Benefield: Former Empire rivals face off again in Pac-12 baseball

The two best power hitters in college baseball will face off in a three-game series starting Thursday and Joey Gomes would like nothing more than to see one of them get a walk.

No fireworks or rocket shots to deep center field. A walk.

Gomes, the manager of the Healdsburg Prune Packers who has been a hitting coach for both sluggers, wants to see either Arizona State freshman Spencer Torkelson or Cal sophomore Andrew Vaughn take a slow trot to first because it’s there that one will see the other. Class of 2017 Casa Grande grad Torkelson, leading the nation with 25 homers, plays first base. Class of 2016 Maria Carrillo grad Vaughn, second in the nation in homers at 23, also plays first base.

No more group texts between Gomes, Vaughn and Torkelson about who is where on the homer list or who’s team is going to do what in the final series of Pac-12 play. Gomes wants to see what these two Sonoma County boys, two of the hottest properties in college baseball, do when they are both standing with one foot on the bag.

“Those guys are going to want to outdo each other,” Gomes said. “They seem really excited about this opportunity to have their teams go at it.”

And go at it they will. Neck and neck all season long, the next three games will decide who is the home run king of the NCAA.

“It’s so special,” Gomes said. “And then, ‘Oh, by the way, they are playing each other to end the year.’ Of course they are. That’s how movies are written.”

Heading into the series, Torkelson is tied for second on ASU’s single-season homer list. If he wins the NCAA homer crown, he’ll be the first freshman to do it. Vaughn has tied Cal’s single-season homer record with his 23.

Arguably the two best hitters in the nation, they are barely removed from high school, having spent their prep years battling it out in the North Bay League, on diamonds that as the crow flies — or, perhaps more fittingly, as a moon shot flies — are 17 miles apart.

Torkelson and Vaughn are both semifinalists for the USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award and the Dick Howser Trophy, and they are both on the roster for the Team USA collegiate national team that will play on the East Coast this summer. Two guys who have duked it out on Little League diamonds in these parts are now among the very brightest lights in college baseball. And they are still duking it out — until the bitter end of the season.

It’s kind of crazy.

Vaughn, last year’s Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, came into the season on the watchlist for Golden Spikes, given to the best amateur baseball player in the nation. But the folks at USA Baseball had little choice but to put Torkelson in the mix at midseason when he started, and then continued, hitting the crud out of everything. He’s the only freshman on the watchlist.

Vaughn’s .414 batting average is the best in the Pac-12 and fifth-best in the nation. Vaughn also leads the conference in slugging percentage (.848) and on-base percentage (.535). If Vaughn can close out the season as the category leader in all three, he’ll be only the fourth player in Pac-12 history to win the triple crown.