OAKLAND — Mike Zunino hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning and Guillermo Heredia doubled home the go-ahead run in the 10th as the Seattle Mariners defeated the Oakland Athletics 3-2 on Tuesday night.

The Mariners have won four consecutive games and six of their last eight.

Jean Segura singled with one out in the 10th ahead of Heredia’s one-out double to right-center off Yusmeiro Petit (1-1).

Nick Vincent (3-1) pitched 1⅓ innings of scoreless relief, and Edwin Diaz earned his 16th save.

Seattle trailed 2-0 when Zunino hit his seventh homer, off starter Trevor Cahill.

Oakland built a two-run lead in the middle innings. Marcus Semien scored on Matt Chapman’s double-play grounder in the fourth and added an RBI single in the fifth.

The Mariners have won 13 of their last 16 games against the A’s and are 42-22 versus Oakland since 2015.

YER OUTTA HERE

Mariners manager Scott Servais was ejected by plate umpire Brian Knight after Ben Gamel took a called third strike to end the top of the ninth.

FOR STARTERS

Neither starting pitcher was involved in the decision but both pitched well. Mariners right-hander Mike Leake gave up two runs (one earned) in 6⅔ innings of six-hit ball. He struck out three and walked none.

Cahill allowed two runs in seven innings of four-hit ball during his second start since coming off the disabled list. He had been sidelined with a right elbow impingement.