OAKLAND — The Warriors did some good things Tuesday night at Oracle Arena. They did some bad things, too. For this team, that would normally be a recipe for a playoff victory. But Game 4 of the Western Conference championship series, a 95-92 loss, served as a vivid reminder: The Houston Rockets are not a typical opponent.

They are, in fact, the best team Golden State has faced in the postseason during the Steve Kerr era. That’s not to say the Warriors are suddenly underdogs in the series, or that the Rockets have found some magic key to upending the defending champions. It’s just that the Warriors’ margin of error this time is disturbingly small.

Consider the absence of Andre Iguodala. The veteran swingman is important to the Warriors’ efforts, whether he’s starting or coming off the bench. Coach Steve Kerr calls Iguodala one of the smartest players in the game, and has referred to him as his “babysitter” on the court. When the action starts to get too frenetic, when the Warriors begin to rush shots or overthink, it’s frequently Iguodala who settles them down.

So yes, he’s a vital cog in this machine. And when Kerr announced that Iguodala would not play in Game 4 because of a bruised knee, it was newsworthy.

Against the Pelicans or Spurs, though — and probably even against the Celtics or Cavaliers, who are fighting for supremacy in the Eastern Conference — losing Iguodala would have made the task difficult, but doable. Against these Rockets, who are brilliant in isolation offense and frequently the Warriors’ equals when it comes to defensive switching, not having Iguodala was a killer.

Asked if there were times when he could have used Iguodala’s calming influence Tuesday, Kerr said, “Oh, of course, of course. But he didn’t play, so it didn’t matter.”

Kerr continued, describing a portion of the game in which he seemed to be particularly missing his babysitter.

“I just felt like early in the game we had a chance to really make some hay, and I think it was 12-0,” Kerr said. “We started turning it over and fouling, and it was disappointing because I felt like we could have really stretched the lead. But we sent them to the line over and over again in that first half, the second quarter especially. A lot of turnovers — 10 turnovers in the first half. I thought that allowed them to hang around. Then they got their confidence, made a lot of free throws, got the lead at halftime, and then it was a slog from there.”

It wasn’t just Iguodala. Game 4 offered other roadblocks that the Warriors would usually sail over or blast through, but couldn’t against the Rockets.

Like Klay Thompson’s knee bump. Just 37 seconds into the second quarter, Thompson’s driving layup was blocked by Houston’s Clint Capela, and the Warriors guard wound up on the floor, rubbing his left knee. He subbed out a minute later and soon was headed to the locker room with head trainer Chelsea Lane.

Thompson re-entered the game and wound up playing a robust 39 minutes. But he never looked comfortable. He shot an airball on an open 21-footer immediately upon returning to the court, and put up several awkward shots in the second half — including the final shot of the night for the Warriors, another airball after he was briefly trapped in the corner.