s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Warriors ready for a new challenge — opening playoff series on road

KRISTIE RIEKEN

ASSOCIATED PRESS | May 13, 2018, 4:35PM

| Updated 48 minutes ago.

HOUSTON — The Warriors are in the unfamiliar position of opening on the road as they prepare for Game 1 of the Western Conference final with the top-seeded Rockets in Houston tonight in the series that many have been waiting for all season.

It’s the first time the Warriors, as a No. 2 seed, have been in a playoff series without home-court advantage since 2014 when they lost to the Los Angeles Clippers 4-3 in the first round. For a team that has matched the Chicago Bulls’ NBA record with 15 consecutive home playoff victories, the feeling is a bit unsettling.

“It’s different,” coach Steve Kerr said. “I think our guys, they are taking the challenge and they’re embracing it. They feel like, ‘OK, we don’t have home court for the first time,’ but we seem to be at our best when we are threatened. That’s been kind of the M.O. of this team. We’re definitely threatened. We’re on the road for Game 1, we’ve never felt that.”

The Rockets, who earned the top seed for the first time in franchise history by winning 65 games in the regular season, are certainly happy to be opening at home, but aren’t sure if it’s that much of an advantage in this series.

“It’s better to have it than not … it’s important but they’ve shown they can win away from home, we can win away from home,” coach Mike D’Antoni said.

“This might be a series where you lose one or two and then win four in a row — either side. Because they’re capable of it.”

This will be the third playoff meeting between these two teams in the past four years, with the Warriors winning both previous meetings. They downed the Rockets 4-1 in 2015 in Houston’s previous trip to a conference final and ousted the team from the playoffs in the first round in 2016.

The defending champion Warriors are looking to reach the NBA Finals for the fourth consecutive year. For the Rockets, a win in this series would put them in the Finals for the first since 1995 when they won the second of their back-to-back titles.

D’Antoni was asked if he thinks the Warriors have seen a team as talented and dangerous as the Rockets are this season.

“I hope not,” he said. “We did win 65. They’re the ones always winning and getting home-court advantage so hopefully we gained a little ground.”

However, he knows that his team is the perceived underdog in this series despite nabbing the top seed because of what the Warriors have done over the past few years.

“These guys are champions for a reason and they’ve shown on the big stage that they can perform at a very, very, very high level — as good as anybody ever,” he said. “And we haven’t shown that yet and that’s the doubt in most people’s minds, until you show it they don’t know … so we’ve just got to beat them and show them we can do it.”

Some things to know about the Warriors-Rockets series.

CURRY FACTOR

Stephen Curry certainly feels back to his spot-on self with the swagger that goes with those dazzling drives and way-back 3-pointers.

Most Popular Stories
Deputy shot in Sonoma Valley at car wash
Mendocino case underscores violence against Native American women
1 dead, 1 arrested in Sonoma State University stabbing
Man arrested in theft of rainbow flags, making bomb threats in Guerneville
Friends, family cheer on determined Ironman athletes

Curry returned from nearly six weeks sidelined with a sprained left knee to play the final four games of a five-game semifinal series against New Orleans. A two-time MVP, Curry scored 28 points on 10-for-16 shooting in his most minutes yet since the March 23 injury — 37 — in the Game 5 clincher Tuesday night.

His minutes have increased each game he has played and he was 32 for 67 with 15 3s in the Pelicans series.

HOUSTON’S X-FACTOR

While the spotlight for Houston in this series is certainly MVP front-runner James Harden and fellow point guard Chris Paul, the Rockets insist that center Clint Capela is just as important to their success.

“Everybody always wants to point out me and James, but he’s the X-factor,” Paul said.

Houston is 50-5 this season in games when all three have played, and during the regular season the Rockets outscored their opponents in those games by an average of 11.5 points.

D’Antoni believes 6-foot-10 Capela’s ability to switch on guards as well as defend in the paint will be a key in this series.

“It’s a must that you have to have (someone like him) against Golden State or they’re going to get you,” he said. “This will help. They’re still going to get us to a certain degree, but hopefully we can lessen it more than if we just had a traditional center that can’t guard on the perimeter.”

CHAMPS ARE THE CHAMPS

Sure, the Warriors might not be the top dogs in the West from the regular season.

They still have the hardware.

Paul has never reached a conference final and neither James Harden nor D’Antoni has a championship either. Kevin Durant captured his first title last season while winning Finals MVP honors.

Golden State’s other three All-Stars — Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson — each has two championships from the past three seasons.

“I like where we are,” Kerr said. “Our guys have rings. That’s a good position to be in. To me the hardest championship is the first one, as an individual player or as a team because you don’t know. You don’t quite know if you can do it.

“Once you get the first one, there’s a little bit of house money, but you want it again because it’s an unbelievable feeling. I like our position. We’re going to go in here knowing we’re the defending champs, knowing we’ve got a couple championships here the last few years. Let’s go get another one.”

Most Popular Stories
Deputy shot in Sonoma Valley at car wash
1 dead, 1 arrested in Sonoma State University stabbing
Mendocino case underscores violence against Native American women
Friends, family cheer on determined Ironman athletes
Man arrested in theft of rainbow flags, making bomb threats in Guerneville
Fred Furth, prominent attorney, vintner and philanthropist, dies at 84
City investigation finds debris work at burned senior home was unpermitted
Grant Cohn: Long-awaited collision — Warriors-Rockets, who will win?
Show Comment