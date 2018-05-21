Stephen Curry had his breakout game of the Western Conference final Sunday night, scoring 35 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 126-85 win against the Houston Rockets for a 2-1 series lead.

But none of that prevented the two-time league MVP from receiving a tongue lashing from his mother after the game.

Curry was nearly unstoppable during the third quarter, scoring 18 points on 7-for-7 shooting.

Through it all, he let his emotions show, breaking out his shimmy dance at one point and lying on his back for a snow angel of sorts at another.

Following one basket, he took out his mouthpiece and let out a NSFW exclamation — “This is my (bleeping) house!” — for all of the national viewing audience to see.

Curry, a devout Christian who rarely uses such language, explained after the game, “I blacked out.”

Sonya Curry was not happy with her son’s choice of words and was sure to let him know.

“She already sent me two home videos, showing me the clip and playing it back,” Curry told ESPN after the game. “She was telling me how I need to wash my mouth out, saying to wash it out with soap. It’s a message I’ve heard before.”

He added: “She’s right. I gotta do better. I can’t talk like that.”

Teammate Klay Thompson called Curry’s profane outburst “funny.”

“That’s a rare occurrence,” Thompson said. “I’ve never really seen Steph use that language, but that is what the playoffs brings out of you.”