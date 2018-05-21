Stephen Curry heats up to lead Warriors to Game 3 rout

OAKLAND — For all the anticipation, all the talk of how this game might define the rest of this series, yada yada yada, the game was rather anti-climactic. Strictly no contest.

The Warriors asserted their personality and style of play, and the Houston Rockets accepted it. Looked on amazed. Played the game on the Warriors’ agenda.

The Warriors won Game 3 of the Western Conference final by 41 points. The final score was 126-85. It was the biggest playoff win in franchise history, and the Warriors’ 16th consecutive playoff win at home, a new NBA record.

And it was Stephen Curry’s comeback game. His reasserting-himself game. His game. After scoring just 34 points total in Games 1 and 2, Curry scored a game-high 35 points Sunday night, including 26 points in the second half. He came alive.

“You can analyze him all you want,” Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni said after the game. “He’s still a pretty good basketball player.”

And so is Draymond Green, who finished with 10 points, 17 rebounds, 6 assists and 1 turnover. Green led the Warriors defense, which allowed the Rockets to shoot just 39.5 percent from the field, and forced the Houston to commit 19 turnovers. The Warriors committed only eight turnovers.

“When we defend like that and we take care of the ball, then we’re not giving anything easy and we’re making them earn every point,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said.

The Warriors did not make the Rockets earn every point early. The defense showed up late. The Rockets attacked Curry on first play of game, as James Harden drove by him and flipped a pass to Clint Capela, who tipped the ball into basket. Easy.

The Rockets continued isolating Curry on defense. Trevor Ariza, whom Curry was guarding, would set a screen for the ball handler — usually James Harden. Curry would leave Ariza and double-team the ball-handler, who then would pass to Ariza or Capela for a wide-open bucket. Curry couldn’t defend this simple play, and the Rockets took an early 8-4 lead. That’s when Kerr called his first timeout.

“We took a timeout just to clarify our defensive strategy,” Kerr said. “We tweaked a few things.”

After the timeout, suddenly Curry defended Harden one on one. And suddenly, Harden missed layups and committed turnovers. And the Warriors ran.

They went on a 9-0 run as Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala each scored at the rim in transition. In Game 2, the Warriors scored only seven fast-break points total. In Game 3, they scored 10 fast-break points in the first 10 minutes, and the Rockets scored none. That was the difference in the first quarter.

At the end of the period, the Warriors led by 9 points, even though Curry had made only 2 of 7 shots from the field, and just 1 of 6 on 3s.

Curry continued to struggle on offense during the second quarter. He forced shots and missed open looks and finished the first half shooting 3 of 11. But, the Warriors extended their lead anyway with their defense. It was particularly effective against Chris Paul, who finished the game with 13 points and 4 assists. At least three times, Paul lost his handle while dribbling the ball. He wasn’t himself.