OAKLAND — The key to victory in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference final series has been revealed. Forget about the Hamptons 5 and P.J. Tucker’s corner 3s and the 1-5 pick-and-roll. Do not speak to me of Stephen Curry’s knee.

The path to a 2-1 series lead, and probably to the next NBA title, is force. Force, force, force.

Who says? Just about everyone involved in this battle between the two best teams in the league.

Asked after practice Saturday about getting Klay Thompson more open looks, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said: “We’ve got to play with more force and more pace. They had us on our heels the whole Game 2. We’ve got to flip that. We’ve got to put them on their heels.”

Less than 10 minutes later, Kerr vacated the hot seat that faced the media horde and was replaced by power forward Draymond Green. Someone asked Green about the Warriors’ struggles against dribble penetration in Game 2. “I just don’t think we ran to the ball,” he said. “We didn’t play with the same force that we played with in Game 1.”

This was merely the continuation of a trend that Kerr and his counterpart, Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni, began earlier in the series. Both of them had uttered “the other F-word” at Friday practices, too. That time, Kerr said, “The team that brings the force and the energy and the desperation has the advantage.” On the other side of the water, at a gym in San Francisco, D’Antoni suggested that his team play “with the same force that we played offensively and defensively, knowing that they’ll have more of a force on their side.”

Curry doesn’t need a back screen to get open looks. He needs a force field.

After Game 2 in Houston, a 127-105 Rockets victory that injected intrigue into the series, Kerr and D’Antoni sounded as though they had invented a drinking game; everyone in America has to take a shot of Cuervo every time one of the coaches says “force.”

Kerr wasted no time that night. The first question he got was about his team failing to get into the groove offensively. “I just think this game was a matter of the Rockets bringing the force that’s necessary to win a game, and we didn’t,” he said.

But this was Houston’s night. D’Antoni, following Kerr on the stage, used the word “force” no less than seven times.

“We played them with a lot more force on defense,” he said. “We played with a lot more force on offense.”

Well, no wonder the Warriors got their barbecue handed to them. D’Antoni had out-forced Kerr 7-3 on the podium.

OK, we get it. There’s a single factor to watch for Sunday night, and it rhymes with H-O-R-S-E. A few questions, though: What is force? And how will we recognize the force when we see it? What are these hoopsters talking about?

I asked that to Green on Saturday. Adopting an impatient tone, he said, “Yeah, you can’t get to this point and not play with force, so Steve is going to use it, I’m going to use it, D’Antoni is going to use it, James Harden is going to use it, Chris Paul is going to use it, Steph is going to use it, and the beat goes on. You can’t not play with force at this time of the year, so everybody is going to use it.”