s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

NCS baseball playoffs: Analy, Cardinal Newman upset in 1st round

RICHARD J. MARCUS

FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | May 22, 2018, 11:29PM

| Updated 2 hours ago.

NCS BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND

Tuesday’s results

Division 3

Justin-Siena 7, Cardinal Newman 5

San Marin 9, Analy 5

Kennedy 3, Piner 2

Division 5

St. Vincent 11, Drew 0

Cloverdale 4, Clear Lake 1

Fremont Christian 2, Sonoma Academy 1

Wednesday’s games

All games 5 p.m. unless noted

(seedings in parentheses)

Division 2

(2) Maria Carrillo vs. (15) San Lorenzo

(3) Casa Grande vs. (14) Concord

(6) Petaluma vs. (11) El Cerrito

Division 4

(3) Fort Bragg vs. (14) Swett

9) El Molino at (7) St. Patrick/St. Vincent

(11) Kelseyville vs. (6) Redwood Christian at San Leandro, 7 p.m.

Division 6

(3) Credo vs. (6) San Domenico at Paul Goode Field

(4) Laytonville vs. (5) Point Arena

(7) Calistoga vs. (2) SF Waldorf at Sunset Field

(8) Anderson Valley at (1) South Fork

NCS SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND

Tuesday’s results

Division 2

Newark Memorial 12, Petaluma 6

Carondelet 7, Rancho Cotate 0

Division 4

Kelseyville 22, St. Mary’s 8

Piedmont 10, Middletown 0

Division 5

Laytonville 11, Upper Lake 0

Division 6

South Fork 7, Rincon Valley Christian 0

Wednesday’s games

All games 5 p.m. unless noted

(seedings in parentheses)

Division 2

(5) Montgomery vs. (12) Alameda

(14) Casa Grande at (3) Antioch

(15) Ukiah at (2) Concord

Division 3

(5) Analy vs. (12) Miramonte

(10) Piner at (7) Pinole Valley at Ellerhorst Elementary, Pinole

Division 4

(5) Cardinal Newman vs. (12) Fort Bragg

Division 5

(10) Calistoga vs. (7) Making Waves Academy at Montara Bay Field, San Pablo, 4 p.m

Host No. 8 Analy was bounced out of the North Coast Section Division 3 playoffs on Tuesday after losing a first-round game 9-5 to No. 9 San Marin of Novato.

“We got beat; they outplayed us,” Analy coach Casey Cunningham said. “We gave them runs in the third and fourth innings on missed plays. We didn’t hit San Marin’s starter’s fastball. He came right after us and we couldn’t catch up.”

The game was tied 1-1 after one inning but then the Mustangs scored solo runs in the third, fourth, and fifth innings and five runs in the sixth for a 9-1 lead to put the game away.

Analy starter Tyler Stasiowski lasted four innings and took the loss.

“Tyler didn’t have his best stuff, but he battled. His pitch count was up,” Cunningham said. “San Marin got some big hits and had two solo home runs.”

The Tigers (17-10) defeated San Marin 22-10 at Analy in the preseason but the rematch tilted in favor of the Mustangs (13-12).

“It’s absolutely disappointing that we lost today,” Cunningham said. “But as a first-year manager, I learned a lot this season.”

Justin-Siena 7, Newman 5 (9)

Playing on their revamped home field for the first time since October’s Tubbs fire damaged the Cardinal Newman campus, the host No. 4 Cardinals (13-13) were upset by the No. 13 Braves (8-14) of Napa despite the home-field advantage in a Division 3 game.

“It was wonderful playing on our home field. The energy in the place was amazing, especially when we tied it in the seventh inning,” Cardinal Newman coach Derek DeBenedetti said. “I am just sorry the season is over and we don’t have another home game.”

Cardinal Newman rallied from a 5-4 deficit in the bottom of the seventh to go extra innings after Jason Moran hit a two-out, two-strike double to plate the tying run from third.

However, the Braves came back with two runs in the top of the ninth for the win after three singles and a Cardinals error in the inning.

“We did not execute consistently throughout the game and the opportunities were there for us,” DeBenedetti said. “We didn’t capitalize on offense when we had run-scoring opportunities.”

The Braves had 10 hits to the Cardinals’ eight.

Cardinal Newman starter Sean Flowers went 5-plus innings, giving up five runs and five hits.

“Sean pitched OK. He was strong for the first two innings, then he left some balls up and Justin-Siena took advantage,” DeBenedetti said.

Cardinal Newman’s offense was led by Moran (2-5, double, triple, 2 RBIs, run), Ryan Miller (3-4, run), Will Larson (1-4, 2 RBIs), and Carson Crawford (1-3, run).

Luigi Albano-Dito (3-5, double, 2 RBIs, 2 runs) led the Braves.

“Our record and tonight’s game does not truly reflect the accomplishment of these young men and the adversity they have overcome this season,” DeBenedetti said.

Kennedy 3, Piner 2

In a Division 3 opener, the visiting No. 11 Prospectors (13-12-1) lost in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the seventh inning to No. 6 Kennedy (17-8) of Fremont.

“We had our ups and downs this season,” Piner coach Nick Green said. “But today we put together one of our best games of the season.”

Lowell Cohn's Cohn Zohn blog

Most Popular Stories
Fence-leaning dummy prompts 911 call in Santa Rosa
Middle-of-the-night sun shade on oddly parked car leads to Sonoma arrests
CHP: Driver arrested, passengers injured in Lake County DUI crash
Rohnert Park truck driver airlifted after crash into west Marin ditch
Napa Valley crash kills man celebrating wedding anniversary

Piner broke out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning after a bases-loaded walk and an RBI single by Devon Kirtley. Kennedy tied it 2-2 in the bottom of first inning.

“Kennedy started its third or fourth best pitcher against us and it backfired,” Green said. “He didn’t make it through the first inning or get an out.”

Fremont brought in pitcher Dalton Bowling and he got out of the jam in the first inning and kept the Prospectors scoreless through the sixth. Flame-thrower Chandler Giles came in for Fremont in the seventh to keep the game tied 2-2.

“Fremont has two guys (Bowling and Giles) with power arms,” said Green, who was ejected in the fourth inning for arguing a close call with the first-base umpire. “I didn’t go out there to get tossed and I didn’t raise my voice. I haven’t been ejected in nine years.”

Piner starter Brennan Carpenter went the distance (6⅔ innings, 3 runs, 3 hits) but took the loss after Kennedy scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning off a walk, a sacrifice bunt, an intentional walk and finally an RBI single up the middle by Jeremiah Munoz.

“Carpenter was good today. He had some jitters in the first inning, but he was spotting his fastball,” Green said.

Green said ultimately, the Prospectors lost because of lack of execution as demonstrated by two failed bunt attempts to move runners over and stranding runners in scoring position in the first and second innings.

Cloverdale 4, Clear Lake 1

In a Division 5 opener, it was the Kamrin Mitchell show for the host No. 7 Eagles (14-7). Mitchell pitched seven innings for the win (1 run, 2 hits) and he drove in three runs with a bases-loaded double down the left-field line in the fourth inning.

“It (the double) was a great piece of hitting. Mitchell shortened his stride and squared up a fastball down the middle,” Cloverdale coach Ben West said. “He had a phenomenal day. He competed on the mound and had great control of four pitches. It was a great team effort but when it came down to it, Mitchell produced.”

The Eagles advance to the quarterfinal round on Friday to play No. 2 Branson (Ross) at Terra Linda High.

“It is always refreshing to play someone new,” Cunningham said. “I am excited for us.”

Cloverdale went 2-1 against Clear Lake (9-12) this season. The teams are rivals in the North Coast League I.

Cody Rybolt went 5⅓ innings and gave up four runs and three hits in the loss for the No. 10 Cardinals.

Most Popular Stories
Fence-leaning dummy prompts 911 call in Santa Rosa
Eviction set for SR homeless camp
Judge OK’s voluntary manslaughter trial in Bodega Bay suicide
Middle-of-the-night sun shade on oddly parked car leads to Sonoma arrests
CHP: Driver arrested, passengers injured in Lake County DUI crash
Napa Valley crash kills man celebrating wedding anniversary
Rohnert Park truck driver airlifted after crash into west Marin ditch
CHP: Repeat DUI driver pours out beer in view of officer, gets arrested
Show Comment