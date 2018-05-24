s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

NCS softball roundup: Cardinal Newman cruises to opening win

RICHARD J. MARCUS

FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | May 23, 2018, 10:57PM

| Updated 42 minutes ago.

After a break of 10 days between games, No. 5 Cardinal Newman softball coach Bill Vreeland said he worried his host Cardinals might be rusty in a first round North Coast Section Division 4 game against No. 12 Fort Bragg on Wednesday.

As it turned out, there was no need for Vreeland to be anxious as the Cardinals won 10-0 in a five-inning game shortened by the 10-run rule. Cardinal Newman (12-12) plays at No. 4 Berean Christian (Walnut Creek) on Saturday at 4 p.m. in a quarterfinal matchup.

“We were able to get a run across in the first inning to get some rhythm going,” Vreeland said. “As long as we can keep this tempo up and play catch we have a chance.”

Cardinal Newman scored five runs in the fifth, including two-out back-to-back homers by Haley Titone (two-run) and Erin Schnabel (solo) to make it a 6-0 Cardinals lead.

“That inning blew the game open,” Vreeland said. “We hit good pitches hard.”

Meanwhile, Fort Bragg (9-9) had trouble squaring up against Cardinal Newman starter Keegan Smith, who went five innings, giving up zero runs and two hits.

“Keegan did a good job like she usually does,” Vreeland said. “She did a good job keeping the ball down.”

Cardinal Newman was led by Titone (3-3, HR, double, 4 RBIs, run), Schnabel (2-3, HR, RBI, run), and Mikayla McCormick (3-4, double, 2 RBIs, 2 runs).

Casa Grande 1, Antioch 0

In a Division 2 game, the visiting No. 14 Gauchos (15-7) pulled a major upset against the No. 3 Panthers (19-6) by scoring a run in the top of the seventh to advance to the quarterfinals against No. 6 Bishop O’Dowd (Oakland) at noon Saturday.

“This was a pretty big win for the program. It has been seven years since we have been in the NCS playoffs and eight years since a win in the NCS,” Casa Grande coach Scott Sievers said. “It’s nice to be still standing.”

Casa Grande scored the winning run in the top of the seventh inning after Meghan Bendik walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Katie Humphreys drove in Bendik with a single up the middle.

Humphreys, the Casa Grande starter, retired Antioch in the bottom of the seventh for the win. Humphries went seven innings and gave up no runs, one hit and struck out 11.

“Katie’s rise-ball and curveball were unhittable,” Sievers said. “She was working at the knees all day.”

Casa Grande left fielder Sam Dedrickson ended an Antioch rally in the fourth inning with runners on second and third with one out. Dedrickson caught a shallow fly ball and threw out the tagging Panthers runner from third at the plate to keep the game scoreless.

Analy 20, Miramonte 0

The No. 5 Tigers (18-8) went on a scoring parade and ended the game after five innings against an overmatched No. 12 Matadors (5-11) of Orinda in a Division 3 opening-round game.

“Our kids hit well. Miramonte’s pitcher was all over the place so our batters had to have some discipline to wait for a pitch you could hit,” Analy coach Nick Houtz said. “I felt bad for them (Miramonte). We didn’t try and run up the score.”

Grant Cohn's Inside the 49ers blog

Most Popular Stories
Fire-ravaged Willi’s Wine Bar to reopen in new Santa Rosa spot
Man with gun arrested at Santa Rosa Target store
SRJC student asks: Should Luther Burbank's dark past lead to a name change of the campus auditorium?
Fence-leaning dummy prompts 911 call in Santa Rosa
Drivers, beware: Dozens of speeders caught on Lakeville Highway

Carson Rasmussen pitched a complete game for Analy, surrendering one hit in five innings while striking out 10.

“Miramonte couldn’t hit Carson,” Houtz said. “She was hitting her spots.”

Analy will play at No. 4 Sonoma Valley at 5 p.m. Friday in a quarterfinal. In the five meetings between the Sonoma County League rivals, the Dragons have won three of them, including a 14-1 drubbing at Analy during their last meeting at the SCL postseason tournament.

Related Stories
NCS baseball playoffs: Analy, Cardinal Newman upset in 1st round

“We match up really well with each other,” Houtz said. “It will be a tough game. Sonoma has some hitters. I’m hoping my girls want it more than them. My kids have got to come to play because I know Sonoma will.”

Alameda 6, Montgomery 4

The host No. 5 Vikings (21-6) had a disappointing end to their season, losing to the underdog No. 12 Hornets (15-9) in a Division 2 opener.

Alameda scored four runs in the second inning and two in the fourth for a 6-1 lead. The Vikings rallied with a run in the sixth and two in the seventh, but it was too little, too late.

Montgomery coach Mike Malvino was unable to be reached after the game.

Most Popular Stories
Fire-ravaged Willi’s Wine Bar to reopen in new Santa Rosa spot
SRJC student asks: Should Luther Burbank's dark past lead to a name change of the campus auditorium?
Man with gun arrested at Santa Rosa Target store
Drivers, beware: Dozens of speeders caught on Lakeville Highway
Wife recalls husband lost in Napa Valley car crash
Fence-leaning dummy prompts 911 call in Santa Rosa
Speeding Camaro driver dies after slamming into tree off Hwy. 128
Gas prices highest since 2014 going into Memorial Day weekend
Show Comment