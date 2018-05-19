Maria Carrillo tops Casa Grande in NBL tournament title game

No. 2 seed Maria Carrillo employed small-ball tactics to topple No. 1 Casa Grande 4-2 on Friday in the North Bay League postseason tournament championship game at Santa Rosa Junior College.

The Pumas (20-6) relied on properly executed bunts, steals and hit-and-runs to go with timely clutch hitting to defeat the NBL regular-season champion Gauchos (19-7). Maria Carrillo is 2-1 this season against Casa Grande.

“This hurt tonight,” Casa Grande coach Chad Fillinger said. “The kids wanted to win and it was a rivalry game. Maria has the edge on us now. But, if we were going to lose, then tonight is the night, not next week (in the North Coast Section playoffs) when we would be going home.”

Both teams will likely get a seed in the top half of the NCS Division 2 bracket and a first-round home game. The Gauchos are considered the NBL champions for NCS seeding purposes by virtue of winning the league’s regular-season schedule.

“It is super important to have confidence going into the NCS,” Maria Carrillo third baseman Brian Orr said. “We look forward to playing with passion and energy in the NCS just like we did tonight. It’s fun to compete against Casa; every game we play with them is a dogfight.”

The Gauchos led 1-0 in the fifth inning before Orr drove in two runs with a double against Casa Grande starter Broc Burleson (4-plus innings, 2 runs/1 earned, 7 hits), who took the loss.

“I was looking off-speed first pitch and he (Burleson) hung it a little bit and I hit it down the left-field line. It was a big hit,” Orr said. “We really executed our small-ball tonight.”

The Pumas made it 4-1 with two more runs in the sixth inning on consecutive two-out RBI singles by Bryce Veler and KC Kelly.

“Veler and Kelly had clutch hits and that was deflating to the other team,” Maria Carrillo coach Sam Bruno said.

“We executed when it was time to on offense. It’s amazing what pressure will do to a good team.”

Trailing 4-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Gauchos loaded the bases with two outs before grounding out to short to end the game.

“We had our opportunities and we didn’t make it happen and Maria did,” Fillinger said. “It’s tough. We failed to get the big hit with runners in scoring position.”

Pumas starter Cade Sheets (6 innings, 1 run, 5 hits) earned the victory.

“Sheets competed and he threw the ball really well. He kept our kids off- balance,” Fillinger said. “He kept the ball down and never allowed us to lift it.”

Orr (3-4, double, 2 RBIs) and Veler (3-3, run) led the Pumas on offense.

Dylan Moore (2-2, run) and Elijah Waltz (1-3, RBI) led the Gauchos.

The victory sends the Pumas into the NCS playoffs with momentum.

“We won the league postseason tournament and are hot going into the NCS. We couldn’t ask for more momentum,” Bruno said.

“We are a very well-balanced team. We have a perfect power-and-speed combination,” he added. “I’m interested to see how we are seeded in the NCS.”