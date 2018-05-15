SAN FRANCISCO — Andrew McCutchen doubled in his first two at-bats to reach 1,500 career hits and the San Francisco Giants snapped the Cincinnati Reds’ six-game winning streak with a 10-7 victory Monday night.

McCutchen sparked a three-run first inning against Sal Romano (2-4) with his first hit and drove home a run in the second with another double. Kelby Tomlinson added a two-run single in the third and Brandon Belt homered and knocked in three runs to give the Giants consecutive wins following a six-game skid.

Tucker Barnhart homered and had three RBIs, Scott Schebler hit a solo shot and Adam Duvall added a three-run homer but the Reds failed to move out of last place in the National League because of a rough start by Romano.

Romano, a right-hander, put Cincinnati in an early hole when Evan Longoria drove in McCutchen with a two-out single in the first and Brandon Crawford added a two-run double.

McCutchen drove in a run with a two-out hit in the second and Tomlinson ended Romano’s night with his one-out hit in the third. Romano gave up six runs over 21/3 innings after allowing two or fewer earned runs in his previous five starts.

Chris Stratton (4-3) wasn’t much better, allowing two homers in five-plus innings. He has served up six long balls in his past four starts after permitting none in the previous six dating to last season.

NOTES

Reds first basean Joey Votto left in the fourth with tightness in his lower back.

Reds right-hander Michael Lorenzen (right shoulder strain) and right-hander Anthony DeSclafani (left oblique strain) were sent to Double-A Pensacola on rehab assignments. DeSclafani started and threw three perfect innings. Lorenzen then came in and pitched a scoreless fourth. Lorenzen will need about three more outings and could be back in a week to 10 days, interim manager Jim Riggleman said. DeSclafani should be ready to return in late May or early June.

Giants ace left-hander Madison Bumgarner threw off a mound for the first time since undergoing surgery in March to have three pins inserted into the broken pinkie on his pitching hand. Giants closer Mark Melancon also threw a bullpen as he works his way back from an elbow injury that has sidelined him all season.

Giants infielder Alen Hanson was placed on the 10-day DL before the game with a left hamstring strain. Outfielder Austin Slater was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento to take his place. He had two stolen bases in the game.