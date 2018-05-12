After the final slate of North Bay League regular-season softball games ended on Thursday night, there was confusion as to which team, or teams, won the pennant. Clarity was provided on Friday via an e-mail from NBL Commissioner Jan Smith Billing and a conversation with Assistant Commissioner Dean Haskins.

Officially, the NBL finished in a three-way co-championship shared by Montgomery, Rancho Cotate and Casa Grande. There is no head-to-head tiebreaker protocol to determine a single champion — as a few NBL coaches thought on Thursday. Therefore, the Vikings, Cougars and Gauchos can all celebrate clinching a league title.

“We knew early on we could compete with anyone in the league,” Casa Grande coach Scott Sievers said. “Love the parity and balanced schedule with no byes.”

Added Rancho Cotate coach Tracy Guerrero: “With the impending changes in the league next season, I think we’ve just experienced a little of what is to come in the sense of competitive equity. Definitely made for an exciting season and kept everyone on the edge of their seats.”

Another clarification from Billing and Haskins elaborated on which team from the NBL will be seeded as the league champion in the upcoming North Coast Section playoffs. Since there was a tie for the regular-season NBL champion, according to league by-laws, whichever team that tied for first that advances farthest in next week’s four-team NBL postseason tournament will be taken as the NBL champion in the NCS.

Therefore, only Montgomery, Rancho Cotate and Casa Grande — and not Ukiah — can be seeded as the NBL champion for NCS.

The NBL tournament begins on Tuesday and features No. 1 Montgomery hosting No. 4 Ukiah and No. 2 Rancho Cotate hosting No. 3 Casa Grande. The winners play in the final on Friday at Santa Rosa Junior College.

Montgomery earned the top seed in the tournament by virtue of defeating both Casa Grande and Rancho Cotate twice this season. While Rancho Cotate and Casa Grande split their two games, the Cougars had fewer runs scored against them in the two head-to-head matchups were given the No. 2 seed.

“It’s been an exciting softball season in the NBL for sure, with three teams tying for the pennant,” said Haskins, who is also the Montgomery athletic director. “We are expecting an exciting postseason NBL tournament and at least three at-large teams in the NCS playoffs.”