the rights to the 38th pick used to select Bell, he immediately impressed the Warriors with his athleticism and passing. After showing mixed results with both mastering his fundamentals and NBA personnel, Bell then suffered a sprained left ankle that kept him sidelined for 14 games from mid January through late February. After missing three more games with a right sprained ankle, Bell then fell out of Kerr’s rotation because of Kevon Looney’s emergence as a more dependable defender and decision maker.

“The thing I have to learn the most this year is being professional about it,” Bell told the Bay Area News Group, “and understanding even if you’re not playing, you still have to try to get better each day.”

The Warriors have become convinced Bell has eventually passed that test. So even if Bell has only played in seven out of 10 postseason games in 4.9 minutes per game of mop-up duty, Kerr said that Bell “could definitely play a role” when the Warriors play the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Finals beginning with Game 1 on Monday in Houston.

“It looks to me like Jordan is engaged,” Kerr said. “It wouldn’t shock me if he got back into the mix at some point during the playoff run.”

Some of Kerr’s reasoning stems from his want to keep his center rotation spot fluid for matchup purposes. The Rockets, coached by Mike D’Antoni, run an offense that predicates on versatile frontcourt players, 3-point shooting and fast pace. Therefore, the Warriors would likely counter with similar players. As Warriors guard Stephen Curry said about Bell, “he would be a guy in a fast-paced small ball type series where it would really favor him.”

Some of Kerr’s reasoning also stems from Bell’s development. The Warriors have become encouraged in recent weeks with Bell’s work habits and attitude despite his diminished playing time.

“I’m trying to stay ready until somebody gets hurt or if something happens with a technical,” Bell said. “Draymond (Green) might get a technical or something like that. So I’m trying to stay prepared for it.”

Bell quickly realized the fallacy of his logic. Green has collected only one technical foul during the playoffs. Bell mused, “I thought he was going to have three already.”

“I’ve gotten so much better physically and mentally understanding how to defend people better,” Bell said. “I’ll be a better contributor in the playoffs than I was during the regular season against Houston.”