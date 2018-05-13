Benefield: A day of standout showings in SCL track and field

(1 of ) Jack Fricker, senior, of El Molino High School, right, opens a lead over teammate Clay Serrano, center, and Piner's Kevin Ainlay, left, as Fricker wins in the Boys 1600 Meter Run during Sonoma County League Finals held at Piner High School, in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(2 of ) Avery Ransome, a senior, at El Molino High, runs to victory in the final leg of the 100 meter boys relay, during Sonoma County League Finals held at Piner High School, in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) Gabrielle Peterson, a junior, of Healdsburg High School, left, runs to victory in the Girls 1600 Meter Run, during the Sonoma County League Finals held at Piner High School, in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(4 of ) Gabrielle Peterson of Healdsburg High School, left, takes a lead over runners, in the Girls 1600 Meter Run, during the Sonoma County League Finals held at Piner High School, in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(5 of ) Hayley De Martin, sophomore, of Petaluma High School, finishes first for her team, in the final leg of the girls 100 meter relay event at the Sonoma County League Finals held at Piner High School, in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(6 of ) Jack Dunbar, senior, of Petaluma High School, runs to victory in the Boys 1600 Meter Run during Sonoma County League Finals held at Piner High School, in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(7 of ) Jack Dunbar, senior, of Petaluma High School, left, takes a lead over Dante Godinez of Healdsburg High, and Jonathan Vargas of Piner High, as he goes on to win in the Boys 1600 Meter Run during Sonoma County League Finals held at Piner High School, in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(8 of ) Alec Dierke, sophomore, of Analy High School, runs to victory in the Boys 400 Meter Run during Sonoma County League Finals held at Piner High School, in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(9 of ) Bennett Simpson, senior, of Analy High School, runs to victory in the Boys 100 Meter Dash during Sonoma County League Finals held at Piner High School, in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(10 of ) Gabrielle Peterson, a junior, of Healdsburg High School, smiles after winning the Girls 800 Meter Run, during the Sonoma County League Finals held at Piner High School, in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(11 of ) Jack Dunbar, senior, of Petaluma High School, runs to victory in the Boys 1600 Meter Run during Sonoma County League Finals held at Piner High School, in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(12 of ) Madeline Windsor, sophomore, of Analy High School, runs to victory in the Girls 400 Meter Run during Sonoma County League Finals held at Piner High School, in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(13 of ) Gabrielle Peterson, a junior, of Healdsburg High School, runs to victory in the 800 Girls Meter Run, during the Sonoma County League Finals held at Piner High School, in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(14 of ) Gabrielle Peterson, a junior, of Healdsburg High School, runs to victory in the Girls 800 Meter Run, during the Sonoma County League Finals held at Piner High School, in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(15 of ) Jack Dunbar, senior, of Petaluma High School, runs to victory in the Boys 1600 Meter Run during Sonoma County League Finals held at Piner High School, in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(16 of ) Gabrielle Peterson, a junior, of Healdsburg High School, right, celebrates with a fellow competitor after winning in the Girls 800 Meter Run, during the Sonoma County League Finals held at Piner High School, in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(17 of ) Sydney Dennis, a junior, of Petaluma High School, hurdles to victory in the Girls 300 Meter Hurdles during Sonoma County League Finals held at Piner High School, in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(18 of ) Jack Fricker, senior, of El Molino High School, runs to victory in the Boys 300 Meter Hurdles during Sonoma County League Finals held at Piner High School, in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(19 of ) Gabrielle Peterson, a junior, of Healdsburg High School, runs to victory in the Girls 3200 Meter Run, during the Sonoma County League Finals held at Piner High School, in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(20 of ) Bennett Simpson, senior, of Analy High School, takes a breath after winning the Boys 200 Meter Dash during Sonoma County League Finals held at Piner High School, in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(21 of ) Gabrielle Peterson, a junior, of Healdsburg High School, runs to victory in the Girls 3200 Meter Run, during the Sonoma County League Finals held at Piner High School, in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(22 of ) Maddie Windsor, a sophomore, of Analy High School, finishes the final leg, as her team wins the Girls 4X400 Meter Relay, Sonoma County League Finals held at Piner High School, in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(23 of ) Jonathan Vargas, a senior, of Piner High School, runs to victory in the Boys 3200 Meter Run, during the Sonoma County League Finals held at Piner High School, in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(24 of ) Petaluma High School Girls Track team celebrate their victory after the Sonoma County League Finals held at Piner High School, in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(25 of ) El Molino High School Boys Track team celebrate their victory after the Sonoma County League Finals held at Piner High School, in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(26 of ) Bennett Simpson, senior, of Analy High School, runs to victory in the Boys 100 Meter Dash, as 2nd place Jack Kooba, of Healdsburg High, trails him, during Sonoma County League Finals held at Piner High School, in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(27 of ) Natasha Marsden, senior, of Healdsburg High, right, takes a lead and wins, over 2nd place finisher, Courtney Bell, of Petaluma High, in the Girls 100 Meter Dash during Sonoma County League Finals held at Piner High School, in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(28 of ) Jame Margaux, sophomore, of Analy High School, runs to victory in the Girls 100 Meter Hurdles during Sonoma County League Finals held at Piner High School, in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(29 of ) Sonoma County League Finals held at Piner High School, in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)