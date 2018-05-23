NCS baseball playoffs: Analy, Cardinal Newman upset in 1st round

Host No. 8 Analy was bounced out of the North Coast Section Division 3 playoffs on Tuesday after losing a first-round game 9-5 to No. 9 San Marin of Novato.

“We got beat; they outplayed us,” Analy coach Casey Cunningham said. “We gave them runs in the third and fourth innings on missed plays. We didn’t hit San Marin’s starter’s fastball. He came right after us and we couldn’t catch up.”

The game was tied 1-1 after one inning but then the Mustangs scored solo runs in the third, fourth, and fifth innings and five runs in the sixth for a 9-1 lead to put the game away.

Analy starter Tyler Stasiowski lasted four innings and took the loss.

“Tyler didn’t have his best stuff, but he battled. His pitch count was up,” Cunningham said. “San Marin got some big hits and had two solo home runs.”

The Tigers (17-10) defeated San Marin 22-10 at Analy in the preseason but the rematch tilted in favor of the Mustangs (13-12).

“It’s absolutely disappointing that we lost today,” Cunningham said. “But as a first-year manager, I learned a lot this season.”

Justin-Siena 7, Newman 5 (9)

Playing on their revamped home field for the first time since October’s Tubbs fire damaged the Cardinal Newman campus, the host No. 4 Cardinals (13-13) were upset by the No. 13 Braves (8-14) of Napa despite the home-field advantage in a Division 3 game.

“It was wonderful playing on our home field. The energy in the place was amazing, especially when we tied it in the seventh inning,” Cardinal Newman coach Derek DeBenedetti said. “I am just sorry the season is over and we don’t have another home game.”

Cardinal Newman rallied from a 5-4 deficit in the bottom of the seventh to go extra innings after Jason Moran hit a two-out, two-strike double to plate the tying run from third.

However, the Braves came back with two runs in the top of the ninth for the win after three singles and a Cardinals error in the inning.

“We did not execute consistently throughout the game and the opportunities were there for us,” DeBenedetti said. “We didn’t capitalize on offense when we had run-scoring opportunities.”

The Braves had 10 hits to the Cardinals’ eight.

Cardinal Newman starter Sean Flowers went 5-plus innings, giving up five runs and five hits.

“Sean pitched OK. He was strong for the first two innings, then he left some balls up and Justin-Siena took advantage,” DeBenedetti said.

Cardinal Newman’s offense was led by Moran (2-5, double, triple, 2 RBIs, run), Ryan Miller (3-4, run), Will Larson (1-4, 2 RBIs), and Carson Crawford (1-3, run).

Luigi Albano-Dito (3-5, double, 2 RBIs, 2 runs) led the Braves.

“Our record and tonight’s game does not truly reflect the accomplishment of these young men and the adversity they have overcome this season,” DeBenedetti said.

Kennedy 3, Piner 2

In a Division 3 opener, the visiting No. 11 Prospectors (13-12-1) lost in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the seventh inning to No. 6 Kennedy (17-8) of Fremont.

“We had our ups and downs this season,” Piner coach Nick Green said. “But today we put together one of our best games of the season.”